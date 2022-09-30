For Reading’s green movement activists, a proposed styrofoam ban represents the next logical step in the battle against a potential public health and environmental doomsday.
But for those organizing a last-minute campaign against the initiative, the true catastrophe that needs to be averted is the economic disaster that would be wrought upon the town’s restaurants and food merchants.
In recent weeks, the battle lines regarding the proposed polystyrene plastics ban have solidified as a divided Select Board voted 3-to-2 to support a warrant article to be acted upon by Town Meeting representatives in November.
Under the proposal, which was first pitched to the Select Board in late August by Reading’s Climate Advisory Committee, Town Meeting will be asked to enact a new bylaw that prohibits food service establishments from packaging up customer’s leftovers in single-use containers that consist of either styrofoam materials or rigid and clear forms of the plastic. Other businesses that would potentially be effected include local caterers, farmer’s market and food truck vendors, and retail establishments that package up prepared foods in styrofoam or related containers.
The new bylaw would be enforced by Reading’s public health department, which already conducts regular on-site inspections of the town’s food establishments to ensure compliance with the state’s health and sanitation regulations. Violators would be issued a warning for first-time violations, while fines of $50 and $200 would be levied for second and third offenses, respectively.
Sometimes called plastic number 6, a reference to the number commonly stamped on the singe-use materials, polystyrene is often rejected from local recycling programs.
Just as important, according to Reading Climate Advisory Committee Chair David Zeek, researchers also say the plastic can leach harmful carcinogens when heated or exposed to certain alcohols and fats. For that reason alone, says Zeek and other proponents of the warrant article, the ban is more than justified.
“Styrene can actually leach out of this plastic. It does that with heat and with the presence of certain types of alcohol or oils. This makes it a different from other plastics, because it is a health hazard,” Zeek explained when first introducing the proposal at an August Select Board meeting.
“It’s not biodegradable. It fragments as other plastics do. It breaks down in light, but that takes about 200 years,” he later said. “This foam can’t even be recycled and the rigid form, even if it is collected, is [often taken out of the recycling stream].
With the proposed bylaw change initially attracting scant attention when first discussed by Reading’s Select Board in late August, a handful of local officials and civic leaders, including a representative from the local Chamber of Commerce, have in recent weeks urged town leaders to delay an upcoming Town Meeting vote in November on the warrant article.
Though not taking any official position on the would-be ban, Lisa Eagan, the executive director of Reading’s Chamber of Commerce, just last week appeared before the Select Board and warned that many local business owners in town aren’t even aware that a new styrofoam bylaw is being considered by the town.
Eagan later pointed out that when the community a few years ago agreed to outlaw the use of single-use plastic bags, the town conducted a broad public awareness and outreach campaign.
“I’m concerned that public outreach and engagement hasn’t really happened. So I would request that you postpone the article,” the business community representative remarked. “Our point is not to judge whether a styrofoam should or shouldn’t be banned. We just want to be a conduit to share information with people.”
Other article critics, including Select Board members Christopher Haley and Carlo Bacci, have been more than willing to take an open stance against the bylaw.
Immediately rebelling against the pitch when he first heard about it in August, Haley has predicted the ban will prove disastrous for Reading’s small business community. Still reeling from the loss of business brought about by COVID-19, the Select Board member says local restaurants are now being financially hamstrung by supply-chain and logistics shortages and inflationary pressures.
“The pushback from these businesses will be significant,” responded Haley during a Town Meeting discussion on the matter last month. “It’s a strong ask from every single business that will get completely wrecked by this [bylaw]. The cost of procuring alternatives [containers and utensils] are sometimes six-times more than polystyrene types.”
Bacci, a local businessman and one-time pizza shop and restaurant owner, has also bemoaned the lack of public outreach and repeatedly urged his Climate Advisory Committee to consider shelving the Town Meeting proposal until next spring.
During a Select Board discussion on the Town Meeting warrant last week, Bacci pointed out that most restaurants have only a handful of suppliers to choose from in the area. And with manufacturing woes leading to shortages of common food staples like sugar, the small business owner worries that his fellow merchants may pay a steep price for styrofoam alternatives on such short notice.
“Every week, I deal with suppliers saying they don’t have things like sugar and corn starch. They’re just out of stock. So choices are limited,” he said. “It’s mid-September now and you want the town to vote on this in November. I don’t think that’s fair.”
Contending there’s still plenty of time to educate local businesses about the impacts of the potential bylaw, ban supporters like Select Board Chair Mark Dockser and Karen Herrick say there’s plenty of time yet to conduct public outreach.
In particular, even if the Town Meeting measure passes this fall, a draft of the proposed bylaw will have to be submitted to the state’s next attorney general’s office for approval. Assuming it is sanctioned, local rules call for Reading Town Clerk Laura Gemme to post advanced notice of the new local regulation for another six-months before enforcement begins.
“48 other communities have already done this, so we’re not leading the charge. We won’t be the first [town to deal with this issue],” said Herrick during a meeting last week.
Dockser, who has been paying closer attention to his takeout containers since the Climate Advisory Committee unveiled the proposed styrofoam ban, has acknowledged some merchants may have to pay extra for alternative materials.
However, given the potential risks to the environment, he believes the ban is justified.
“My lunch today was in a clamshell container that was fully with fully compostable. So are there other options? Yes,” the Select Board chair argued. “I think education [and outreach] has to happen, and I think the Climate Advisory Committee has done a great job in starting that discussion.”
“The notion that [replacement materials] have to be cheaper, I’m not sure that’s a reality,” he later said. “I think it’s one of those things where there might be some increases or even a slight premium. The purpose of this article is to say this is important and we need to make a change.”
At least 48 cities and towns, including the nearby communities of Wakefield, Andover, and Melrose, have enacted various forms of styrofoam and polystyrene prohibitions.
