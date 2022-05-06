Offered a chance to treat its downtown area like a blank canvas, Woburn is all but assured a $16.7 million check to completely redesign its downtown center.
During an April meeting in Woburn City Hall, Mayor Scott Galvin informed the City Council that the Boston Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) has already agreed to set aside millions of dollars for a Woburn Center traffic improvement project aimed at reducing the number of pedestrian and vehicular accidents in the heart of the city.
With that transportation improvement fund (TIP) earmark scheduled to be released in Fiscal Year 2025, Woburn’s leaders and citizenry now just have to figure out exactly how to implement those improvements.
And as Galvin and consultants from World Tech engineering explained during the recent City Council discussion, they anticipate the public debate over that final solution could prove interesting in the coming months.
“This project will need quite a bit of public input because there are some major changes we’re expecting from it,” said Galvin, who nonetheless praised the undertaking as a transformative, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the community.
“We’ve expanded the project to all legs of Woburn Center,” later elaborated WorldTech President Rich Benevento. “This is the Cadillac of [downtown improvement opportunities]…We’re really looking to reclaim Woburn Center. Instead of it being a cut-through for people to get from Stoneham to Lexington Center, we want to have this area become a destination.”
The expansive $16.7 million improvement project is rooted in a 2017 proposal by Woburn’s Redevelopment Authority (WRA) to reconfigure the busy crossroads around the Woburn Common by City Hall, the historic Pleasant Street Library, and popular restaurants and shops clustered around Woburn Center’s ‘Busy Bend’.
Citing a 2014 roadway improvements study, World Tech officials originally proposed spending roughly $350,000 to add anywhere from 12 to 22 parking spaces at the Woburn Common by either blocking off or making Common Street by City Hall a one-way street.
Meanwhile, Pleasant Street, which is currently open to one-way traffic heading from either Winn Street or two Main Street forks, would be reconfigured to a two-way thoroughfare. Another design element included the addition of a traffic light by the intersection of Pleasant, Main, and Winn Streets. Combined with the addition of an expanded pedestrian-friendly traffic island, the new signal would help facilitate the flow of two-way traffic across Winn Street to Main Street heading towards Woburn’s South End and Winchester.
The following year, WorldTech appeared before the City Council to unveil revised concept plans that included a “Common Street bypass” option, which would enable vehicles heading from the Four Corners area towards Woburn Center to continue utilizing Common Street to head either straight onto Montvale Avenue or right onto Main Street towards the South End.
As evidenced by comments from Ward 2 Councilor Richard Gately earlier this month, many in the city were less than pleased with those concept plans.
“You’ll be in my ward when you’re doing most of this work. The disruptions to the roads, the businesses, and the sidewalks is going to be tough. I don’t like the idea of roadways being changed, or the idea of trucks being able to come up Winn Street and cut right across to south Main Street,” he remarked.
“Woburn’s a funny city. We don’t like a lot of change. I hope you’re prepared for that,” the senior member of the City Council later warned.
Acknowledging the lukewarm reception from those 2018 proposals, which also included the addition of angled parking in front of the Woburn Common, WorldTech officials explained that the mayor subsequently authorized a road safety audit that analyzed traffic patterns all around Woburn Center.
Ultimately, Benevento explained, that study only underscored a broader need for a myriad of safety improvements, as the whole downtown area was identified not only as one of Mass. DOT’s top 200 crash locations, but also as a spot where pedestrians and cyclists are commonly struck by cars.
With that analysis sent to the Mass Dept. of Transportation (MassDOT) and Boston MPO for a project funding analysis, local officials, despite unveiling just a handful of concept improvement plans, soon learned the Woburn Center improvement project had been fast-tracked for some $16.68 million in funding.
“There’s a lot of crashes out there involving pedestrians, bicycles and vehicles. You can see that it basically involves all of Woburn Center,” explained Benevento during last month’s meeting in City Hall, pointing to a color-shaded map showing an accident cluster that takes up the whole downtown district.
“The Woburn Center project [in March of 2020] scored the highest of all other protests in Boston MPO in terms of need. So even though we haven’t even submitted a 25 percent design yet, they’ve now funded this project. That’s generally unheard of.”
Looking to submit those 25 percent design plans to the Mass. Department of Transportation (MassDOT) sometime this coming fall, city officials expect quite a bit of public debate in the coming months between area merchants, cycling advocates, public transportation users, and everyday shoppers and commuters.
According to Benevento, some of the key aspects of the final improvement plan will likely include the following:
• New cycling amenities, including the potential addition of full bicycle lanes along the shoulders of Main Street;
• The installation of new traffic signals;
• A safer travel configuration for vehicles traveling around the Woburn Common;
• The addition of new concrete sidewalks with ADA-complaint ramps and granite curbing;
• New streetscape amenities to beautify the landscape around the downtown commercial hub;
• And parking changes that could include new time restrictions, the addition of extra spaces, or the removal of public parking to allow for expanded MBTA access and pedestrian walkways.
Already, at least one city official has gone on the record to oppose the inclusion of full bike lanes along Main Street and other major Woburn Center roadways.
According to Ward 4 Councilor Joseph Demers, though MassDOT officials generally require expanded access for cyclists for any state-funded road project, he is concerned that bike lanes will actually create new public safety issues.
“My hope is we hold firm and not put bike lanes right down the Woburn Center corridor. With [parked motorists] opening their car doors [right into those bike lanes] and kids using them, it creates a lot more movement,” said Demers.
