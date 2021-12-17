Mass Golf has a new president of its board of directors and he’s a local Winchester Country Club member. Alan Macdonald, 77, takes over the reins from Thomas Berkel. Macdonald previously served as both treasurer and vice president since joining the board in 2007.
“I’ve always been delighted to be given the chance to be involved with Mass Golf,” said Macdonald, a lifelong Winchester resident who now resides at the Ledges on the Lexington and Woburn line. “I just know how much I enjoy the game, the atmosphere, the friendships, and the history that Mass Golf has is special. This is a real honor and a heavy responsibility to make sure that we continue to grow the game and strengthen the association itself, and I’m thrilled to be involved with it.”
Macdonald came to the sport of golf in a roundabout way, having never seen a golf course until his teenage years and he didn’t start playing until the end of high school. He said he began his career as a caddie at 14 and learned at Poland Spring Caddie Camp in Maine.
“I made $2.50 a day, but paid $2 in fees,” he joked about his introduction to the sport he’s grown to love and respect.
Macdonald said he’s ready to take on new challenges and continue grow the game in Massachusetts, both at the youth level and with women. Mass Golf runs 19 amateur state championships, for men and women, plus the Mass Junior and Senior championships.
While the organization has a relationship with the PGA Tour and USGA (United States Golf Association), they have no direct influence over either. Though Mass Golf welcomes the U.S. Open to Brookline Country Club this June, they didn’t have a hand in bringing the longstanding tournament to the state.
“We’re aware of what each other is doing,” Macdonald said about the relationship between the two organizations, adding Mass Golf and the USGA recently met in Brookline to discuss the upcoming event.
The new president of the board of directors said he planned to volunteer at the tournament and noted he’s been fortunate to play the Brookline course several times, calling it a “wonderful experience.”
Mostly, Macdonald plans to continue promoting the First Tee initiative, an education program for young people to learn the game and learn sportsmanship. He said they run the program out of several communities including Boston, Brockton, Natick, Springfield, and on the Cape.
“We use the program to encourage and grow the game with women and young people,” Macdonald stressed.
Overall, his board will set the policy and provide oversight for Mass Golf. As president, he receives a one or two year term. Macdonald became the 61st president in the nearly 120 years of Mass Golf’s existence.
When he’s not busy overseeing Mass Golf, you can probably find Macdonald at Winchester Country Club playing a round or just catching up with old friends. He’s been a member at the club for 46 years, joining in his 20s when some of his high school friends suggested it.
“If you sponsor me, I will (join),” he told his friends some 50 years ago.
He’s been a member ever since, joking that he enjoys an “occasional” game of golf.
It took until his 30s for Macdonald to really start playing the game; however, he said his number one priority is always friendship. He places the camaraderie of playing a round with friends over the actual game (and especially now that he’s older he cares less about his score and more about enjoying the time spent with those close to him), saying he’s made life-long friends through both competitions and the social aspect of the club.
Before he joined the board of directors at Mass Golf, Macdonald completed rules official school. This means if you need someone to explain the rules of golf (and they can get confusing), he’s your guy. Now that he’s president, he has more to worry about than just the rules.
“It’s an honor and I’m humbled,” he said about his nomination.
He shared his pride in Mass Golf, saying it’s filled with both excellent and average golfers who all enjoy their involvement (Macdonald, to his credit, said he never got great at the game). He did admit his passion for the game changed as he aged. In his youth, he enjoyed the competition; now he favors being involved in the behind-the-scenes aspects.
“My passion grew because I enjoy all aspects.” he admitted, “and I hope others can enjoy it, too.”
Because Mass Golf works with amateur golfers, they also run the handicap system that contains more than 100,000 golfers. This includes both private and public courses. Even with so many players in the state, Macdonald still offers a strategic plan to grow the game through young people.
A Youth on Course program allows young people to play for $5 a round through a number of courses. He also hopes to expand the First Tee program to more places statewide and place a greater emphasis on opportunities for women.
“I hope to expand entry level tournaments for women,” he acknowledged, pointing out how many women are reticent to jump in whereas men think they’re great after one swing.
Macdonald hopes he can at least make Mass Golf more visible. In 2018, Mass Golf merged with the women’s association (who actually began in 1900, several years before Mass Golf) to provide more support for women’s events.
“They had a strong association without much help from a staff,” Macdonald said about the women’s club.
This merger should now increase the strength of the organization for both men and women.
When Macdonald’s time comes to an end as the head of the board, he hopes to continue volunteering with Mass Golf. He noted there’s no age limit to working with the organization so he “hopes to stay involved in the future.”
Macdonald remarked it’s “hard to just sign off,” but said he would be happy to “pass the baton” to the next president and help to continue to draw people into the organization.
Fortunately, Macdonald has several grandsons who golf including one who’s the current captain of the Higham High School golf team. It looks like golfing runs in the family.
With Macdonald retired from his “normal” career, it gives him plenty of time to take in his grandsons’ golf tournaments or play in his own. Just remember: he’s no longer necessarily playing to win, but rather for the fun of the game (though he would probably still celebrate a hole-in-one).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.