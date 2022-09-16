Very rarely will residents support a 40B project in their neighborhood (unless the development team works closely with them to make sure the project fits with the neighborhood in style and size). Typically, when residents hear about a proposed 40B project they petition the town’s governing body (Select Board or City Council) to submit a letter to MassHousing detailing why the project doesn’t make sense and should, therefore, be shut down (or at the very least modified).
In Wilmington, a similar situation is playing out regarding three proposed developments, but the one on Nichols Street (off Rt. 129) in an area not far from the Tewksbury line (to the north), Billerica line (to the west) or the Burlington line (to the south) is getting most of the attention at the moment.
First proposed in late May, this project would initially add 20 units of combined rental and home ownership. The development team appeared before the Select Board on May 23 to give residents an overview of the proposal. (The Select Board does not approve or deny a 40B project; if the state gives the OK, then it’s up to the Zoning Board of Appeals to render a final decision. The Select Board can, however, write to MassHousing with their concerns. 40B projects are allowed to skirt some zoning rules when the community does not having 10 percent of its housing deemed affordable.)
The original plan called for four residential houses in the front and 16 apartments in the rear encompassing 4.36 acres of land. With one single-family home and four apartments offered as affordable, 17 total would count towards the town’s Subsidized Housing Index. (In order for all of the units to count, the developer would have to advertise all of them as rental and they would have to offer 25 percent as affordable to those making 80 percent of the Area Median Income or 20 percent to those making 60 percent of the AMI.)
Wilmington has two other 40B proposals to deal with including a “friendly 40B” at Jefferson Place (in North Wilmington near the Registry of Motor Vehicles) that’s currently stalled and an “unfriendly 40B” on West Street (near Red Heat Tavern and the Reading line), currently under consideration by the ZBA.
The “friendly 40B” actually received approval from the Conservation Commission, as well as the DEP and EPA, but stalled when 10 residents appealed the project. Some Select Board members felt the town wouldn’t even need to debate a Nichols Street project had it not been for the appeal of the Jefferson Place one.
When residents had the opportunity to speak on the Nichols Street proposal, they unanimously disapproved of the project, plus the fact they were never notified about it either in the mail or by phone. Another resident had to alert the neighborhood.
One resident, Hugh Vandermark, felt the property may have been taken in bad faith. He also suggested the proposal is not “what our neighborhood is all about.”
State Representative David Robertson (who represents Wilmington) also opposed the project based on traffic concerns.
Resident Suzanne Sullivan called the project an “outrageous monstrosity.”
When they first heard about the Nichols Street proposal, Select Board members seemed to agree the proposal didn’t fit the area. Member Gary DePalma commented on how the area already had traffic issues and hoped the town could find other ways to stop the project from proceeding.
Another member, Gregory Bendel, wondered if the ZBA approving the “unfriendly 40B” on West Street could stop the Nichols Street project, but Director of Planning and Conservation Valerie Gingrich said no, it hinged on the development team’s eligibility letter from MassHousing.
Some hope for Wilmington
Two weeks later, the town received some good news when it heard that MassHousing asked the applicant for alternatives with a housing style that would better fit the neighborhood. This means, according to Gingrich, the town gets invited into a new comment period once MassHousing receives a revised plan.
The following week (in June), the Select Board received a memo from attorney Michael Newhouse indicating the applicant was prepared to revise the design of the apartment building from a four-story building to a three-story one. He also said the
applicant would meet with the town to discuss five single-unit subdivisions.
The board also heard from Gingrich who relayed that residents shared their concerns during a site visit undertaken by MassHousing. Therefore, Select Board Chair Judy O’Connell suggested attaching residents’ concerns to the board’s own comment letter to MassHousing.
Fast forward to late August and residents continued sharing concerns with the project, even in its newer form. During a recent Select Board meeting, O’Connell brought the topic back to allow residents to comment on the new design.
Newhouse said in a letter (the development team did not show up to the latest meeting) that the project now included 10 single-family dwellings and one duplex, with an average lot size of almost 8,000 square feet per building. He added how his client would be amendable to implementing traffic controls and reconfiguration of the intersection of Nichols Street and Shawsheen Avenue.
Once 20 units, the new design now offered only 12. According to Gingrich, the new design made for a better fit; however, she noted the site probably couldn’t accommodate all of the board’s requirements like stormwater and grading. She also called the street a cut-through that frequently sees high-speed drivers (though not something MassHousing would necessarily concern itself with).
If it reaches the ZBA, Gingrich said the town could then require a traffic study, sidewalks and site distances for vehicles turning in and out.
Residents continued to offer (constructive) criticism with one pointing out the traffic issues. Rep. Robertson spoke again, both about his own comment letter and a proposal he offered that would see 10 units across five buildings and a redesign of the wetlands, road dieting and consideration of the Mass Works Fund.
One resident even showed disappointment the developer didn’t show up that night, calling it “unfathomable,” while another added to the number of people concerned over traffic issues.
Again, the board expressed frustration themselves with O’Connell complaining about the process as a whole and how the state can ignore the town’s comment letter (not to mention the comment letter coming from a board with no authority in the matter).
When asked when the town might here from MassHousing, and whether they’ll approve or deny the project, Gingrich suggested sometime in October. Gingrich also said it’s more likely that MassHousing asks the developer for another redesign than outright rejects the proposal.
While it may be uncommon for MassHousing to reject a proposal, it’s not unheard of, as the state rejected a proposal for a 40B project on the Winchester and Stoneham line several years ago when both towns submitted unfavorable comments.
If the town wants to shut this project down without the assistance of MassHousing, the most likely scenario involves the appeals process for the Jefferson Place project ending or the approval of the West Street project. Either of these would seem to get Wilmington over the 10 percent threshold, thereby allowing the town to reject any 40B project it deems inappropriate.
The issue, though, concerns residents’ dislike of those two 40B projects. It appears, then, the town finds itself in a no-win situation, as one of these three 40B projects will most likely come to fruition. The only question remains which one and when.
(Materials from Lizzy Hill were used to compile this report)
