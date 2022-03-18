School officials in Reading sure are glad they didn’t decide to tackle a projected school space shortage all on their own.
Earlier this month, Reading’s leaders broke out into celebration upon learning that the Mass. School Building Authority (MSBA) had agreed to consider contributing funding towards the construction of a new Killam Elementary School by the nexus of Charles and Haverhill Streets.
“This is great news for the Town of Reading,” Town Administrator Fidel Maltez stated after word of the MSBA vote reached Town Hall. “We are grateful for the hard work completed on the statement-of-interest and the vote of the MSBA Board of Directors today. Our staff are excited to roll up their sleeves and get working on this crucial project.”
Generally, according to MSBA officials, it takes around five to seven years to get through the state agency’s multi-year approval process and finish a building project. Given that timeline, town officials are predicting the townspeople would be asked sometime after the summer of 2024 to approve a debt exclusion to fund a new Killam School, which would likely open sometime in 2026 or 2027.
News the state agency will likely explore building options for the half-century old educational facility came just 11 months after the town’s School Committee and Select Board agreed to take a shot with the MSBA rather than tackle a proposed $102 million,
two-phased elementary school expansion plan on
their own.
During a School Committee gathering last week, Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Thomas Milaschewski credited his immediate predecessor and other Town Hall leaders for patiently exercising that fiscal prudence.
“There’s a lot of buzz around this,” said the superintendent of the MSBA’s vote to invite the Killam project into the agency’s eligibility period. “It’s just very, very exciting. It’s a transformational opportunity not just for the Killam School, but for the whole Reading community. This is something that changes the landscape of education.”
Capable of housing around 370 students, the existing Killam School building was first constructed in 1969 and is the only elementary facility in town that has not been rebuilt or renovated over the past 30 years. Due to space constraints, town officials have in recent years added two modular classrooms at the Charles Street site, which comprises a total of 7.28 acres of land.
Inheriting the Mass. education department’s defunct school building assistance program back in 2004, the MSBA now supervises all school rehabilitation and new construction projects that receive state reimbursement dollars. Presently covering roughly 50 percent of new schools’ eligible construction costs, the MSBA has since its inception allocated some $15.6 billion to local and regional school districts for major capital initiatives.
Each year, the MSBA asks school districts interested in pursing state
funding to submit statement-of-interests outlining why a facility is in need of replacement and explaining how construction funding will address larger instructional and enrollment concerns.
With hundreds of such SOI’s submitted every year, Reading’s Killam School was just one of 13 districts invited earlier this month by the MSBA’s Board of Directors to advance into the funding pipeline.
Importantly, the MSBA vote earlier this month is not a guarantee of state reimbursement dollars, but generally, once a project makes it into the eligibility period, school officials can be confident that some type of pledge will be made so long as the community adheres to the state agency’s vigorous project review process.
For Reading officials, who just days after the MSBA vote had already plugged in a draft timeline that estimated a final community vote on a construction budget in the summer or fall of 2024, part of that MSBA process will likely seem quite familiar.
Specifically, over the next 270-days, town officials will be asked to form a Killam School Building Committee, hire a project manager, and submit enrollment data and information on the town’s previous capital investments into the 57,000 square foot elementary school.
Once the MSBA approves that paperwork, the town would then move into the agency’s so-called feasibility stage, where the community will be asked to consider a number of options for fixing the stated deficiencies within the building.
Besides considering a combination of renovation and school construction options, the feasibility study must also examine the availability of alternative sites across town for erecting a new building.
Town officials in Reading already commissioned a similar study back in 2018, when funding was approved to hire Gienapp Associates to create an elementary schools master plan that addressed growing school capacity constraints across the community.
At the time, the district had already paid for the installation of new modular classrooms at three of the community’s four elementary schools, and central office administrators were also looking for additional space to accommodate the district’s growing pre-K and kindergarten programs.
In an initial report first released in the fall of 2019, the Danvers-based architectural firm presented nine different options, with overall price tags that ranged between $52 million and $128 million, for alleviating classroom space shortages.
Two of those proposals called for constructing a new Killam Elementary School on the existing Charles Street property.
Ultimately, the district informally sanctioned a plan which calls for the construction of a new two-story elementary school capable of housing between 660 and 725 students. To free up space at other buildings, around 115-students from across the district would then be redistricted to the new Killam.
Then in phase-two of that approach, the district would build an addition onto the district’s Birch Elementary School.
Last April, when the School Committee agreed to submit the Killam SOI to the MSBA, local officials estimated it would cost around $78 million for the Killam School project and another $24 million for the Birch Meadow School addition.
During the most recent discussion around the Killam project, School Committee member Charles Robinson worried the community, after appropriating another estimated $2 million for a new feasibility study, could end up being dropped from the MSBA’s funding pipeline.
In response, Susan Bottan, the district’s director of finance, assured the committee that such an outcome was highly improbable given the amount of MSBA scrutiny that takes place during the annual SOI application phase.
“That’s possible, but very unlikely. The reason they vote [before and after the feasibility study phase] is to keep track of the process. What they like to do is examine and access the depth and breadth of what we’re doing,” said Bottan. “These are essentially check-in dates, if you’d like to think of that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.