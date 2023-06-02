Kimberlee Johnson, a first grade teacher at the Reeves Elementary School in Woburn, was recently nominated by State Representative Richard Haggerty (who represents parts of Woburn and Reading) as one of the 2023 Commonwealth Heroines honored by the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women.
Each year the Commission partners with state legislators to identify women who make outstanding contributions to their organizations and in their communities. Each legislator is encouraged to submit one woman from their constituency as a means of recognizing their invaluable efforts and extraordinary acts of service, who are making a big difference in their communities but not necessarily making the news.
“We are proud to announce the 126 incredible women who are the Commonwealth Heroines Class of 2023, and look forward to publicly recognizing them at our event on Friday, June 23, 2023,” said Ellen Moorhouse, Communications and Marketing Director for the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women.
The Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women (MCSW) will be celebrating the 20th annual Commonwealth Heroines Class of 2023 on Friday, June 23, 2023, at the Massachusetts Statehouse in the Great Hall of Flags. Opening remarks will be made by MCSW Chairwoman Dr. Sarah Glenn-Smith, followed by a special recognition of all 125 honorees.
“The Commonwealth Heroines are women who don’t make the news, but make all the difference in their communities,” said Dr. Glenn-Smith. “Thousands of women in every community across the Commonwealth perform unheralded acts on a daily basis that make our homes, neighborhoods, cities, and towns better places to live. Commonwealth Heroines use their time, talent, spirit, and enthusiasm to enrich the lives of others in their community. They are mentors, volunteers, and innovators - they are the glue that keeps a community together.”
Johnson has been keeping her community together for more than 20 years by teaching first grade in the Woburn Public School system, the majority of which have been at the Reeves Elementary School.
“I wholeheartedly enjoy teaching younger students to provide them with the foundational skills they need to thrive in the years ahead,” Johnson noted. “The greatest accomplishment of my career is teaching children how to read, which would not be possible without the support and cooperation of the Woburn families with whom I have worked alongside.”
Johnson also thanked her colleagues, whom she called “exceptional,” her maternal instincts and “a sense of humor” for helping her along the way. Of course, she and so many other teachers needed all that and more the past several years while navigating the coronavirus pandemic.
“Teaching through the pandemic was undoubtedly the most upsetting time in my career as I knew what we were asked to do as educators was not developmentally appropriate at times and the impact it had on some children was heartbreaking,” Johnson acknowledged.
She added, “Fortunately we are moving forward with more resiliency, flexibility, and patience so it turns out teaching in a pandemic was the greatest lesson we ever taught.”
It’s little surprise Rep. Haggerty chose a first grade teacher, or any teacher for that matter, as they often go unnoticed and unrecognized. Teachers definitely play the role of mentors, guiding young minds, and use their time, talent, spirit, and enthusiasm to enrich the lives of their students. The best teachers are often remembered fondly by former students, especially those who go on to great success later in life.
Unfortunately, teachers are under more scrutiny than maybe ever before with parents in more conservative states suggesting they are indoctrinating or grooming young children. Some of those states even began removing certain books (on race and gender, specifically) from school and classroom libraries. All this means teachers need the full support of their community, whether they teach at the high school or elementary level.
Therefore, for a teacher to receive this spotlight from the Commission as a Commonwealth Heroine proves so valuable, especially today. Johnson expressed gratitude for the recognition, remembering another Woburn native honored a few years ago.
“I was extremely surprised and honored when I heard the news,” the Reeves first grade teacher exclaimed. “The only other time I had heard of the Commission on the Status of Women was when Julie Gage was nominated in 2020. Julie's devotion and commitment to the James L. McKeown Boys & Girls Club is unparalleled and to be recognized in the same category as her is a privilege.”
In choosing Johnson, Rep. Haggerty told the Commission, “I am nominating Kimberlee Johnson, a life-long resident of Woburn and first grade teacher at the Reeves Elementary School, as a Commonwealth Heroine. Kimberlee’s commitment to her students, their parents, her family, and her community make her an easy choice for this distinguished honor.
“Her tireless dedication and passion for educating some of our youngest learners has been on display for more than 21 years. Kimberlee is a shining example of how our educators worked extra hard to adjust their lesson plans during the COVID crisis and continue to deliver high-quality instruction to our children.
“Parents of her students have relayed that she is always willing to go the extra mile to help a student progress in their schooling. Kimberlee is creative, fun, and most important she has consistently believed in all her students potential to learn.”
Johnson added, “To be chosen as a Commonwealth Heroine illustrates that Woburn is a close-knit community in which our members use their expertise and talents to continuously support one another to thrive. I am pleased to accept this honor on behalf of all the first graders and their families that have made this rewarding career so fun, and I look forward to many more years in the classroom.”
About the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women
The MCSW is a state-established body charged with reviewing the status of women in Massachusetts and offering recommendations regarding policy that would improve access to opportunities and equality.
The purpose of the Commission is to advance women and girls toward full equity in all areas of life and to promote rights and opportunities for all women and girls. The mission of the Commission is to provide a permanent, effective voice for women and girls across Massachusetts. The Commission stands for fundamental freedoms, basic human rights and the full enjoyment of life for all women and girls throughout their lives.
The MCSW represents and recognizes all women, regardless of their age, race, color, creed, abilities, language, socio-economic status, immigration status, sexual orientation, or gender assigned at birth.
On Wednesday, May 31, the Commission will host its annual Advocacy Day. Each May, the Commission welcomes hundreds of community activists to the State House to rally behind legislation that increases women's access to opportunities and equality.
“Advocacy Day has always been a very powerful day for the State and Regional Commissions,” said MCSW Chairwoman, Dr. Glenn-Smith. “It’s a chance to come together and not only really be heard, but be seen, to speak with legislators about issues that affect us, our families, and our community. We hope that you join us to learn about the legislative progress, our legislative priorities, and how we can move the needle for women across the Commonwealth together!”
This year marks the 25th Anniversary of the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women, and will be the first in-person Advocacy Day in more than three years. This comes on the heels of the MCSW announcing their 2023-2024 Policy Priorities for the 193rd Legislative Session. At the event, the Commission will also discuss key findings from public hearings conducted with women throughout the past year across the Commonwealth.
Some of the Commission’s priorities include recognizing the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on women and girls, and especially women of color, improving maternal health outcomes, providing reproductive care to incarcerated individuals, establishing universal baseline standards for rehabilitation, re-entry and human rights for incarcerated persons, supporting parents running for public office, increasing access to disposable menstrual products, ensuring legal parentage equality, providing for climate change adaptation infrastructure and affordable housing investments in the Commonwealth, establishing Medicare for all in the state, and studying the long-term effects of combat on motherhood.
