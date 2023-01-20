While Woburn retained its status of charging the lowest residential real-estate taxes in The Middlesex East region, Mayor Scott Galvin recently warned that a regional trend of converting commercial sites into housing will eventually undercut the community’s ability to stay affordable.
The city executive issued the warning to Woburn’s City Council last month, when he cautioned that an overheated real-estate market continues to make it difficult for city officials to rein-in tax increases.
Woburn, like neighboring Burlington, has been able to rely upon its healthy commercial and industrial tax base to soften the financial fallout from increasing home values. Communities are able to accomplish that feat by establishing a dual tax-rate, which shifts a higher percentage of the annual tax levy burden onto corporate landowners.
“We’ve had a real strong appreciation of our single-family homes. But when you talk about apartments [that’s residential too]…So when people come down here looking for those uses of New Boston Street or Commerce Way, think about that, because we want good commercial uses down there,” Galvin stated during a public hearing in City Hall in early December.
Woburn’s mayor offered the permitting advice last month after City Councilor Jeffrey Dillon, noting that citizens are feeling the inflationary pinch as the price of almost every consumer staple is rising, inquired about dipping into reserve funds to offset an expected $160 tax bill increase for the typical city homeowner.
“We all know $160 isn’t a lot of money [when you compare our tax bills to neighboring towns]…that is, unless you don’t have $160 in your checking account,”
said Dillon.
“I think we’ve been able to keep this to a very reasonable increase, particularly when you look to other communities. I always look to Burlington, because it’s a good barometer as a well-run town,” responded the mayor, who has long advised against using one-time revenues for reoccurring budgetary needs.
With Woburn officials setting a residential tax rate of $8.70 for FY’23, the average residential tax bill in the community this year is expected to be $5,320.
By contrast, in Wilmington, which features home values that are pretty close to Woburn’s average $611,539 assessment, tax bills for single-family homes are expected to run more than $2,100 over Woburn’s average.
According to Galvin and John Connolly, Woburn’s chief assessor, local valuations for the single-family homes in Woburn surged by roughly $59,000 over the past year. Just a year prior, when many area real estate agents were similarly being shocked by the frenzied pace of home sales, the typical Woburn domicile’s assessed value rose by $30,274.
As pointed out by Woburn’s mayor, Burlington has long been envied for its uncanny ability to attract some of country’s top technology and bioscience firms to its doorstep. As a result, the town, because being considered a model community by area planners, has long boasted some of the lowest tax rates around.
“There are a lot of people moving here because of the services provided through our tax rates, which are lower than almost all our surrounding communities,” declared Select Board member Robert Hogan during the town’s latest tax classification hearing.
However, Burlington, like Woburn, is similarly finding it difficult to avoid passing on tax increases to its residents.
With the average value of a single-family home climbing by $58,700 since FY’22, Burlington residents whose homes fall within the median $660,000 assessed range will pay an extra $222 in real-estate taxes this fiscal year. The average tax bill in Burlington next year will be $6,520.
A big reversal coming?
With typical home values climbing by around $57,000 over the past year, Wilmington residents can expect to pay roughly $347 in additional property taxes in FY’23.
According to Chief Assessor Karen Rassias, some of the real estate activity in and around Wilmington over the past year has been astounding.
“Off of Salem Street, in one of our subdivisions, there’s a raised ranch that sold for $606,000 in FY’21. That house was remodeled and in FY’22, the home sold for $975,000,” Rassias recounted during the town’s tax classification hearing. “So those are the types of prices we’re seeing. When deeds come in and we compare [sales prices] to assessed values, they’re sometimes $100,000 to $200,000 off track.”
Since FY’21, the assessed value for an average home in Tewksbury has risen from $507,014 to $622,128.
However, Select Board Chair Judith O’Connell, who works in the real-estate sector, warned that historic spike in prices is finally showing signs of coming to an end in the face of rising interest rates.
“We’re losing anywhere from $30,000 to $40,000 in purchasing power for buyers [because of higher interest rates]. So sellers are looking at reductions in asking prices for the first time in a very long time,” O’Connell warned.
Situated right next to Wilmington, Tewksbury last year registered quite a bit of real-estate activity, with more than 295 homes and 130 condos turning over to new owners. With tax bills expected to climb by about $365 this fiscal year.
Rounding out the Middlesex East coverage area are the small bedroom communities of Stoneham, Winchester, and Reading.
With the typical home in Stoneham now assessed at more than $655,000, single-family property values rose on average by a $45,517 over the past year. By contrast, a year ago, when the Select Board set the rate for the FY’22 fiscal year, home values had climbed over the year prior by a lower, but still remarkable rate of $33,207.
Based upon that fee structure, the average single-family homeowner will reportedly pay an estimated $7,280 in taxes. Last year, that same taxpayer’s bill would have amounted to $6,354.
Notably, Stoneham’s oversized $926 increase in year-over-year taxes for the typical homeowner is largely due to a massive debt exclusion passed in Nov. of 2021 for a new $190 million high school.
Unlike Stoneham, both Reading and Winchester both have the near equivalent of a single-tax rate, as local officials have opted against shifting huge portions of the tax levy onto commercial and industrial landowners.
In Winchester, the typical resident will pay around $16,220 in real-estate taxes in FY’23. The bill reflects an estimated $402 increase in year-over-year charges. In November, Reading’s Select Board increased its CIP split from a negligible 1.02 to a 1.05 - most other neighbors employ a 1.75 split.
With yearly taxes expected to increase by $335 next year, Reading homes are now valued on average at around $770,000.
