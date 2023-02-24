Woburn officials will again entertain the possibility of encouraging the creation of a denser multi-family housing project in the city’s downtown region by the community’s public library.
At the urging of Woburn Mayor Scott Galvin, the City Council last month agreed to slate a $5,000 donation towards a proposed Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) study that will analyze the benefits of establishing a “smart-growth” district around a handful of Woburn Center properties off of Federal Street.
Local real-estate management company Jamieson Properties, which owns two multi-family parcels in the area by the Abbott Street Post Office and the city’s Library Park area, has agreed to cover the cost of the study.
The developers’ request to foot the bill for the study comes nearly two years after a two-alarm blaze gutted one of those buildings, which dated back to late 19th Century and contained nine apartments. Notably, Galvin is agreeing to consider the creation of a state-sanctioned 40R overlay district around the properties despite rejecting a similar rezoning initiative request by the residential property manager several years ago.
“As you know, the above-referenced property was affected by a fire…and Jamieson Properties has been investigating redevelopment options since that time. The creation of a 40R District over the two lots will enable appropriate and financially-feasible redevelopment of the site while providing public benefits at the same time,” the mayor said of request in a Jan. 11 letter to the City Council.
Proponents of 40R districts say such developments encourage the use of public transportation, create a buzz around such areas by attracting young adults and professionals, and tend to spur additional economic growth in urban areas.
To foster that "smarter" building trend, state officials will contribute roughly $75,000 to communities that establish a 40R district, while other financial incentives - like a one-time $3,000 per unit payment - are hinged upon the actual creation of new housing in those zones.
Smart-growth district developers must also promise to slate at least 20 percent of all dwelling units towards affordable buyers and tenants. With residential property values soaring in communities like Woburn, where the average single-family home is now assessed at $611,533, local and state officials say the creation of 40R districts are a viable way to create affordable housing options for both young adults and senior populations.
In a vision introduced by former Governor Mitt Romney back in 2004, the state's 40R regulations were originally viewed as a way to reinvigorate old community centers by converting multi-story buildings into mixed-use spaces that contained residential units above ground-floor retail and commercial spaces.
The effort has already proven wildly successful in communities like Reading, where a 40R overlay was wrapped around a large swatch of the community’s downtown district back in Dec. of 2021. Since that time, town officials have approved at least nine Reading Center redevelopments containing nearly 250 new dwelling units and roughly 50,000 square feet of revitalized commercial spaces.
In fact, Reading’s 40R zoning initiative has proven so successful that town residents, staggered by the pace and scale of downtown redevelopments, recently asked town officials to freeze the permitting process. Town officials have since responded by reducing the allowable density of residential 40R components and increasing developers’ parking requirements.
Sensible growth
In Woburn, which has similarly seen considerable investment in its downtown area in recent years, various city officials also believe the time has come to reconsider the density of new mixed-use projects and their reliance on public parking.
In fact, Jamieson Properties’ previous 40R pitch was killed by Galvin back in 2019 due to concerns about the developers concerns to use up 32 public parking spaces in a municipal lot across from the Woburn District Courthouse off of Pleasant Street.
Specifically, in 2017, the mayor similarly agreed to explore a smart-growth overlay for Federal Street after Jamieson officials introduced a proposal to replace its two multi-family buildings with a 35-unit apartment building.
The project was later foiled after the developer increased the unit count to 48 dwelling units in order to offset the cost of installing an underground parking garage. Though the City Council had requested the addition of more on-site parking, the alterations resulted in the mayor withdrawing his endorsement.
The petitioner ultimately abandoned the project in Jan. of 2019, when the City Council allowed the developer to withdraw the would-be zoning amendment.
Earlier this month, local officials like Ward 3 Councilor Jeffery Dillon also urged his colleagues to consider changing zoning rules that allow downtown developers to use municipal parking spaces for residential redevelopments in Woburn Center.
At the time, the council was considering a proposal by a Medford real-estate developer to convert the upper floors of a four-story building at 433 Main St. into eight, two-bedroom apartments. Per local zoning rules, as long as a property is situated within 500-feet of a municipal lot, downtown developers can substitute onsite parking for municipal parking by applying for a special permit.
In the case of the most recent petition, the developer paid the city $72,000 - or $4,500 for space - to count spaces within the municipal lot towards its minimum parking requirements.
Currently, the city has approximately $190,000 saved in a special downtown parking fund.
“I do caution my fellow city councilors that we need to look at what we’re doing down there [in regards to public parking] after this project,” argued Dillon, who pointed out that a number of other recent downtown developments similarly rely on public parking within the city’s Walnut Street lot.
