MIDDLESEX - Though likely a small comfort to families who lost loved ones to the prescription and synthetic drug epidemic, area communities will recuperate nearly $4.3 million expended in the now decades-long battle against opioids, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey revealed last week.
During a press conference in Boston’s City Hall last Tuesday, Healey, flanked by dozens of state and municipal leaders, announced that nearly $210 million will be allocated directly to Massachusetts’ cities and towns under a $26 billion legal settlement reached with a handful of pharmaceutical makers and drug distributors.
“I end this [fight] where the whole journey began, and that’s with the families of Massachusetts,” said Healey. “So many families across so many realms and walks of life, in every city and town in this state, have had visited upon them devastating loss, devastating crisis, and devastating trauma.”
Local cities and towns will receive the financial compensation in annual payments that will begin this summer and continue through 2038. Per a tentative settlement breakdown released by Healey’s office, area communities will receive larger front-end allotments over the next few years, before the annual payments drop down to a fixed annual rate.
The payment terms are as follows for the following Middlesex East cities and towns:
• Woburn, which will eventually receive around $33,276 annually, will receive an initial payment of $82,841;
• Burlington, to receive a regular fixed rate of around $29,000, will receive a first-time $71,756 contribution this fiscal year;
• Reading will receive $58,000 this year, while the rate will eventually drop to $23,000 annually;
• Stoneham, which will eventually receive around $15,859 annually, will receive an initial payment of around $40,000;
• Tewksbury, to receive a regular fixed rate of around $24,000, will be paid $59,739 this fiscal year;
• Wakefield will receive $50,034 this year, while the rate will eventually drop to $21,000;
• Wilmington, scheduled for a $60,770 payment in FY’22, can expect a regular reoccurring allotment of at least $33,437.
• and Winchester, which will be paid $60,770 in FY’22, will receive a minimum annual allotment of at least $24,411 in future years.
The massive $26 billion payout to Massachusetts and various other states is being made by big pharma’s Johnson and Johnson and opioid distributors Cardinal, McKesson and Amerisource Bergen. In a separate deal, Purdue Pharma, the company largely blamed for starting the opioid epidemic in the late 1990s with its release of the OxyContin brand painkiller, has also agreed to pay more than $4.3 billion to Massachusetts and various other states.
Since 2000, according to records compiled by the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH), the opioid crisis has killed at least 21,000 Massachusetts residents.
Between 2015 and 2020 alone, according to state records, at least 300 of those fatal opioid overdoses have claimed the lives of residents in the Middlesex East communities of Woburn, Burlington, Reading, Stoneham, Tewksbury, Wilmington, Winchester, and Wakefield. State data regarding fatal opioid overdoses throughout 2021 has not yet been released by DPH.
Massachusetts’ $525 million award, the maximum allowable allotment under the terms of multi-state settlement agreement, will be split up between municipalities and the state. According to Healey, the state will deposit its $310 million into a special account dedicated solely to funding drug treatment, prevention, and education efforts.
Technically, Healey and other state attorneys general settled the lawsuit last July and since that time, various cities and towns like Reading, which were not party to the original suit, were given an opportunity to join the list of plaintiffs.
According to state and local officials, a group of about 125 Massachusetts cities and towns filed an initial lawsuit against opioid makers and distributors in 2018 to recoup a portion of the taxpayer dollars spent responding to drug-related crimes, overdoses, and other medical emergencies. Healey, on behalf of the state, later followed by launching her own civil action against the pharmaceutical industry.
“This was a $26 billion settlement that we received from companies that flooded our communities with dangerous opioids and got rich off of residents’ suffering,” said Healey, who accused big pharma of misleading doctors and the general public about the “latency” and “addictiveness” of opioid-based painkillers like fentanyl and oxycodone.
“Of course it’s not enough,” the attorney general later said of the settlement, when fielding questions from the media during last week’s press conference. “It’s not enough to deal with the systemic issues that got us here in the first place. It is significant and it is what we could get under the law by going after these four companies.”
