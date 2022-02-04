MIDDLESEX - Once the financial can that everybody just loved to just kick down the road, it’s a massive liability that Woburn Mayor Scott Galvin several years ago described as the “800-pound gorilla in the room” that could no longer be ignored.
Just last month, the state’s Public Employee Retirement Administrator Commission (PERAC) released its latest financial analysis regarding the state’s other post employment benefit (OPEB) liabilities, which are now underfunded to the tune of an estimated $52.8 billion.
Referencing the massive financial shortfalls accumulated by municipal and state retirement boards alike for health insurance coverage and other benefits promised to retired teachers and government workers, the PERAC report shows that more than 30 communities across Massachusetts have not yet set aside a single cent for the obligations.
Meanwhile, as dozens of other communities simply failed to submit any data regarding the size of their unfunded liabilities, scores of other cities and towns have yet to set aside enough money to cover just one percent of the estimated financial burden.
Just how big are the debts?
In Woburn, where city officials have for years now been appropriating an annual contribution of at least $750,000 to tackle the debt, the municipality’s OPEB bill has grown to roughly $254.9 million.
At the urging of the city’s mayor, Woburn’s City Council agreed to get serious about OPEB back in 2018, when the city’s legislative branch granted Galvin the statutory authority to unilaterally increase future retiree’s health plan premium split from 10 to 25 percent.
Galvin, who insisted the extreme action was necessary in order to reduce the size of a then estimated $218 million OPEB liability, warned that the city’s hard fought-for financial stability was at stake.
“Kicking the can down the road is not an option. OPEB is the 800 pound gorilla in the room. We don’t want to end up like Detroit or some other city like that,” warned the mayor, who at the outset of this year made Woburn history upon being sworn into a record-setting seventh term in office.
Since taking that unprecedented action in 2018 to restructure future pensioners’ share of health insurance premiums, Woburn’s City Council has appropriated close to $4 million towards a special OPEB trust account.
In fact, this week, Galvin is scheduled to approach the council to ask for $750,000 for the city’s OPEB account, which PERAC officials say now contains around $7.5 million thanks to healthy stock market investment returns over the past four years.
Also taking its liabilities very seriously, town officials in neighboring Wilmington have been allocating at least $1 million towards the community’s estimated $104 million OPEB shortfall for several years now. Likewise, the community has also restructured premium costs for new retirees, an action that reportedly decreased the town’s liabilities by around $6.5 million.
As a result, Wilmington Town Manager Jeffrey Hull bragged last fall, the town has now managed to amass nearly 10 percent of the total funding needed to cover the health benefits owed to retirees.
“As you recall, OPEB deals with the unfunded health insurance. As of June 30, 2021, that liability was estimated at $104 million,” he appraised the Select Board during a meeting in Town Hall. “One point working in our favor is our continued discipline in putting money into our OPEB trust fund. That further reduces this obligation by almost $10 million.”
Based upon December’s PERAC findings, a number of other communities within the Middlesex East coverage area have also tackled their OPEB obligations in recent years in order to maximize investment earnings and thereby reduce future budgetary exposure to the financial time bombs.
Tewksbury, which has an estimated $81.75 million OPEB liability, has now set aside nearly 5.8 percent of the funding needed to cover those costs, while in Burlington, town officials have amassed $7.5 million towards their approximate $106 million burden.
Reading, which owes an estimated $73 million for future OPEB costs, has now built up a $6 million trust fund that’s equivalent to 8.3 percent of the town’s total liability.
Winchester’s OPEB trust fund also contains roughly 3.4 percent of the money needed to cover its approximate $112.7 million share of pensioners’ benefit plans.
Lagging far behind its neighbors, the Town of Stoneham is listed by PERAC as having nothing set aside to address its $156.5 million OPEB shortfall. Though the PERAC data may be inaccurate, as Town Meeting voters have indeed sporadically appropriated small $50,000 allotments for transfer into an OPEB trust fund, Stoneham Town Administrator Dennis Sheehan has recently conceded that more needs to be done.
Specifically, last month, as Stoneham’s financial managers prepared to borrow money for a new $190 million high school, Sheehan reported that ratings agency S&P Global described the community’s OPEB liability as standing in the way of a ratings upgrade.
Presently, Stoneham has a AA-plus rating from S&P Global, which is the second highest financial classification awarded by the agency to its municipal clients. As Sheehan argued, if the town wants to make the jump to the coveted Triple A standard, the community will have to begin addressing its long-term debts.
“The reason we’re a little short is because of our need to increase our fund balances compared to neighboring communities and the OPEB liability. [We should find] more stable ways to begin funding our OPEB, but that will be a discussion for a future time,” said Sheehan during a Select Board meeting in December.
Retiree obligations
Not to be confused with the community's unfunded pension obligations, OPEB deals strictly with state and local retirement systems' inability to cover financial obligations for retiree benefits, including the provision of promised medical, dental, disability, and life insurance coverage.
Back in 2001, the Government Accountability Standards Board (GASB) directed all cities and towns to begin the process of calculating the size of their OPEB funding gaps, as virtually no community had any reasonable grasp on those figures.
As the result of subsequent GASB statements, initial estimates of each community's OPEB debts, for both active and retired workers, were released in 2014. However, with workers continually flowing in and out of the system - and returns on investment income resulting in further changes to liability balances – the size of the debt is in constant flux.
According to last month’s PERAC report, both state and municipal entities owe roughly $56.1 billon towards OPEB liabilities. Ignoring the obligations of city and town retirement boards, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ OPEB obligation comprises approximately $22.1 billion. To date, the state has set aside roughly $1.4 billion to cover those commitments to retirees.
So far, cities and towns are under no obligation to begin making payments towards their OPEB liabilities.
By contrast, all municipalities in the state are required to cover by 2040 another massive retirement system liability in the form of outstanding pension system debts.
Those deficits are related to funding needed to cover the day-to-day living allowances given to municipal and state retirees.
Generally, a fully-vested worker is eligible for annual pension payments equivalent to 80 percent of the average of their five highest consecutive years of annual compensation, though employees hired before the state's 2012 Pension Reform Act calculate their retirement income off of a three-year average.
Leaders in many cities and towns across the state say that their OPEB liabilities can be easily addressed once their unfunded pension system obligations are met.
Specifically, since communities are already setting aside millions of dollars each year to meet those shortfalls, proponents of a delayed OPEB funding approach suggest that funding can be redirected towards health insurance costs for pensioners.
Each community within the Middlesex East coverage area has chosen varying funding schedules for their unfunded pension system obligations. A sampling of those timelines are as follows:
• Woburn, which plans to pay off that $98 million liability by 2035, is allocating $11 million towards its unfunded pension costs this year. That contribution will climb to $15 million by FY’35;
• Stoneham, which plans to pay off its $26 million pension system liability by 2027, is allocating $7 million towards the obligation in FY’22. That contribution will climb to $8.2 million by FY’27;
• In Reading, the town’s retirement board is requiring the community to cover its $52 million in outstanding pension system obligations by 2031. The FY’22 budget contains an $8 million line-item for retirement system, while the pension system cost will climb to $14.4 million by FY’31.
• Winchester, which plans to pay off its $76 million unfunded pension system liability by 2029, is paying $5.8 million for the shortfall this year. That annual contribution will climb to $8.14 million by FY’29.
