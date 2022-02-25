MIDDLESEX - Moving swiftly after failing to meet new state testing standards in recent months, leaders in Burlington and neighboring Woburn will spend roughly $33 million to eliminate traces of polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from their local drinking water supplies.
Most recently, Woburn Mayor Scott Galvin appeared before the City Council at the outset of this month and unveiled a proposal to spend some $17.6 million on a new PFAS treatment facility at the city’s existing water plant by Horn Pond.
Joined by consultants from Boston engineering firm CDM Smith, the mayor explained the addition of six new granular-activated carbon (GAC) treatment vessels will all but guarantee the city’s water supply meets new state PFAS testing standards enacted in the spring of 2021.
Months before Woburn officials discovered samples from the local water supply had failed a quarterly PFAS testing regimen, Burlington DPW Director John Sanchez notified citizens that the community had detected elevated levels of the forever chemicals in the town’s water supply.
“We are committed to providing consumers with safe and reliable water and are working diligently to develop a plan that ensures the public water supply meets the state’s new drinking water standards,’’ the public works department manager advised residents in May of 2021 - or just after the new state standards kicked into effect.
By November, after Sanchez and other Burlington officials similarly identified the installation of new GAC filtering technology as the best way to eliminate PFAS levels, Town Meeting voters agreed to appropriate $15 million to expand treatment capabilities at the community’s Mill Pond water plant.
PFAS and new testing standards
Worrisome because of their ability to persist in the environment without being broken down, PFAS are chemicals that were introduced in the 1940s and are generally used to waterproof products or create an anti-sticking or anti-staining effect on items such as pots and pans, carpets, and clothing.
Though state and federal agencies have identified six types of PFAS that are considered as harmful to humans and animals, to this day other variations of the forever chemicals are applied to thousands of other consumer products that range from beauty cosmetics and shampoos to automotive cleaners, construction materials, and electronics.
In fact, use of PFAS became so widespread that government agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and National Institute of Environmental Health Services has found that humans are exposed to the contaminants on a regular basis.
“Due to their widespread production in use, as well as their ability to move and persist in the environment, surveys conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that most people in the United States have been exposed to some PFAS,” explains the EPA in an PFAS primer uploaded to the federal agency’s website.
In one 2015 report commissioned by the CDC, scientists found detectable levels of PFAS in 97 percent of blood samples obtained by study participants. Meanwhile, while federal officials say PFAS can cause reproductive harm to women, pose likely dangers to infants and babies in utero, and could lead to increase risks of cancer in some individuals, much of the research into the long-term effects from prolonged exposure to the contaminants is still ongoing.
“Current scientific research suggests that exposure to high levels of certain PFAS may lead to adverse health outcomes. However, research is still ongoing to determine how different levels of exposure to different PFAS can lead to a variety of health effects,” says the EPA, which was one of the first federal agencies to enact standards regarding certain classes of the chemicals. “Research is also underway to better understand the health effects associated with low levels of exposure to PFAS over long periods of time, especially in children.”
For years now, communities like Woburn and Burlington have been subject to federal drinking water standards which stipulate that PFAS levels should not exceed 70 parts per trillion (PPT).
Able to pass that testing thresholds with ease, the two communities ran into problems after the Mass. Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) passed a far more stringent PFAS standard of 20 PPT.
Last summer, Burlington notified town residents that the first round of quarterly tests under the new DEP regimen detected PFAS levels at 40 PPT - or twice the sanctioned amount.
Meanwhile, in Woburn, which has since last April measured an average monthly PFAS level of 18.5 PPT, has now twice since last spring failed the state’s quarterly standards after detecting chemical concentrations of 24 and 22 PPT.
Judging by their swift responses to the failed tests and willingness to invest millions into new treatment capabilities, leaders in both towns are hardly taking the PFAS concerns lightly.
However, given the continued use of PFAS in industry and the prevalence of the forever chemicals in the country’s soils and waterways – where PFAS remnants ultimately find their way into the nation’s food supply – local officials have urged citizens not to panic and to put the recent test results into perspective.
“The 40 part per trillion figure is equivalent to one drop in our water tank every six hours,” Sanchez apprised Burlington’s Select Board last fall, when the DPW director suggested it would take a “lifetime” of consuming such water to cause detrimental health effects to high-risk individuals, such as those with compromised immune systems.
In a similar appeal to Woburn residents in recent months, Galvin and members of the City Council have also contended that Woburn’s water supply just barely failed to meet the rigid state standards.
“The way I’ve explained this to my family and constituents is that these PFAS are in our homes, our clothing, and our hair conditioner. They’re in our Pam spray, in the pans we put on our stoves, and even in the rubber boots we put on when we go out into the rain. It’s everywhere,” Woburn City Councilor Darlene Mercer-Bruen remarked during a meeting in City Hall earlier this month.
Other communities
Along with Tewksbury, Burlington and Woburn are among the last municipalities in the Middlesex East coverage area to rely largely on local wells, aquifers, and ponds to provide drinking water to residents.
Meanwhile, neighboring towns like Stoneham and Reading are full service MWRA communities that receive all water and sewer services throughout the quasi-public agency. Wakefield, Wilmington, and Winchester also receive most of their potable water from the MWRA.
Notably, Burlington and Woburn are also partial MWRA customers who supplement their local water supply with the outside provider’s resources during the summer months.
According to the MWRA, since the new state PFAS standard was enacted, the regional water provider has found no signs that the pollutant is present in its water supply. In fact, according to a statement released by the public authority last May, the MWRA has for years now been unable to find any “quantifiable” levels of PFAS in its system.
“As expected given MWRA’s well-protected watersheds and reservoirs, MWRA easily met the new standard. No more than trace amounts were detected, too low to be quantified. The sum of the six regulated PFAS compounds was zero, below the new MassDEP standard of 20 parts per trillion,” authority officials explained.
Due to the MWRA testing results, Burlington’s multi-pronged plan for removing PFAS includes a greater reliance on the outside supplier. Specifically, Burlington is already diluting PFAS levels by mixing local water supplies with up to 1 million gallons of water provided by the MWRA. That reliance on MWRA sources is expected to grow in the coming years.
Though not failing the new DEP standards, officials in Wilmington, who rely heavily on MWRA connections due to unrelated well-water issues, did last spring advise residents about elevated PFAS levels found during townwide tests last October.
At the time, a sample taken from the community’s Sargent Water Treatment Plant registered PFAS levels of 20.6 PPT.
“Even though the level from Oct. 6, 2021 was not above [the new Mass DEP standard], as violations are usually based on three months of testing…you have a right to know what happened, what you should do, and what we did and are doing to correct the situation,” a Nov. 24 letter to Wilmington residents from the town’s water and sewer division explained.
Wilmington was easily able to resolve the potential problem by replacing carbon filters in its treatment plant. Notably, Wilmington’s existing GAC treatment plant capabilities are the same PFAS fixes being eyed in Burlington and Woburn.
Likewise according to town officials in Tewksbury, the community is unlikely to fail the new PFAS testing standards because its local water supply, which comes from the Merrimack River, has also long been treated with GAC filters.
“The treatment plant happens to use granular activated carbon, one of the most highly recommended processes to remove PFAS in drinking water,” Tewksbury officials explained in a recent water quality
report.
