READING — The recruiting process for James Murphy is thankfully over for him. It was flattering and also a relief that it is finished.
Although he had verbally committed to Brown University on Oct. 17, the record-breaking Reading High quarterback made it official on Wednesday by signing his National Letter of Intent.
“I enjoyed it, but it was stressful,” said Murphy about the process. “I had great coaches, parents and friends that helped me get through it. In the end you are just grateful that people are looking at you.”
Murphy’s four-year Reading High football career came with a lot of advance billing and fanfare. His dad Jim was a Reading High Athletic Hall of Famer, a record breaking quarterback at Northeastern, and played briefly with the New England Patriots. James Murphy was a fast up-and-comer going through the Reading Pop Warner ranks and seemed destined at a very early age to follow in his father's footsteps. So he had a lot to live up to when he became the first ever freshman to start at quarterback at age 14 for RMHS in the fall of 2019.
The now 6-foot-5, 210-pound talent did not disappoint as he owns every Reading High single-game, season and career passing record there is for touchdowns and yards. During his time at RMHS he worked the recruiting process in the offseason to get to the next level with clinics and camps to get his name out there.
Murphy recalls that he threw at Prospect, or Recruiting Camps, at Alabama, Duke, Notre Dame and Boston College. He had visits to Stanford and Kentucky.
“A lot of those it was shorts, T-shirts and helmets,” said Murphy. “You threw and they timed you in the 40.”
There was a lot of speculation during Murphy’s four years at Reading High that he might transfer to private or prep schools to better enhance his Division 1 college recruitment. Ultimately, the lure of his hometown, family and friends kept him home.
“It was considered, but I have great friends and family here and it was just a great fit for me here,” he said. ”I couldn’t be happier that I stayed at Reading High and I think things worked out for me.”
The Power 5 schools that saw Murphy work out did not offer, but there was a thought if he took a post-graduate year perhaps there could be a possibility.
“There was a lot of highs and lows with the process,” said Murphy. “Of course throwing for coach (Nick) Saban at Alabama and have Bill O’Brien, the offensive coordinator, tell me I definitely have Division 1 ability was flattering. Then there were other times I was waiting in line at a school with 60 other quarterbacks and barely getting a look. That was humbling.”
Locally, he had a look from Harvard and then Brown came into the picture, coached by James Perry whose nephew EJ Perry, a recent Brown star QB, played his high school football at Andover. Brown made Murphy an offer.
“I really liked their offense,” said Murphy of Brown. “Coach Perry’s nephew EJ is in the NFL (Jacksonville Jaguars) and that was a huge factor and the Brown education. My stats in high school are comparable to his (at Andover). But, if football doesn’t work out for me, I have the Brown degree to fall back on.”
An innovated offensive-minded coach, who was also a past Brown QB, in his first season as head coach in 2019, James Perry changed the direction, intensity and culture of the Brown program with instant improvement. His offense averaged 30.0 points per game, more than doubling the scoring output from the year prior. The Bears averaged 454.4 yards of total offense, 15th best in the nation, and threw for 301.1 yards per game, 10th in the nation.
The momentum carried into the 2021 season when the Bears averaged 29.5 points per game, and led the Ivy League with 445.3 yards of total offense and 311.9 yards passing per game, ranking 12th, and eighth, respectively, in FCS Football in both categories.
Brown dipped a bit this year in 2022 finishing 3-7 and its offense was not as prolific, giving hope for the future for Murphy who hopes to compete to play.
James Murphy took his “official” visit to Providence and the Brown campus in December to finalize his decision.
“I saw how the guys on the team interacted with each other and it was awesome,” said Murphy. “It just confirmed I made the right choice.”
JAMES MURPHY'S READING HIGH SCHOOL RECORDS
Touchdown passes career: 92
Touchdown passes season: 28
Touchdown passes game: 5
Passing yards career: 8436
Passing yards season: 2705
Passing yards game: 401
