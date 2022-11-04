The Middlesex East region’s unified opposition to recreational pot sales just blew up in a cloud of smoke.
In a sign the general public is growing more tolerant of the cannabis industry, Woburn and Tewksbury both recently lifted years-old zoning bans on recreational pot sales within their respective communities.
However, showing the cannabis culture war is still far from over, Town Meeting voters in Stoneham this month successfully defended their community’s 2018 ban on recreational dispensaries. Remarkably, town residents reaffirmed their support of the zoning restrictions even though at least two of its immediate neighbors - Melrose and Woburn - have now sanctioned recreational pot shops.
“I don’t think Stoneham needs this. I know other towns have it and it’s really easy to go over to Melrose to get it,” argued former Stoneham Selectman Robert Sweeney during a Town Hall debate about the issue in late September. “Just because every other place has it, that doesn’t mean we should.”
Making Woburn the first municipality in the Middlesex East’s coverage area to reverse local prohibitions on retail cannabis sales, the City Council in September voted 7-to-2 in favor of a zoning amendment that will allow up to two pot shops to open up within a singular industrial district off of Commerce Way by the Wilmington line.
Arguing Woburn stands to generate anywhere from $600,000 to $750,000 a year in new tax revenues, Woburn Mayor Scott Galvin this summer personally led efforts to remove the zoning restrictions and thereby make the city the first in the immediate area to sanction pot sales.
“I think it was a wise move at the time [to put in this ban back in 2017]. We got to see how recreational marijuana played out in the Commonwealth and how it faired in different cities and towns,” the mayor said while introducing the legislative package at a City Council meeting in June. “As time has gone by and we’ve looked at those other cities and towns, there are no issues that we’re seeing that would cause us [concern].”
Weeks after Woburn lifted its sales ban, Tewksbury voters overwhelmingly supported a Special Town Meeting initiative that paves the way for as many as three pot dispensaries to apply for sales licenses within various business, business highway, and industrial zones around the community.
Already, at least four marijuana dispensaries have approached Tewksbury officials about obtaining licensing for stores at the old Sal’s Pizza location at 2404 Main St., the former Maverick’s Bar and Grille parcel at 2212 Main Street, an office building off of East Street, and on a Shawsheen Street site. It will likely be months before Tewksbury Select Board is in a position to officially consider such applications.
Remarkably, the Tewksbury initiative, which easily passed at the early October assembly by 167-to-21 vote, was enacted by local residents fewer than 18-months after a nearly identical proposal was rejected by the community.
Taking note of that dramatic turnaround in the neighboring community, Stoneham Select Board Chair George Seibold suggested it’s only a matter of time before marijuana store proponents bring the zoning change back to Town Meeting for another vote.
Seibold, who sponsored the recently defeated warrant article as a private citizen, believes the zoning change has a good chance of passing if residents are presented more information about the financial benefits.
“A lot of people reached out to me after [Town Meeting] to say they were disappointed it didn’t pass, so I think they may bring it back. And I think it will pass if people know more about the positives around it,” the Select Board member said during a recent phone interview.
Like Stoneham, the Middlesex East communities of Reading, Burlington, Winchester, and Wakefield all prohibit retail marijuana shops from operating within their communities.
Still a divisive issue
With taxes from recreational cannabis dispensaries in Massachusetts now exceeding revenues collected from alcohol sales, state officials say more than 60 cities and towns across the Commonwealth allow retail dispensaries within their borders.
According to the state’s Cannabis Control Commission, nearly 1,000 separate marijuana stores have been granted permission to open across Massachusetts, and since 2018, recreational pot shops have generated nearly $3.7 billion in gross sales revenues.
With the state generating millions of dollars in new revenues through a 6.25 percent sales tax and a 10.75 percent excise tax on marijuana establishments, cities and towns are also collecting hundreds of thousands of dollars each year through the imposition of 3 percent local option taxes.
For municipal leaders like Seibold, it seems foolish to leave that kind of money on the table, especially when local residents are filling up the coffers of neighboring communities by heading out of town to purchase marijuana products.
“It seems like we’re always looking for revenue,” said the Stoneham Select Board chair at the community’s Special Town Meeting on Oct. 17. “A lot of other communities started to allow these dispensaries in their towns and when you hear that, you wonder, why doesn’t Stoneham do that?”
However, for marijuana opponents - which in Stoneham and Woburn included members of the recovery community and civic leaders on the front lines of the deadly opioid and mental health epidemic - the financial benefits from cannabis sales come at too steep of a social cost.
Standing firmly against Stoneham’s proposed zoning change in recent months were various members of Stoneham’s Coalition for a Safe and Healthy Community, who warned citizens that any vote to allow pot dispensaries would send the wrong message to local children and teens.
“The Coalition feels very strongly that the risk factors associated with normalizing the use of mind-altering substances does impact our youth. And we’re profoundly concerned about the youths of our community and the message we send to them,” said Stoneham Coalition Chair Carol O’Loughlin, who also sits on the town’s Board of Health.
“Is this who we want to become as citizens of Stoneham?” fellow Stoneham Coalition member Janice Houghton later asked Town Meeting members. “We tell kids all day long [not to do drugs]. But as adults, we say, ’Show me the money and all of that will go away.’”
The debate around marijuana sales in Woburn generated similar impassioned pleas from both public officials and citizens. In especially gut-wrenching testimony, City Councilor Richard Gately, the senior member of the legislative body, referenced the recent drug-related death of his own son and lamented his inability to keep his own child away from drugs.
“I always thought the bones of this city were so good because all of our hardworking people didn’t want to see their children getting into marijuana and drugs and alcohol,” said the Ward 2 councilor during a September meeting in City Hall. “We did our best to keep [our children] away from it, but I failed I guess, and it cost us our son. Injected, ingested, or inhaled, it’s still drugs. Marijuana is a drug, no matter how you spell it out…And bringing recreational marijuana into this city, it’s a big mistake.”
Recognizing the devastating toll of the opioid epidemic, many proponents of recreational marijuana sales dispute the characterization of pot as a “gateway” drug that commonly leads many to lifelong addiction issues.
For example, Woburn City Councilors Charles Viola and Joseph Demers, who both work within the state’s criminal justice system, argued that alcohol and a handful of commonly prescribed medications appear to the primary culprits behind the region’s drug epidemic.
“I find [alcohol] to be one of the more potent gateway drugs. I know we all know people who have made bad decisions after drinking, but I don’t see anyone showing up to argue against the issuance of new liquor licenses,” Demers contended. “It’s a misnomer argument that it will become refer madness in Woburn by there being a marijuana store in the city.”
In testimony that many Woburn officials described as influencing their final vote on the marijuana issue, Woburn Police Chief Robert Rufo Jr. came out earlier this spring in favor of reversing the city’s zoning ban on recreational pot stores.
Specifically, Rufo, who served for a decade as the city’s top narcotics detective, insisted that the zoning change would undercut the city’s illicit drug trade and instances where residents overdose on marijuana that has been laced with synthetic opioids like fentanyl.
Can you please get Woburn Police Chief Robert Rufo to clarify his statement in the final paragraph? Specifically, we should be provided more information on overdoses in Woburn, or by residents of Woburn, that were traced to "marijuana that has been laced with synthetic opioids like fentanyl."
There have been ZERO proven cases of marijuana laced with opioids causing an overdose. According to the Ontario Harm Reduction Network (OHRM), a Canadian organization - and remember, Cannabis is legal nationwide there - there have been zero cases cited.
I am very curious as to Rufo's source for information. I'm also curious why the reporter assigned to this piece did not query that statement more.
