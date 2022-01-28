2021 marked the 100-year anniversary of the closing of Penikese Island in Buzzard’s Bay, off the coast of Massachusetts. From November 1905 to March 1921, the State of Massachusetts administered a hospital for people with Hansen’s Disease (formerly known as leprosy) on the barren 74-acre island, midway between Martha’s Vineyard and New Bedford.
To commemorate the centennial of the closing of the Penikese Leprosarium in 1921, the Public Health Museum in Tewksbury hosted a series of events to share the story of Hansen’s disease and to work to dispel the stigma that was wrongly assigned to this dermatological condition. The museum hosted a discussion about Pam Fessler’s book, Carville’s Cure, as part of the series, co-moderated by Dr. Julia K. Benedetti of the New England Hansen’s Disease Clinic at Lahey in Burlington.
Dr. Benedetti demystified the disease which, in the earliest days of our country, resulted in people being banished to colonies and demonized due to the misunderstanding of the condition. The National Leprosarium at Carville, Louisiana, was just one of several places where persons with leprosy were sent. Another was Penikese.
Benedetti explained that the disease is caused by Mycobacterium leprae, and is thought to be transmitted, in the US, primarily through contact with armadillos. Lesions on the skin are just one indication of the disease – other impacts include eye and nervous system
problems.
Thanks to discoveries by the Norwegian Dr. Gerhard-Henrik Hansen in 1872, and subsequent antibiotic breakthroughs in the 1960s, the disease is highly treatable and symptoms can be controlled, and in some cases, eliminated. That said, the disease can sometimes be misdiagnosed by even modern-day health care providers.
“In some ways,” said Benedetti, “the disease has been forgotten.”
While New England is not armadillo territory, Boston is a global crossroads and as such, people who may have had exposure from other parts of the world settle here, not knowing they have contracted the disease. Populations in Brazil, Florida, Texas, and Louisiana, have higher incidences of Hansen’s disease due to their interaction with armadillos or soil in an area with armadillos.
Benedetti said that while Hansen’s disease is rare, cases are found locally.
“We want people to know that we are here and can help them. The disease is not contagious once treated and we have so many treatments available,” said Benedetti.
Benedetti also addressed the elephant in the room: stigma.
“Leprosy was so misunderstood that people were sent away and isolated because of it. It was a very dark time in the public health timeline, but also in society’s timeline. Just like the stigma of mental health or other diseases, we need work to find treatments or cures both for the patient and for the society,” Benedetti said.
According to Benedetti, 95 percent of the world’s population is naturally immune to the disease, but patients – of which there are 2 to 3 million worldwide – still require access to medical treatment in order to manage symptoms.
The New England Hansen’s Disease clinic, right near the Burlington Mall, is part of the larger Lahey Hospital & Medical center. Benedetti and her team of leprologists see patients as part of the dermatology practice, treating both common and rare skin diseases.
The clinic is partially funded through a federal grant that allows coverage of treatment regardless of a patient’s insurance status.
To make an appointment for the Hansen’s Disease Clinic within the Department of Dermatology, please call 781-744-5670. To view the program about Penikese Island and Hansen’s Disease, visit publichealthmuseum.org or search Penikese Island and the Real Story of Hansen’s Disease on YouTube.
To learn more about Hansen’s Disease, and the National Museum at Carville, visit hrsa.gov/hansens-disease/museum.
