In an almost unheard of situation, the Town of Stoneham finds itself with enormous leverage over a would-be affordable housing developer.
For a community that just months ago finally relented in a near decade-long attempt to block a 259-unit housing project by Stoneham High School (SHS) from breaking ground under the state’s Chapter 40B regulations, an outside observer might guess town officials are ready to engage in yet another lengthy legal campaign.
Yet, given recent comments from Stoneham’s Select Board, local officials under the right conditions might just be willing to sanction the latest proposal to erect as many as 370 apartments by the old Boston Regional Medical Center (BRMC) property across from Spot Pond.
“At the end of the day, if this is the best project for Stoneham, let’s go forward with it. But how do we make it the best project? Hopefully we can have some conversations,” said Select Board Chair David Pignone during a recent meeting in Town Hall.
Pignone and several of his colleagues indicated they were willing to consider the proposal after Burlington’s Gutierrez Company approached the Select Board on short-notice in regards to its pending request before MassHousing for a so-called project eligibility letter.
The documentation from the quasi-public agency, which is commonly used by developers to certify a proposed Chapter 40B development meets the basic criteria of the state’s affordable housing regulations, must be obtained by the Burlington firm before it can formally apply to the town for a comprehensive permit.
However, as the Select Board pointed out during the initial conversation about the potential redevelopment of the vacant hospital building, a 2017 legal pact between the landlord and the town - signed when the Gutierrez Company was seeking approval of a prior mixed-use redevelopment of the larger 40-acre site - expressly forbids affordable housing from being erected on the property.
Local attorney Charles Houghton, representing the landowner, repeatedly admitted the town “holds all the cards” and can use that legal leverage to negotiate a mitigation package to offset any impacts being caused by the new housing. Yet he believed the town had plenty of time to work out those terms.
“If this is 300 units, all of them will count. If the math is done right and we can work something out, the town will meet its affordable component of 10 percent…That would not only finish off this project, but finish off all the town’s 40B issues,” Houghton insisted.
But with the town having just days to exercise its rights under the 2017 legal pact by notifying MassHousing that the old BRMC building is per that agreement technically “ineligible” as Chapter 40B development site, the Select Board refused to endorse the petition.
“I’m not comfortable this quickly saying okay, ‘We’re good with supporting this,’” said board member Heidi Bilbo. “I feel like there’s a lot more conversation that should take place first…Something just doesn’t sit right with me if [we’re being asked to say affordable housing is okay there] when we have an agreement that says it is not.”
Talks ongoing
As a result of that initial conversation, Gutierrez Company officials the day after that conversation convinced MassHousing staffers to delay their final decision on the issuance of a project eligibility letter until Sept. 19.
In the interim, two Select Board members, along with Town Counsel William Galvin and Town Counsel Dennis Sheehan, will be holding regular negotiations with the Gutierrez Company to hammer out a successor agreement.
According to senior Select Board member George Seibold, who is part of that negotiating team, he is concerned town officials have allowed too many apartment projects to break ground over the past decade without considering how much those developments would impact school budgets and other municipal services such as police and fire departments.
And given that the old hospital site sits in the middle of a state park on the edge of the community by its borders with Melrose and Malden, he believes it is more important than ever to make sure the Gutierrez Company is taking action to mitigate those would-be drains on town resources.
“When it comes to the mitigation part of this, I just want to make sure Stoneham gets what it deserves,” he said during a remote gathering earlier this week.
Fellow Select Board member and negotiating team member Raymie Parker, who believes Stoneham has an obligation to produce more affordable housing units, has similarly vowed to advocate for a mitigation package that ensures town services are not overburdened by the project.
A deja vu moment
Under normal circumstances, especially in towns that have not designated at least 10 percent of all dwelling units towards income-restricted buyers and tenants, developers pitching a 40B housing project enjoy near blanket immunity from local zoning bylaws and community demands for expensive mitigation packages.
Stoneham, which late this spring finally relented in its years-long effort to downsize or otherwise block a 259-unit 40B project from breaking ground at the former Weiss Farm property off of Franklin Street, is all to familiar with the consequences of not complying with the state’s 40B thresholds.
With many still reeling from that legal defeat - which was technically made official when the ZBA a few months ago issued final permits for the Commons at Weiss Farm development - town officials have admitted there is some allure to okaying the latest Gutierrez Company proposal and thereby eliminate Stoneham’s exposure to future 40B applications.
This is a time and place where I think it’s a perfect fit,” Houghton said earlier this month of the hospital site plan. “We can finish off the development down there and our 40B requirement.”
“I agree with what you’re saying. There is positive [with this] and we all see that,” Pignone subsequently responded. “But what jumped at me was how quickly we have to make decisions…I wish you were in front of us a month ago to have some of these conversations, so we could dive into this.”
Should Stoneham indeed work out a compromise with the Gutierrez Company for the affordable housing project, it wouldn’t be the first time. In fact, back in 2005, after the Burlington firm was stymied in its efforts to erect an approximate 1 million square foot office park on the then 40-acre BRMC site, a similar “friendly 40B” petition allowing for 550 housing units and a 225,000 square foot office building was similarly approved.
Ultimately, that mixed-use redevelopment was shelved after being ordered by the state’s Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EOEEA) to downsize the redevelopment plan.
In the years ahead, the town would instead approve a smaller 261-unit, market rate development on the site - now known as the Alta Clara Apartments at the Fells - and a 49-unit townhouse project. Another six-acres of land was sold off to the Mass. Resource Water Authority (MWRA), which buried a 20-million gallon water storage tank on the grounds across from the backup Spot Pond reservoir.
What now remains is the 10-acre site that includes the vacant hospital building, which shuttered in 1999, and a handful of accessory buildings such as an old chapel.
Just last year, Stoneham’s Planning Board granted the Gutierrez Company permission to construct a two-story life sciences building on that land. However, according to Houghton and Scott Weiss, the real-estate developer’s vice president, that redevelopment option is being abandoned due to a lack of market interest in the site.
According to Houghton, complicating the entire future of the site is the still-standing hospital building, which is filled with hazardous materials and will cost a considerable amount of money to demolish. In fact, because those costs are so high - and research and development and office-type uses have already been ruled out - the Gutierrez Company sees housing as the only viable option for the property.
“It’s a very, very expensive proposition,” said Houghton, who said the asbestos riddled complex will cost roughly $20 million to raze.
