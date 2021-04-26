READING — Billed as a fast, deep, experienced team with playmakers at every position, undefeated Lincoln-Sudbury lived up to the hype — and then some.
The Warriors (7-0) racked up 401 yards and five offensive touchdowns against a Reading defense whose starters previously had not allowed a single score, and rolled to a 40-20 win over the previously unbeaten Rockets, Friday night at John Hollingsworth Field.
It was a disappointing end to an otherwise great, albeit short, “Fall II” season for Reading (5-1) and its 25 graduating seniors. After a scoreless first quarter in which Reading hung in blow-for-blow against L-S, the Warriors’ superior speed across the board took its toll. L-S had six plays of 20-plus yards from four different players, bending a big, physical Reading defense to the breaking point on stretch plays and outside sweeps that proved too much to contain.
L-S quarterback Riley O’Connell threw for one touchdown and rushed for two others, finishing with a game-best 93 yards on the ground on 10 carries. He was a modest 6 of 17 passing, but hit some big plays through the air including a 44-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Jack Malone, and a 44-yard completion to Nolan O’Brien midway through the fourth quarter to the Reading three. The latter led to a Warriors’ touchdown and an insurmountable 34-13 lead with 6:39 to play.
On the defensive side of the ball, Bucknell-bound defensive tackle Will Ohler was a menace, racking up four sacks and recovering a fumble in the endzone for a touchdown.
Reading sophomore quarterback James Murphy finished with an even 300 yards on 16 of 31 passing with three touchdowns, but was harried by Ohler and co. throughout the day.
Reading’s ground game never got untracked, and after falling behind 21-0 in the second quarter establishing the run was not possible. Wide receivers Patrick Harrigan (5 catches, 79 yards, TD) and Nick Perez (4-121, TD) both had good days, but it was not enough.
Reading suffered from three costly turnovers (two interceptions, lost fumble) and committed five total fumbles on a rough QB-center shotgun exchange in windy conditions.
“A fast, physical team,” acknowledged Reading head coach John Fiore. “At times we matched their physicality, but at times we didn’t, and they made us pay. They did a great job top to bottom. (Turnovers) were certainly a factor, but I give L-S a lot of credit. Tough way to end it, in the big picture, we learned some lessons today and all season, it is what it is. Gotta pick it up from here and move on.”
L-S head coach Jim Girard had a long, emotional post-game speech with his team, one that looked primed for a return appearance at Gillette against the likes of Mansfield, but were denied that opportunity due to the pandemic-shortened season.
“There was a lot of emotion after a season like it was with COVID, a lot of ups and downs. I’ve been with these guys for a long time, and when it finally ends its sad, whether you win or lose,” Girard said. “So we lose the group, starting tomorrow it’s over. We thought we had a really good opportunity to make it all the way again, so there’s certainly some sad feelings related to that. But we’re certainly so fortunate to have a chance to play this year and get all of our games in, and go undefeated. It was special.”
The Rockets had their chances to make it a far more competitive game but let some key opportunities slip away. Midway through the first quarter Reading forced an L-S three and out, and following a short 13-yard punt had starting possession at the Warriors’ 44. Reading lined to go for it on fourth and one, but committed a costly false start that led to a punt.
The game remained deadlocked until 8:34 of the second quarter when a pair of back-to-back bad snaps resulted in a 17-yard loss on second down then a loose ball in the Reading end zone, recovered by Ohler for an L-S touchdown.
Trailing 6-0 Reading was unable to convert a second and one and a third and two on its next possession.
After forcing a fourth straight punt, L-S began to find its rhythm offensively. Zach Lucchini broke off a monster 57-yard run around end, tracked down at the Reading 10 by Trevor Conroy. One play later Nolan O’Brien ran around left end for an 11-yard touchdown. O’Connell tacked on a two-point conversion run to give L-S a 14-0 lead with 3:53 remaining in the half.
Reading attempted to answer through the air but Ohler clamped down with back-to-back sacks of Murphy, forcing a punt from the Reading seven. On the ensuring change of possession O’Connell went up top for a 44-yard TD pass to Malone, leaving the Rockets reeling, trailing 21-0.
Reading finally answered just before the half. Murphy connected on a long 63-yard pass to Dan DiMare down the sideline to the L-S three, and two plays later hit Harrigan in the end zone to trim the lead to 21-6.
Reading opened second half with momentum and possession, but a fumble and an incomplete pass led to a punt. L-S made the Rockets pay with a seven play, 52-yard touchdown drive. The Rockets held on three downs from their own 16, but on a critical fourth and four O’Connell scrambled up the middle, broke a tackle, and got into the endzone to give L-S a 27-6 lead with 7:27 remaining in the third quarter.
Reading scored an answering touchdown on a 46-yard Murphy to Nick Perez pass to cut the lead to 27-13. But, sandwiched around that were two costly turnovers that could have cut the L-S lead to a single score.
Murphy threw one interception at the L-S 18, and following the Perez TD he launched a 43-yard pass to Harrigan to the L-S 13. But an attempted Colby Goodchild halfback option pass was intercepted by Collin Murphy in the end zone, ending the threat.
Up 27-13 L-S took over midway through the fourth quarter and put Reading away with a six-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. O’Connell connected with O’Brien for a 44-yard pass to the Reading three, then ran it in on a keeper from a yard out to open up a 34-13 lead.
Reading answered with a gutsy 13 play, 71-yard scoring drive, capped by a two-yard Murphy to Fleming TD pass, Murphy’s third of the game. But with only 3:48 to play and trailing 34-20 the Rockets had to gamble with an onsides kick. L-S recovered, then removed any doubt with a 53 yard touchdown run by O’Brien, his second of the game.