A shocking local toll
Considered the nation’s most pressing public health issue before the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, Massachusetts and various other states have now been struggling with the opioid epidemic for nearly a quarter century.
The first wave of the crisis began in the late 1990s
with the arrival of Oxycontin, an extended release pain tablet that was
originally
marketed to cancer
sufferers and other terminally ill patients dealing with chronic pain.
According to state officials, shortly after the
powerful prescription medication began being more broadly marketed as a safe and non-addictive alternative for pain management, public health officials began noticing a dramatic spike in drug-related overdoses.
Meanwhile, in a tragic scenario that began unfolding in thousands of homes across the state, many individuals who were prescribed opiate-based painkillers began turning to cheaper alternatives like heroin after being cut-off from their pill supplies by doctors. Between 1999 and 2013, according to DPH records, the number of fatal opioid-related overdoses in Massachusetts’ nearly tripled from 327 to 947. The crisis only got worse in the following years as generic forms of oxycodone, or the short-action and generic version of Oxycontin, hit the market.
And in yet another disturbing trend that began about a decade ago, local and state narcotics detectives began noticing that drug cartels were increasingly spiking their “heroin” supply with a far more potent synthetic narcotic known as fentanyl.
Since that time, fentanyl has almost entirely supplanted the heroin supply within New England, and the number of fatal overdoses in Massachusetts again more than doubled to more than 2,000 deaths a year.
According to public health officials, fentanyl is now so common, traces of the synthetic opioid was found in the bloodstreams of nearly 92 percent of all fatal overdose victims in 2021.
In the five years before the arrival of COVID-19, the opioid epidemic hit Middlesex Country particularly hard as first responders revived thousands of overdose victims. The public health emergency has been so severe, police and firefighters and the region have recounted days where some hopelessly addicted residents nearly died from overdoses multiple times in a single day.
Following below is a description of how the crisis has hit a handful of local communities:
• By far the hardest hit community in the Middlesex East’s coverage area, Woburn, which will receive a total $736,647 through the recent legal settlement, responded to 708 overdose incidents between 2015 and 2020. According to state records, Woburn police and firefighters between 2015 and 2020 responded to 47 fatal overdoes within the city. During that same timeframe, the epidemic has claimed the lives of 79 Woburnites, many of whom passed away after overdosing outside of their hometown.
• Tewksbury, which will receive a total of $531,218 in the settlement, responded to 544 overdoses, including 47 fatal incidents, between 2015 and 2020. Since 2015, the opioid crisis has claimed the lives of 51 local residents.
• Wakefield authorities, who stand to receive $444,029 in reimbursement funding from big pharma, handled 323 overdose calls between 2015 and 2020. Since 2015, Wakefield first responders have dealt with 22 opioid-related fatalities in the community, while the crisis has resulted in the deaths of at least 46 town citizens.
• Stoneham residents, set to receive $351,000 through the latest court settlement, have buried at least 40 relatives and neighbors due to the epidemic since 2015. Between 2015 and 2020, public safety officials responded to 279 overdose incidents, at least 22 of which ultimately resulted in a fatality.
• With the town standing to receive a total of $518,384 through the latest legal settlement, Wilmington’s police and fire departments have since 2015 responded to 264 opioid-related overdoses, 13 of which proved fatal A total of 34 local residents have died since 2015 as a direct result of the public health emergency, according to DPH records.
• Burlington, which stands to be reimbursed $638,080 by big pharma between now and 2038, has lost at 27 hometown residents to the drug epidemic since 2015. During that same timeframe, first responders have responded to a total of 226 opioid overdoses, including 81 incidents involving a fatality.
• In Reading, first responders have responded to 140 overdose calls since 2015, when 13 opioid-related fatalities occurred in the community. At least 22 town residents have died as a direct result of the opioid epidemic. The town will receive a total of $518,054 through the latest legal settlement.
• Lastly, at least seven Winchester residents have died due to fatal opioid overdoses since 2015. The town, which will receive $540,384 in big pharma settlement funding, responded to 78 overdose calls between 2015 and 2020. At least 47 of those overdoses proved fatal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.