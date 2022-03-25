Woburn resident Eugene Styller hadn’t touched a brush for some 65 years when in 2019, his grandchildren asked for his help while working on a landscape painting.
Casually stepping in to give a few pointers, something dormant stirred deep within the then 84-year-old retiree, who as a young boy had shown some promise as a landscape and portrait artist while growing up in Soviet Russia’s capitol city of Moscow.
Not long after, Styller, who at that point couldn’t seem to put the paint brush back down, began experimenting with an art form he has now dubbed “whimsical animation”.
Explaining “whimsical animation” more simply, when cutting or preparing simple food items, the grandfather experiences the sensation that he can see human expressions. Peppers are crying. Potatoes show off timid smiles. Even a sliced loaf of bread or a freshly poured cup of coffee can emote joy or sadness.
The long-repressed artist in Styller begs the former scientist to capture those scenes. And for three years now, the soon to be 88-year-old has been more than happy to oblige.
“What I’m painting right now is unusual, but it’s not abstract. I began to see human faces and emotions in peppers and potatoes and bananas. They cry, laugh, and show fear. They envy and get sad. They become human hands,” explained Styller, whose latest work is currently being exhibited at the Lexington Public Library for the month of March and April.
According to the artist, whose paintings will also be featured at Wilmington’s Public Library during the months of May and June, his creativity and talent has also been recognized by a selection committee in Lincoln, where his art will be hung for the second time in the town’s public library for the month of July.
“Looking at your exhibition was a bright spot in my day,” one Lexington visitor commented earlier this month in a written review of Styller’s newest exhibition.
“I love these paintings. They are so full of joy and so silly in the best way. Thank you so much for sharing them - you’ve brightened my day,” another recent critique reads. “It reminded me of all the things I love about art, nature and food…We stopped to look at these pictures for 30 minutes. They are so great.”
According to Styller, though his ability to capture emotions in food might seem likely a strange talent to acquire so late in life, it does make sense in light of his decades-long interest in the obesity epidemic.
Specifically, back in the 1980s – or about a decade before he emigrated to America – Styller began noticing that growing numbers of people were carrying a lot of extra weight.
Later, after making a home in Woburn, his interest in the phenomenon ultimately led to his enrollment in a diet and nutrition course at Bunker Hill Community College.
“It was not yet a pandemic and a global problem, like it is now, but already in the 1980s one could see it on the streets [of Russia] and in working places. I don’t know why I became interested in it,” he explained. “I just watched people in factory canteens and wrote down my observations.”
“Here, in America, I studied food and nutrition in a community college. And I read a lot about this subject in textbooks, in books, in magazines…and online,” he added.
Eventually, the chemist, who has a PhD in polymers and spent much of his career as an inventor at a research institute, sat down to write a book on eating smart during the obesity health crisis. He theorized that most people can hijack and regain control of their eating habits by focusing on flavoring and other sensory qualities of food.
While trying to figure out how best to relate his theory about changing one’s experiences with eating, the lifelong learner picked up a copy of “How Emotions are Made”, a critically-acclaimed book by Northeastern University psychology professor Lisa Feldman Barrett.
“All the diet books look at the eater as a consumer of their prescribed food. They don’t even mention the sensory qualities of food,” said Styller. “This is why Lisa Feldman Barrett’s book immediately attracted my attention. There is a lot in common about how emotions are made or created from our life experience and how flavor is created from sensory components of our food.”
And so it was at the precise time that the retired chemist was rediscovering his passion for art, he had already been in deep contemplation about the connections between groceries and emotions. No wonder his peppers started smiling and his bananas began aggressively clutching at apples.
According to Styller, his art, though sometimes described as playful and bright, has also taken on a darker undertone as he and his family dealt with the start of the COVID-19 crisis.
Not only did the pandemic result in the premature closure of his first-ever exhibit at the Burlington Public Library, it also left him without a way to share his art with others for an entire year.
“In the time of COVID-19, I painted pictures showing ‘Screams’ and ‘Fists’. They were labeled as ‘darkly whimsical’,” he explained, referring to a series of paintings that were put on display in Burlington in the fall of 2021.
“This current [exhibit] in Lexington is my fourth exhibition,” he later elaborated. “For it, I painted a triptych of emotional categories, including happiness, fear and anger, and gloat or schadenfreude. It is the main part of the exhibition of my 24 paintings.”
The Woburn artist’s current exhibit in Lexington can be viewed at the Cary Memorial Library at 1874 Mass. Avenue through April 30. His artwork will then be featured at Wilmington Memorial Library off of Middlesex Avenue during the months of May and June.
