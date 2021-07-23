BEVERLY — For the first time in four sectional tournament games over two evenings, at Harry Ball Field, pitching was the dominant trait when District 13 champion Reading played District 16 champion Peabody West.
Reading starting pitcher Avery Koehler needed 84 of his allotted 85 pitches to help his team down Peabody West, 4-1, Thursday. Reading broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in the bottom of the fourth, the big blow a Kam Greatorex two-run triple.
The big night for the Rockets actually began in the eighth inning of the opening game of the night, when North Andover came up with five runs in the bottom of the frame to knock off Danvers American, 13-12. The game ended with a dramatic, walk-off grand slam.
That outcome left both teams with a 1-1 record, as did the result of the Reading-Peabody West game. Friday night's winners will now play each other for the championship on Saturday.
The final game of pool play for Reading comes this evening (5:30 p.m.), when it plays North Andover. The winner advances to the final on Saturday and will play the winner of Peabody West and Danvers American. The losers of tonight's games will see their Road to Williamsport come to an end.
Koehler gave up his only run of the game when James DiCarlo led off the contest with a home run to left-center, that was just beyond the reach of Reading outfielders Alex Vigorito and Quinn Bakst.
After Aidan Horgan singled, a similar fly ball was hit by Cullen Pasternik to almost the same spot in left-center. This time center fielder Vigorito came up with the catch as he and Bakst partially-collided at the fence in pursuit of making the play.
Koehler settled down after that and allowed just three more hits the rest of the game. He retired the final 11 batters he faced in succession.
Steve Saggese Jr. made the start for Peabody West. He got the first two batters in the bottom of the first before Greatorex (2-for-2) kept the inning alive with the first of his two hits. Vigorito and Dylan Martello each walked to load the bases, paving the way for a Quinn Bakst single up the middle, which scored Greatorex and tied the game at 1-1.
Jackson Taylor singled with one out in the top of the second for Peabody West. But, he was forced at second and Koehler closed out the inning with the second of his 11 strikeouts.
DiCarlo came up again, leading off the Peabody West third, and he reached on a bloop single to shallow right, only to be caught too far off the bag. Kaden McNeice threw behind him to first base and Greatorex tagged him out.
That turned out to be a big play because Horgan followed with his second hit, and it turned out to be a non-factor. Koehler retired the next two batters and that would be the last time they would have anyone on base.
Saggese Jr. was matching Koehler in the early innings. Drew Palmer drew a leadoff walk in the Reading second but went nowhere. In the third, Greatorex walked, stole second, but otherwise stayed put as Saggese Jr. set down the next three Rockets in order.
The breakthrough for Reading came in the bottom of the fourth. Saggese Jr. gave up a leadoff single to McNeice, who advanced to second, and then third on wild pitches. With one out, Koehler drew a base on balls, which brought an end for Saggese Jr. on the mound.
Horgan took over in relief, and he got Ethan Greatorex to hit a ground ball to short, but the shortstop could not get a handle on the ball fast enough, and Koehler slid in safe at second as McNeice scored the go-ahead run.
Jay Wang hit another ground ball to short, but this time a play was made cleanly and Koehler was forced at third for the second out of the inning. Kam Greatorex came up and hit a line drive that bounced to the fence in right field. Ethan Greatorex and Wang both scored to give the Rockets a 4-1 lead as Kam Greatorex hustled into third with a triple.
Horgan struck out the next batter for the third out, but the damage was done for Peabody West, which was now down by three.
Koehler, after striking out two in the first three innings, really settled into a groove, beginning in the top of the fourth. He struck out the side in the fourth, and then again in the sixth, and got the first two batters in the sixth for eight strikeouts in a row, before he got the final out on a harmless ground ball to first.
