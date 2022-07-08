The proposed redevelopment of a landmark restaurant site in Stoneham could prove the catalyst that catapults the community into compliance with new multi-family housing regulations imposed last year by state legislators.
During a Planning Board meeting earlier this summer in Stoneham Town Hall, local businessman John Melkonian unveiled plans to convert the old China Moon Restaurant property off of Route 28 into a four-story condominium building.
Melkonian, whose family is perhaps best known as the owners of the Stoneham Ford dealership that is situated a short walk away from the shuttered Chinese and Polynesian eatery, is reportedly eyeing the construction of a 72-unit building containing 21 single-bedroom dwellings and 52 two-bedroom condos.
The property, situated on the northern side of Main Street heading towards the Redstone Shopping Center and the Reading line, contains three-acres of land. Presently, the site consists of a strip-mall-style commercial building - which is now being used as Stoneham Ford’s accounting office - and the old 9,000 square foot restaurant.
A third-generation family business that was a cultural icon of sorts in Stoneham, China Moon became an early casualty of COVID-19 after its owners were unable to weather the financial fallout from economic shutdowns instituted across Massachusetts at the start of the pandemic.
First opened in 1953, the restaurant - though the subject of some interior renovations - remained largely unchanged throughout much of its 70-year existence. The landmark business has been vacant since Dec. of 2020.
Presently, according to records maintained by Stoneham’s assessor’s office, the old 9,000 square foot eatery is worth around a half-million dollars. However, the land it sits upon is currently being taxed at an approximate $1.4 million valuation.
Stoneham attorney Charles Houghton, representing the Melkonian family, told the planners during a preliminary June discussion about the project that the parcel is large enough to accommodate both the housing and the adjacent commercial building.
To ensure there is enough parking for condo owners, the developer plans to create at least 126 parking spaces, with a number of those spots being contained within the ground-floor of the new complex.
“The parcel on the right has been approved as commercial…For what’s left, we’re proposing to do 72 residential condominiums. It’s within the highway business district, so we’d need a zoning change to allow for housing,” the Main Street lawyer explained.
Launchpad for ’MBTA Communities’ compliance
With a zoning change needed to facilitate the China Moon redevelopment, Erin Wortman, Stoneham’s director of planning and economic development, believes the condo complex presents a unique opportunity for the town to comply with the state’s new ‘MBTA Communities’ housing initiative.
Also sometimes referred to as 40A, 3A - in reference to the section of Mass General Law that was amended under a zoning reform act passed in 2021 - the MBTA Communities program will ultimately require 174 communities across the state to create new multi-family housing districts where apartment and condo complexes are allowed as a matter-of-right.
Wortman has suggested that rather asking citizens to pass a China Moon specific zoning change at special Town Meeting in October, the Planning Board instead overhaul Stoneham’s so-called “highway business district” zoning regs to allow multi-family housing by-right.
“As we were thinking about 40A, 3A, this is the perfect situation where we can meet our requirement by allowing added uses that are already consistent with the current landscape [along Main Street] today,” said Wortman, who pointed out that Route 28 is already home to hundreds of apartments and condominiums.
“I think we’re all agreeing that [housing] is appropriate in the highway business district, so in a lot of ways, the discussion of [allowing housing as by-right] use really isn’t a question. The question is really around how [those developments would] look,” added the planning director.
Per draft regulations introduced this spring by the state’s Executive Office for Housing and Economic Development (EOHED), towns like Stoneham that receive direct MBTA services are being asked to modify local zoning to encourage the construction of thousands of new housing units.
In Stoneham, which is defined as an MBTA bus community, the town is being ask to rezone at least 50 acres of land to allow for as many as 2,032 new multi-family housing units.
Though municipal leaders in abutting communities like Woburn and Reading have objected to the new by-right housing mandates, Stoneham is already well-positioned to come into compliance with the state mandate. In particular, citizens at a Town Meeting in May voted to rezone roughly 30-acres of land along the southern edge of town on Fallon Road for by-right housing.
With that previous vote in mind, Wortman pointed out that should the town’s entire highway business district also be rewritten to allow by-right multi-family housing, Stoneham will without question come into compliance with the new state mandate.
Generally, Stoneham’s Planning Board has launched few objections to the China Moon redevelopment as proposed. And with the town’s highway business district saturated with housing, the elected officials similarly agree the underlying zoning regs should be reformed to allow housing.
However, town officials like Planning Board veteran Kevin Dolan are worried that allowing by-right housing within the entire district could result in a substantial erosion of the community’s commercial tax base. To be sure the town doesn’t inadvertently create such an environment, Dolan is in favor of leaving some parts of the highway business district intact.
“The problem could be that we’d lose our commercial tax base if all of these landowners end up saying, ‘Let’s just go with high-rises,’” Dolan said.
“Let’s face it, Route 28 now is bad with traffic. By including these 72 units and a few other [new housing developments], I think it will get significantly worse,” the planner later remarked. “I’d like to give at least some thought to just taking a piece of the highway business district and rezoning that [for housing].”
Over the next few months, the Planning Board plans on fine-tuning the proposed zoning legislation to address both the China Moon project and the MBTA Communities mandate.
Since many Route 28 landowners can keep ground-floor storefronts intact by building vertical and placing residences in the upper stories of new buildings, Wortman is convinced that much of Main Street between William Street and the Reading line is perfect for mixed-use redevelopments.
However, she also told the planners that she is willing to approach the rezoning effort on a piecemeal basis.
“I know there’s some trepidation in Town Hall about what happens if all these businesses become housing. I don’t want to burst anyone’s bubble, but multi-family housing can already go in the highway business district tomorrow [under Chapter 40B],” said the economic developer, referring to the state’s affordable housing statutes and Stoneham’s non-compliance with those minimum standards.
“If not here, then where?” she later said of identifying the acreage necessary to comply with the MBTA Communities zoning standards. “That’s the biggest question. I would argue the highway business district is the lowest-hanging fruit in town.”
