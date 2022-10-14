A Stoneham Square landowner heaved a big sigh of relief last month after town officials realized an overlooked provision of a 2020 zoning reform bill had spared a proposed mixed-use redevelopment of an old catering business.
In August, local mason turned downtown developer Frank Petrillo departed a Planning Board meeting in Town Hall under the impression that his plans to erect a four-story building in the heart of downtown Stoneham had been rejected by the slimmest of margins in a 3-to-1 vote in favor of the project.
However, just weeks later, during a special zoning summit attended by various municipal boards, Town Counsel Robert Galvin ruled the planners had technically granted the special permit thanks to a loosening of voting standards for certain types of housing projects.
As a result, Petrillo’s project, which will replace the old single-story Smokey’s Longhorn Cafe building at 371 Main Street with a new brick-faced building with ground-floor commercial space and nine upper story apartments, can move ahead as hoped.
“Section 9 of Mass. General Law Chapter 40A states special permits require a two-thirds vote [in the affirmative]. But this is a circumstance where a special permit can be granted by a majority vote,” Galvin explained at the special gathering.
Affirming the town lawyer’s opinion at a subsequent meeting in Town Hall last month, Planning Board Chairman Frank Vallarelli explained that under normal circumstances, the minimum four-member supermajority standard would have applied even though one board member had recused himself from the deliberations.
However, thanks to the 2020 “Act Enabling Partnerships for Growth”, a zoning reform bill quietly passed by the state Legislature during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, multi-family and mixed-use housing projects by public transportation centers and downtown areas now only require a majority vote to pass.
Stoneham is hardly the first community to be surprised by the new voting standards, which also apply to proposed zoning amendments effecting multi-family housing.
Specifically, back in August of 2021, some members of Woburn’s City Council were blindsided by the reduced voting threshold while considering Fairfield Residential’s plans to construct a 445-unit apartment complex by Anderson Regional Transportation Center.
As explained in a memo at the time from Woburn City Solicitor Ellen Callahan Doucette, the pro-housing legislation applied to the 316 New Boston Street project because it is being erected by a major commuter rail station.
“[The petitioner’s attorney] is correct in that when a special permit petition is filed for the development ‘multifamily housing that is located within 1/2 mile of a commuter rail station, subway station, ferry terminal or bus station’…the special permit requires only a simple majority for approval,” the city lawyer forewarned.
Given other controversial elements included in the 2020 zoning reform package, which is also sometimes referenced as the “MBTA Communities” or “Housing Choice” bill, its likely the legislation will continue to gain notoriety.
Notably, the less stringent voting standard proved quite controversial in Woburn, as Mayor Scott Galvin and the City Council had in early 2020 revised local zoning regs to halt the development of large-scale housing projects along the Commerce Way corridor.
In light of that deliberate action by Woburn officials to slow down the pace at which new apartment complexes are being built, critics have labeled the legislation as gutting the long-established right of cities and towns to shape the economic character of their communities through zoning controls. Meanwhile, proponents of the new pro-housing zoning mandates insist change is needed in order to solve the state’s woefully inadequate supply of affordable housing options.
Involving the construction of fewer than 10 new apartments, the recently designed Stoneham Square redevelopment will hardly solve the town’s housing crisis. However, Petrillo’s proposal - though opposed by a number of residential abutters - does enjoy widespread support given the project’s nexus to Stoneham Square.
Enjoying a stellar reputation for his masonry work, Petrillo launched his first foray in the development and real estate management industry in August of 2007, when he purchased Stoneham Square’s old Highland Printing shop at 411 Main Street and proposed constructing a new four-story building with ground-floor commercial space and 21 upper-story apartments.
Though the project languished for several years due to the Great Recession, the downtown merchant has been heralded for sticking with the project and finishing the construction of a new brick-faced building in 2013.
The local businessman has promised to construct a similar caliber redevelopment at the old 5,940 square foot catering business, which the petitioner purchased in March of 2021 for $675,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.