READING — There were a lot of positives in the Reading comeback last night that got overshadowed because it wasn’t finished off.
The Rockets rallied back from 12 points down in the third quarter, to take a couple of leads in the fourth quarter thanks to key contributions from three bench players. However, an untimely put back of a Wakefield air ball was the winning margin for the Warriors who stole back a 45-44 victory over the Rockets on Tuesday night at Hawkes Field House.
The game was a low-scoring affair throughout and the Rockets were down 43-42 with the ball and called a timeout with :31.9 left to set up a play. Ultimately, Jesse Doherty, the team’s two-time All-Star, had the ball in his hands and drained a contested 15-foot pull-up jumper from the left elbow with :11.5 left to give Reading a 44-43 lead.
The Warriors raced down the court looking for the answer. Senior point guard Ethan Margolis’ jump shot was closely defended by Doherty and resulted in an air ball in the waning seconds. However, Wakefield’s Mike Wilkinson was there under the basket to catch it and put it in off the backboard just before the horn sounded to give Wakefield the win.
That’s life in the Middlesex League in boys basketball in 2022-23 where there is no dominant team and really anybody can beat anybody on a given night; margins of victory are often razor thin.
“We got off to a bad start, they didn’t get off to a great start either, but we missed too many layups,” said Reading coach Paul Morrissey. “That one hurts. We come all the way back, Jesse hits a great shot in traffic, we force a shot, they miss with an air ball, and the kid makes a great play. No. 23 (Wilkinson), give him credit, he made a great play.”
Wakefield (10-1, 9-1 ML) came into last night’s game off a big, emotional 56-42 win over Burlington last Friday to earn a share of the Freedom Division lead. Reading (6-4) was in a three-way tie for first place in the Liberty Division so this figured to be a battle.
It began as a brickfest with turnovers and ragged play for most of the opening quarter. Reading led, 7-2, but Wakefield scored the final five points in the last 1:25 of the quarter to take a 9-7 lead after one.
The offense didn’t get much better in the second quarter as Wakefield scored eight points while Reading, which went almost six minutes without a point, had six. All six came after the Warriors had continued their late first-quarter rally to go on a 13-0 run.
Two free throws and a drive to the hoop with a nice finish by Aidan Bekkenhuis and a Doherty offensive rebound putback drew the Rockets to within four (17-13) at halftime.
Margolis was a key factor for Wakefield as he led all scorers with 19 points. His pull-ups and drives to the basket in transition gave his team its biggest lead of 27-15 in the third quarter.
Looking to shake some things up, Morrissey turned to his bench. It was still a 10-point Wakefield lead at 30-20 with under three minutes left in the third when Hayes Littlefield, Reading’s 6-5 backup junior center, went to work inside. Littlefield scored five straight baskets, two off passes from backup senior guard Tom Trahan, and another off a dish from Doherty. All of a sudden, Reading was just down 32-30 early in the fourth quarter.
Reading then took its first lead since it was up 7-4 when Trahan converted a three-point play for a 33-32 Reading lead with 6:02 to play.
Wakefield staged a mini rally over the next three minutes to take a four-point lead (39-35). But, Reading sophomore Jake Palm, another bench player, sank a 3-pointer from the left wing to trim it to one.
Wakefield held a slim 41-40 lead with just over 1:30 left when Littlefield again finished at the rim off a feed from Doherty for a 42-41 Reading lead. After a stop, the Rockets could not extend their lead as they missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw.
Margolis then buried a pull-up with :48 left for the one point Warrior lead at 43-42 to set up the wild ending.
At the halfway point of the season Reading is 6-4 and have shown flashes of when it puts things together, anything is possible. Last night was a great comeback effort fueled by the likes of Littlefield (12 points), Trahan and Palm (7 points). Morrissey has a lot of personnel options now heading toward the second half of the season.
“They did a great job tonight,” praised the Rocket coach of the three reserves. “They practice hard and they clearly want to play more and we’ll look at that too. We’re getting there but we are still a work in progress.”
Reading will host Liberty co-leader Winchester (9-4, 7-3) on Friday at 5:30 p.m. This is the last of the early games as the boys doubleheaders with the girls will flip to 7 p.m. starts beginning at Woburn next Tuesday (Jan. 31).
