A MULTI-PHASED APPROACH - Danvers’ Gienapp Design Associates proposed the above graphic in 2019 to addresss a classroom space shortage in Reading’s elementary schools. Under the capital plan, a new two-story Killam Elementary School would be constructed, while an addition would also be tacked onto the town’s existing Birch Meadow Elementary School. To the delight of town officials, the MSBA at the outset of this month agreed to explore the possibility of constructing a new Killam Elementary School.