Tewksbury resident and Saint Anselm college freshman Ariana Raso was recently named The First Time Walker of the Year by the Jimmy Fund for her participation in and fundraising for the Jimmy Fund Boston Marathon Walk Your Way Event which took place last October. Raso overcame Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma to partake in the 13.1 mi walk. The walk took place around Lake Quannapowitt in Wakefield due to the Corona virus.