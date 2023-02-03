Delaying implementation of the bylaw for a year to give financially ailing restaurants some extra time to prepare, Reading late this fall officially passed a partial styrofoam ban.
Making the community the first in the Middlesex East’s coverage area to implement such prohibitions, the proposal overwhelmingly passed by Town Meeting in late November will eventually forbid food establishments and employees - including school cafeteria workers, Farmer’s Market vendors, and religious organizations with public kitchens - from packaging up prepared foods in polystyrene or plastic number 6 containers.
“We have a chance to make a statement. We’re not going to solve every [environmental issue facing us], but we can make a start,” said Select Board member Mark Dockser of the initiative before it was enacted at the fall assembly.
The local regulations, which are expected to become effective right around the start of 2024, also apply to plastic cutlery and foam styrofoam coffee cups that are commonly used for takeout orders.
Initially proposed by members of Reading’s Climate Advisory Committee, which described styrofoam and its rigid plastic counterpart as both toxic to the environment and likely to humans, the new bylaw will be enforced by Reading’s health director. Violators will be issued a warning for first-time offenses, while fines of $50 and $200 will be lodged for second and third offenses.
“There are a bunch of plastics used in food establishments, but polystyrene is the problem,” Climate Advisory Committee Chair David Seek told Town Meeting members in late November. “So what’s the problem with polystyrene? Well first, it’s based off of [the chemical] styrene, which is a neurotoxin and a probable carcinogen.”
“It harms wildlife, particularly the foam form that crumbles so easily. Polystyrene is also not biodegradable,” Zeek added. “It’s also almost never recycled due to its low value.”
With the bylaw being enacted by a 126-to-8 vote, few in Reading disputed the idea that polystyrene presents unique threats to the environment. However, in the weeks and months prior to the measure’s lopsided victory at Town Meeting, representatives from Reading’s Chamber of Commerce and other small business proponents argued the timing of the ban couldn’t come at a worse time.
For example, during initial debate around the would-be warrant article in September, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lisa Eagan questioned whether enough public outreach was being conducted to notify area restaurant owners about the ban.
Eagan’s concerns were also echoed by local Select Board members Carlo Bacci and Chris Haley, who both own small businesses in the area.
“It’s a strong ask from every single business that will get completely wrecked by this [proposal],” complained Haley at one Select Board meeting last summer. “The cost of producing alternatives are sometimes six-times more.”
By the time Town Meeting gathered to discuss the proposal months later, Zeek and other Climate Advisory Committee members - armed with research showing food industry suppliers offer a variety of alternative paper, aluminum, and plastic food containers at slight markups - contended Reading’s merchants should be able to quickly adapt to the polystyrene ban.
The petitioners also advised citizens that the bylaw empowered Reading’s public health director to grant up to two six-month waivers that would temporarily exempt individual businesses from having to comply with the bylaw in the event of a demonstrated financial hardship.
“My expectations that very few businesses will want or seek a waiver,” predicted Seek, who pointed out that only a handful of local merchants sought waivers when a similar plastic bag ban became effective across town.
“I understand there might be a some burden on our local businesses, but I want to do away with all the doom and gloom…I think the town is being very cognizant of the business community and supports it in many ways,” later agreed Town Meeting member Angela Binda.
Continuing in his staunch advocacy for local merchants Bacci, a one-time restaurant owner whose family runs a chocolate business in Swampscott, urged Town Meeting members to indefinitely postpone or kill the warrant article for at least 12 months.
According to the Select Board member, who specializes in business logistics, restaurant owners are dealing with unprecedented supply-chain logjams and inflationary pressures that will very likely make it difficult for some small business owners to find cheap alternative food containers and utensils.
“We’re dealing with a supply chain nightmare with no end in sight. Costs continue to rise on a yearly, monthly and daily basis. Items are out of stock. Items are backordered. Items are being discontinued,” he explained.
“This isn’t like Amazon, where you get free shipping. When restaurants order from a supplier, there’s a minimum order. So you have to buy $500 or $1,000 in goods and then there’s a fuel surcharge on top of that,” Bacci continued.
Later presenting research that showed pricing for alternative products being offered by some of the region’s most popular suppliers, the Select Board member made a convincing argument that those containers cost substantially more than projected by the Climate Advisory Committee.
With most Town Meeting members still feeling Reading needed to take a stand on the environmental issue, Bacci’s request to shelve the warrant article ultimately failed by a substantial margin.
However, with various assembly participants agreeing a delayed implementation might be more appropriate, Town Meeting member Todd Merkel finally rose to formally make that motion.
“I generally support the bylaw, but in an effort at compromise, I want to change the phase-in period from six-months to 12 months. That would give restaurants and businesses [should they apply for a pair of six-month waivers] up to two years to comply with this before they face fines,” said the Town Meeting member.
Joining the likes of Melrose and Saugus, Reading now becomes at least the 48th community in Massachusetts to impose a styrofoam ban. A handful of state legislators have also proposed bills that would institute statewide prohibitions on the use of polystyrene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.