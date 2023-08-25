Dr. Keren Wilson made her fourth trip this year to the Dominican Republic on a medical mission. The Winchester Hospital doctor, a primary care physician, started going in 2019 (she missed out on 2021 due to the pandemic, but managed to go in February of 2020 just before it began).
Dr. Wilson makes the trip each year with an organization called Children of the Nations. In previous years, she’s had as many as 18 doctors accompany her. This year, only Dr. Jill Fleming, also a primary care physician at Winchester Hospital, joined her.
In a recent interview, she said she’ll take as many doctors as possible, but primarily seeks out pediatric doctors. She’s been looking for some dentists and opthalmoligists. Dr. Wilson mostly focuses on children between the ages of 3 and 18 doing what she called well child checks.
“It is an honor to support Dr. Wilson’s medical mission and we are proud of the effort she puts in to share her expertise with others in their time of need,” said Al Campbell, president of Winchester Hospital.
Between the two doctors, Wilson and Fleming, they have six children who also made the trip – and who fundraised through bake sales and car washes to be able to contribute more needed medicine and supplies. The group visited the western side of the DR, near the Haitian border, and utilized local Spanish translators.
Dr. Wilson said no one speaks English. Because they visit the western side of the island, near the Haitian border, many of the older relatives speak creole.
Though she mainly checks the health and well-being of children, Dr. Wilson said she sometimes checks on the parents, too. She’ll also make house calls (most of the children are screened at schools) for immobile children or those who don’t/can’t go to school.
She partners with in-country medical staff to determine local needs, noting how the part of the island she visits, about four or five hours away from Santo Domingo, the capital, has a community physician. Dr. Wilson said the goal is for the community physicians to make house calls.
“We always try to assess what their needs are,” Dr. Wilson said. “This year, we saw a lot of lice and scabies outbreaks, a lot of rashes and skincare. We try to get as much medical care in as we can and find the kids who are struggling.”
Children who require specialty care mostly go to the capital, but she acknowledged how difficult it is for many to see a doctor because they live in such a poor community. Transportation also becomes an issue.
While there, Dr. Wilson said she travels to five communities. She initially flies in to Santo Domingo and then takes a bus out toward the Haitian border. The organization she works with, Children of the Nations, provides dormitories, food and transportation.
When she first arrived in the Dominican back in 2019, Dr. Wilson said the community didn’t have a local doctor. Now, though, she said one is part of the community (he’s also a medical school graduate). The area has a local nurse, too (and Dr. Wilson will bring her own, as well, including bringing along high school students this year).
The medical professionals they have will give Dr. Wilson and her associates a list of the medical supplies they need or lack. Winchester Hospital will donate the money to pay for the supplies. An organization known as Blessing International will ship the medicine (and this includes dental hygiene products, as well, like toothpaste and toothbrushes).
The checks Dr. Wilson completes tend to include tracking the child’s height and weight to make sure they’re getting proper nutrition, skin for lice and scabies, diarrhea, worms, and hunger pains.
Even after she leaves the island, Dr. Wilson said she stays in touch with the local doctor; however, as she only visits the Dominican Republic once a year, the local staff would need to take care of any pressing issues (or transport the child to the capital). There are, however, medical trips taken by other doctors throughout the year to assist with surgery and dental work.
In 2021, the coronavirus pandemic closed down the schools, which Dr. Wilson said took a big toll on the children socially. Not to mention how so many get their food through the school system (breakfast and lunch).
Even still, and even with all the poverty, Dr. Wilson called the children happy and appreciative. She said they play sports like baseball and volleyball. Unfortunately, most of the children she sees are raised by either one parent or the grandparents or an aunt or uncle.
Before the area instituted a school system, children worked in sugar cane fields. Today, youngsters now aspire to attend university.
“It’s always a little overwhelming in the beginning,” Dr. Wilson acknowledged, “but we have watched some of these kids grow up - we saw a lot of older ones this time. One was heading to university next year to be a cop, another a math teacher. It’s humbling to serve these children and families in need.”
School has now become the epicenter of the community, the Winchester Hospital doctor noted. She added how all the teachers, all local, care about the community. There’s even a local hospital about 15-20 minutes away to assist with more traumatic issues. Unfortunately, due to a lack of health care, families must pay for any ambulance rides.
The visits are not necessarily just about checking on the children, but also advising and teaching them about health care and sexual education. Dr. Wilson said a small clinic works on contraception, asking children if they are on birth control or sexually active (this would, of course, refer to older children or teenagers).
On these medical missions, Dr. Wilson and others tend to bring their own children. The primary care physician said it’s made some of her children more interested in entering the medical field. And they’re not just taken along to get them out of the house, the youngsters check vital signs and help with community projects (painting, roof repair).
No matter how many trips Dr. Wilson and others make, and no matter how many medical supplies they bring, it won’t necessarily fix the major issues impacting those who live in the area. There’s no running water, no sanitation (bathrooms) and many suffer from hunger due to food insecurity (the government will send out food, but it’s not necessarily enough to sustain everyone).
Of course, the natives do need medical supplies and medicine such as Tylenol, Motrin, antibiotics, steroid creams, nebulizers, acid reflux pills, and vaccinations.
“We want to build programs that last. A lot of the families we serve don’t even have running water. You hope you are doing some good, not just for the week, but to help them down the line,” said Dr. Wilson.
It’s not all doom and gloom, thankfully, as Dr. Wilson said she’s seen a change in the past five years with more and more improved living conditions. And Dr. Wilson called the families of these children very supportive, caring and appreciative. Besides simply showing up, they come to the doctors with their own concerns.
Dr. Wilson has also seen improvements in her own work, as she now has a medical folder for each child to better track their progress.
While the Dominican Republic continues to evolve as a country, thanks to the hard work of doctors like Keren Wilson, it is
becoming healthier and more sustainable.
