Reading sure dodged a potential bullet earlier this summer after a would-be consultant looking to manage the construction of a new elementary school gracefully withdrew its bid.
In late June, Reading Town Manager Fidel Maltez and other municipal officials praised leaders from Terva Corporation for stepping aside after being named the leading contender to serve as the operator project manager (OPM) for a proposed construction project involving the Killam Elementary School off of Charles Street.
Specifically, Terva, a small Worcester-area consulting firm, emerged as the clear pick for the OPM role after members of the Killam School Building Committee unanimously agreed the company presented the best consulting package to the community.
At the time, the boutique project management team, which recently managed the $105 million Marshfield High School project and is serving as OPM for a $120 million middle school project in Walpole, was described by members of a OPM selection subcommittee as the clear favorite for the services contract.
However, just about a month later, Killam School Building Committee members were forced to revisit the OPM candidates after two other competitors - identified as the third and fourth ranked bidders in the process - allegedly accused the firm of misrepresenting its consulting team’s level of expertise.
Though town officials scoffed at those claims and defended Terva, Maltez warned that the entire joint undertaking with the state’s Mass. School Building Authority (MSBA) would have likely been delayed by an untold number of months had the company stood its ground.
Given that the appeals process would occur at a time when communities are seeing unprecedented escalations in construction budgets due to inflationary pressures, many described Terva’s decision to withdraw its proposal as a prime example of the company’s virtue.
“I thought it was incredibly gracious for Terva to withdraw the way they did,” Killam Building Committee and OPM selection subcommittee member John Coote said during last July’s discussion. “I think it speaks to the caliber of their professionalism to see that we were being put in a difficult situation.”
Able to quickly rebound from the unanticipated snag, town officials were quickly able to negotiate a OPM contract with second-ranked bidder Colliers’ International Engineering and Design.
“Colliers was rated very high, so it’s not like it’s like they’re the bottom choice by any stretch of the imagination,” Killam School Building Committee member Nancy Twomey said of the runner-up during a gathering in Town Hall last month.
“They’re the second biggest firm in New England, and I believe they said they have 1,500 employees in their Boston office alone,” a like-minded Maltez would later comment.
At the outset of this month, town officials named Colliers staffer Suzanna Yeung as the lead manager for the project. Already, the recent UMass Amherst grad, who’s worked at the firm for the past year, is looking to move quickly on the hiring of an architectural firm by the end of this fall.
Last March, the MSBA advanced the potential Killam Elementary School project into the feasibility stage of the state agency’s five-phased funding pipeline. If a new school is sanctioned by the MSBA, the town could be reimbursed for as much as half of the project’s construction costs.
Two of the first orders of business within the feasibility phase entail the hiring of both a project manager and an architect.
Both consultants will then lead members of the Killam School Building Committee through a comprehensive study and analysis that will explore a variety of options for addressing deficiencies within the antiquated elementary school, which dates back to 1969. Both renovation options and a number of new build alternatives will be scrutinized during the study phase.
Last ‘old school’ standing
Capable of housing up to 368 pupils, the Killam School off of Charles and Haverhill Streets contains roughly 57,000 square feet of space and sits on an oversized 7.28 acre parcel of land. The school is the only elementary facility in town that was not updated during a wave of construction projects over the past thirty years.
Due to space constraints, the district has in recent years converted various conference and work rooms in the building into smaller special education learning areas, while two modular classrooms have also been installed at the Haverhill Street area facility.
School officials, in an MSBA submission to the MSBA in the spring of 2021, argued the space limitations will only become more severe in the coming years.
In advocating for a new school, town officials have also pointed to a number of other building issues at the Killam, including substandard technological capabilities and woefully non-compliant accessibility features for disabled persons.
“We are submitting [a proposal] that requests a complete replacement of the Killam Elementary School to address enrollment, programmatic, and systems needs…Killam Elementary School is a well maintained school, however replacing the school facility systems mentioned…would require major renovation and replacement,” town officials wrote in a spring of 2021 submission to the MSBA.
Back in 2018, Gienapp Architects was asked by the town to create an elementary school master plan that addressed growing school capacity constraints across the district.
At the time, the district had already paid for the installation of new modular classrooms at three of the community’s four elementary schools, and central office administrators were also looking for additional space to accommodate the district’s growing pre-K and kindergarten programs.
In an initial report first released in the fall of 2019, the Danvers-based architectural firm presented nine different options, with overall pricetags that ranged between $52 million and $128 million, for alleviating classroom space shortages.
Two of those proposals called for constructing a new Killam Elementary School on the existing Charles Street property. Ultimately, the district informally sanctioned a plan which calls for the construction of a new two-story elementary school capable of housing between 660 and 725 students. To free up space at other buildings, around 115-students from across the district would then be redistricted to the new Killam.
Back in 2021, when the School Committee voted to seek state funding from the MSBA for the Killam school project, local officials estimated it would cost around $78 million to construct a new facility on Charles Street.
Since taking over the state's defunct school building assistance program in 2004, the MSBA has contributed more than $14 billion towards school construction projects. Currently, communities partnering with the state agency are generally reimbursed for 40-to-50 percent of “eligible” construction expenses - which do not include design elements like auditoriums or athletic fields and complexes.
The MSBA has made it clear that it will not accept previous studies commissioned by local municipalities as an official “MSBA” feasibility study.
