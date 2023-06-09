With the Select Board recently voting to expand the group’s study area to include land by Reading’s Burbank Ice Arena and a nearby baseball field, an advisory committee can now consider almost endless redevelopment possibilities for a sprawling mix of municipal land parcels by the Lynnfield line.
With the potential construction of an indoor athletic complex with a second sheet of ice, a dog park, a new senior/community center, a handful of new pickleball courts, and outdoor athletic fields all on the table, the most difficult mission facing the seven-member Symonds Way Exploratory Committee (SWEC) just might be narrowing down those project options.
Originally limited to exploring the use of just five-acres of land on the opposite side of Symonds Way, a dead-end road off of Haverhill Street, SWEC members are already eager to begin narrowing down those development alternatives.
“Looking at that entire area is a really good idea, but if we’re charged to expand this [study area], I’d like to see a map [identifying all nearby wetlands and identifying realistic spaces for developments],” said SWEC member Nancy Twomey during a meeting late last month, or several weeks before the Select Board agreed to expand the group’s charge.
“We could benefit from discussing as a committee what components we want to fit on there. Somehow, we need to put some shape around what we’re asking for,” agreed SWEC member and Community Planning and Development Commission member Heather Clish.
A lot of unknowns
Surrounded by wetlands, including a series of vernal pools and marshes that eventually discharge into what’s known as Cedar Swamp, the land surrounding the Burbank Arena and Symonds Field sits within somewhat close proximity to the National Guard’s old Camp Curtis Reservation. The Reading Rifle Club, which still uses a firing range in the area, has also existed in the area since the 1940s and retains easement rights on a portion of the town’s varied land holdings in the region.
Back in 2019, Town Meeting members accepted a proposal by Reading’s Zanni family, which owned a local contracting and excavation company, to purchase 25-acres of land by the ice rink for $750,000.
The parcel, which straddles both sides Symonds Way and was long used as a storage yard for construction debris, was then largely ignored until the fall of 2022, when SWEC was formed to figure out how the community should use the land. However, because most of the space is riddled with wetlands, the group until just months ago was almost singularly focused on a 16-acre section of the land that sat across the street from the skating facility.
Back in January, engineers from town consulting firm Weston & Sampson explained that due to a
combination of difficult topography, potential environmental contamination, and wetlands and easement rights, the actual size of the developable space is limited to just 2.5 acres.
In fact, during that early SWEC meeting, Weston & Sampson official James Pearson warned the town to be very careful about wandering too far outside of that identified 2.5-acre space, as there is reason to believe the site is polluted by an unknown contaminant.
“We haven’t taken it to the next level yet because we don’t want to put the town on the hook,” said Pearson. “If you find and confirm hazardous materials you can’t walk away from it. You have to deal with it.”
According to a lengthy written report prepared months earlier by the engineering firm, at least a portion of the land being studied by SWEC at one point housed a Nike missile silo with attached barracks and officer’s quarters, a generator building, an acid storage shed, and an administrative building. Though the complex was decommissioned in 1963 - the ice arena and baseball field sits on a portion of that old defense installation - the engineering firm in a Sept. 23 report did warn that some related environmental contamination may have been left
behind.
Company officials also reported stumbling across a bunch of construction debris, including pre-cast concrete drainage structures and several junk cars, while conducting a walk-through of the 16-acre parcel.
“The Site is not listed as a regulated site under the Massachusetts Contingency Plan (MCP); however, MassDEP and other environmental reports indicate that contaminants have been detected in soil and/or groundwater at similar former Nike missile facilities,” the engineering firm explained in a Sept. 23, 2022 memo to Reading Town Manager Fidel Maltez.
Study area expansion
At first trying to live within those limitations, SWEC members circulated a survey to town residents to see what the public would like to become of the site.
However, when reviewing those questionnaire results in March, SWEC officials began pushing to expand the study scope to include other spaces, such as the nearby baseball field, the Burbank Ice Rink’s rear parking lot, and other nearby town-owned conservation and parkland areas.
Per that survey data, which at the time included responses from more than 1,600 residents, a majority of people want to see either new outdoor athletic fields or an indoor recreational facility placed on the site. Passive green-space or the construction of a second indoor ice rink also ranked quite high on the preference scale, while a potential affordable housing, senior center, or dog park enjoy far less support.
Last month, during a Select Board meeting in Town Hall, Reading Conservation Agent Chuck Tirone identified at least three-acres of dry land by the baseball field, as well as a retention pond by the ice arena, that could be included in SWEC’s study area.
According to Tirone, the three-acres of land he identified could be accessed in two ways. Under the most costly option, a 200-foot long walkway - including a bridge over the wetlands - could be constructed entirely within the Zanni holding’s borders.
A cheaper but more complicated process would involve a so-called Article 97 land swap, whereby the state Legislature would be asked to remove a constitutionally-protected parkland label from a small sliver of conservation land where a shorter 50-foot access road could be constructed to the dry area. In exchange, Reading would have to identify a similarly-sized parcel to swap out and designate as a protected Article 97 property.
Town Meeting and the Conservation Commission would also have endorse the Article 97 swap before the Home Rule petition could be considered by state politicians.
Though the site is not a favored location for a new senior center, Select Board member Mark Dockser has insisted that SWEC entertain that use under its new expanded charge.
Though that concept has met resistance from other Select Board members like Chris Haley, who says the town land is situated too close to the rifle range to be considered as a viable option for senior programming, SWEC has agreed to seriously consider the
alternative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.