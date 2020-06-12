Reading’s Rotary Club has continued to play an important role in the Reading community. Back in May, Senior Class Officers and Advisors planted lawn sign in front to Town Hall with each graduating Senior’s picture and the message “We Love Our Seniors Reading Memorial High School Class of 2020.” The display was spearheaded by Senior parent Mrs. Kathy Kinney, sponsored by Reading Rotary and printed by Art Hayden of Hayden Specialties.