An avid tennis player recovering from rotator cuff surgery a few years ago, a somewhat bored Reading resident Carlo Bacci picked up a pickleball paddle for the first time in the hopes he’d be able to try out the sport with his non-dominant left hand.
Not long after that first contest, he approached his wife to announce he would be stepping down from the chocolate manufacturing business the couple had launched together 15 years earlier in order to purse a career as a pickleball coach.
Like many who are casually introduced to what has been dubbed as the fastest growing sport in the United States, Bacci is admittedly hooked.
“You either like it and play it once or you go all in,” said the Reading Select Board member of the game, which he likens to a mix between tennis, badminton and ping-pong. “You want to do it any time you can…I carry my paddle with me wherever I go. When I leave my house or travel, I have it with me.”
“I can even attribute the economy being less productive because of pickleball,” he later joked during a recent interview with the Middlesex East. “I play with people who have full-time jobs who are carving out two to three hours a day to play.”
A few months ago, with his wife and family’s blessing, the Medford native launched “The Dinking Zone” after inking a deal with Cummings Park to lease a trio of underutilized tennis courts off of Cedar Street in Woburn by the Stoneham line.
After renovating those courts, which sit off of Washington Street, he last month began offering both private and group lessons to area residents looking to learn the sport. With four-weeks worth of lessons starting at around $130, Bacci is forging partnerships with other coaches and schools in the region in the hopes of eventually launching league or tournament play.
“You don’t have to be an athlete and that’s why I think it’s so popular. It’s easy to play and hard to master,” said Bacci, explaining that one of his newest students is a 77-year-old hoping to learn more about the games rules and strategies before jumping into pickup play in his hometown.
According to USA Pickeball, the national governing body for the sport in the United States, the game was invented in 1965 by three Washington State residents who out-of-boredom tried to play badminton with a pair of ping-pong paddles - they couldn’t find a full set of badminton rackets.
Also using an approximate whiffle-ball-sized ball, the group at first placed the net five-feet high, but after finding it fun to bounce the plastic perforated ball on the asphalt, decided to drop the net down to 36-inches.
Two years later, one of those men built the first regulation-sized pickleball court, which is 44 feet by 20 feet, in his neighbor’s backyard. Seven years after that, in 1972, the founders founded a company to promote the official sport.
Pickeball certainly had its die-hard fans in the ensuing decades. However, the popularity of the sport absolutely exploded during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many were looking for a new way to stay active while socially distancing.
In fact, for the past three straight years, the Sports and Fitness Industry Association ranked pickleball as the fastest growing sport in the
country.
That popularity has understandably brought with it quite a bit of media attention. And at least locally, that scrutiny hasn’t always been positive.
For example, in Bacci’s hometown of Reading, where the town’s local recreation department officials have recognized an exploding demand for pickleball facilities and proposed the conversion of underutilized spaces at public parks into courts, many neighbors have pushed back.
That’s because pickleball’s unique wood or composite paddles, when making contact with the game’s swiss-cheesed balls, makes a very unique - and as it turns out quite loud and annoying - knocking sound.
This spring, residents who abut the town’s Washington Park grounds by Prescott Street and Warren Avenue, turned out in force to protest plans to re-stripe several tennis courts for pickleball use (up to four pickeball courts can be created out of a regulation sized tennis court).
With some neighbors citing a Cape Cod court case where the Town of Falmouth was forced to shut down several pickleball spaces because of excessive noise levels, Reading’s Recreation Committee abandoned the planned conversion.
The nine-member board at around the same time also squashed a separate plan to construct several new courts at Sturges Park by Walnut Street.
Notably, the town killed the Sturges Park plan after representatives from Reading’s Pickleball Players Association (RPPA), a group of sport enthusiasts looking for a place in town to call home, stepped forward to ask that the proposal be withdrawn.
“The Reading Pickleball Players Association withdrew its request for dual line neighborhood courts in Reading last week when we became aware of the noise issue…Pickleball is a very popular sport in Reading, but the RPPA’s first priority is to be good neighbors,” group member Michael Coleman said following last spring’s decision.
While pickleball has generated some controversy in Reading, other towns like neighboring Stoneham are embracing the sport. During a Select Board meeting in Stoneham earlier this summer, town Recreation Director Brian Blumsack urged local residents to learn more about the sport by taking advantage of free clinics being offered weekly on Pomeworth Park’s basketball courts by the town’s middle school.
“I encourage anyone who doesn’t play to come by and try it out. It’s the fastest growing sport in the country,” the recreation director said.
Bacci, who as an official pickleball coach is trying to stay out of Reading’s political debate over the sport, believes his hometown will eventually find an appropriate space away from residents to place a few courts.
Until that time, he’ll take advantage of his businesses courts in Woburn - which is situated in the middle of a commercial district - and cruise around the area with his paddle closeby in the hopes of jumping into a few pickup games.
“I’m waking up early on vacation every day right now to go play pickleball,” admitted Bacci, who was interviewed while vacationing with his family in North Carolina’s Outer Banks region. “I haven’t played yet today...I went for a walk earlier and saw a family playing. I wanted so bad to jump in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.