SUMMER GAMES - Certified Pickleball Coach Carlo Bacci Above, right), a local Reading resident, brought the fasting growing sport in the country to Woburn. “You either like it and play it once or you go all in,” said the Reading Select Board member of the game. Pickleball is growing at a rapid pace and the demand for lessons continues to increase. Some say there are not enough dedicated courts in the area, but these new courts in Woburn off Cedar Street across from Edible Arrangements in Cummings Park will help fill that void. The city also installed new courts at Library Field just a few years ago. Above left, Bacci (second from left) keeps his eye on the ball.