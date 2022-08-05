The passing of legendary Celtics player Bill Russell brought up memories of a time when the Boston Celtics dominated the NBA, with Russell’s Celtics winning 11 of 13 championships (and Russell himself never losing in a game 7 - or any elimination game for that matter).
His passing also reminded people of a time when Boston, and many of its surrounding communities, wasn’t so welcoming to people who looked like Russell. While much changed in the past 60 years, instances, like when a racial slur was hurled at former Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones at Fenway Park a few years ago, show that much work still needs to be done.
To that extent, local communities like Tewksbury and Winchester, have organizations specifically devoted to ensuring their communities are inclusive, open and welcoming to all people whether Black, Asian, Hispanic, gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender.
Tewksbury recently created a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee while Winchester has the Network for Social Justice (formerly known as the Multicultural Network). Both groups seek to keep their community diverse while also responding to the needs of the minority communities that live within each town.
Just last month, the Network for Social Justice
unveiled their Lived Experience survey they hope will help Winchester better understand and respond to issues facing minority communities in town, especially as it relates to discrimination.
According to Liora Norwich, Executive Director of the Network for Social Justice, the Massachusetts Human Rights Coalition developed the survey back in the fall of 2019. In 2020, the Town of Needham began using the survey to better understand people’s experience with discrimination.
Norwich said the survey would advance the town’s human rights statement, help the town understand community concerns regarding discrimination, and provide data to understand who is being marginalized.
(The town’s Human Rights Statement says that “Winchester is a community that is grounded in respect for every individual, and therefore protects all residents, employees, business owners, students and visitors in the employment and exercise of human and civil rights. It is town policy to ensure equal treatment and opportunity to all individuals regardless of race, gender, gender identity, ethnicity, religion, ideology, socio-economic status, health, sexual orientation, age, military status, disability, country of origin or immigration status.”)
The survey includes two sections: demographic information and an incident report. Norwich said people can complete the survey for themselves or others (such as young children). Questions include: type of incident, details, response, reasons for not taking action, and resources that would make Winchester a more welcoming place to live, work or visit.
Tewksbury
The Tewksbury Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion committee met to review the results of its first ever Diversity and Inclusion community survey. The survey was launched on March 16, 2022. The survey, aimed at town residents and employees, was designed by the committee to learn more about experiences and perceptions in the community relating to diversity, equity and inclusion. The 32 question-survey took 10-12 minutes to complete, and asked residents and employees to consider their experiences with schools, town offices, events, and across the community.
The purpose of the survey was to collect data for town leadership necessary for community improvements, informational opportunities, and focal areas, according to the town website. The survey was available online and in paper form at town offices and the Tewksbury Public Library and responses were anonymous. Approximately 300 people responded to the survey, mostly residents, though some persons identified themselves as working in the town.
Chairperson Jayne Wellman invited community/economic development planner Alexandra Lowder to the meeting to review the results and assist the committee in analysis. Using demographic filters, the committee was able to see responses through a variety of angles, such as identifying gender, age, religion, and race. Segments were viewed at a high level, and the committee expected to segment the data with Lowder’s help at a later time to conduct a more detailed analysis.
While many respondents to the survey felt that Tewksbury was an inclusive community in aggregate, as filters were applied, it seemed that the town did have some respondents in specific categories that were not as comfortable with feeling welcomed in the community. Member Mason Dunn encouraged the committee to use an “intersectional lens” as they analyze the results, taking into account the perspectives of the various respondents.
Some questions provided the ability to write additional comments and most appeared thoughtful and insightful, for example, suggesting the town hire a diversity representative. Other respondents expressed concern about a lack of diversity in teaching staff and administration in the schools. The police and fire departments received generally positive feedback in the level of comfort respondents who chose to answer the question felt about their interactions. Some respondents felt there was no issue with diversity in the community and questioned the survey.
Member Erin Kelly said the survey was about “anything and everything relative to DEI in the town” and felt that a good cross section of responses had been collected.
Based on comments by respondents, the Tewksbury Public Library stood out as a strong, diverse, and inclusive place for people to feel comfortable in the community. Of respondents who chose to write comments about the library, nearly all were positive about the breadth and diversity of library programming.
While the Tewksbury Memorial High School Redmen mascot was not addressed in a specific question in the survey, of those who chose to write comments, the mascot was brought up in several survey responses as a divisive issue in the town and something the town should address.
Respondents were offered numerous demographic identifiers such as gender, racial and ethnic identity, sexual orientation, religious or faith traditions, disability, age, and community role.
According to Wellman, the committee will synthesize the data and make a presentation to the Select Board in late August.
“We will use the aggregate data and segmentation analysis to inform our report to the Select Board. Part of the survey included what respondents would like to see as next steps,” said Wellman, referring to changes and improvements the town could make to address resident concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.