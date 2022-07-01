With Reading’s elderly population growing and town officials years ago declaring the town’s senior center facilities as woefully inadequate, the problem is known and well-defined.
Now, thanks to the influx of federal COVID-19 bailout funds and the ongoing work of a new volunteer advisory panel, Reading is ready to get serious about identifying a solution.
During a Town Hall meeting in late May, Reading’s Select Board voted unanimously in favor of slating some $900,000 of the town’s $7.2 million share of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding towards the community’s two-story senior center building off of Pleasant Street.
While two-thirds of that money is being slated towards expanded programming at the existing facility, which was originally constructed in 1883 as a municipal public safety building, the other $300,000 will be steered towards a feasibility study that will examine options for constructing a new senior center.
Already, members of the general public are imagining the possibilities, with various senior citizens taking advantage of a recent forum in the public library by listing off the types of amenities they’d like to see in a new facility.
Besides containing a special area for large public gatherings and social events, participants thus far have also expressed interest in an arts room and a potential computer or tech learning space where seniors can adapt to an increasingly tech-savvy world.
Of course, others also want to duplicate the comfortable social spaces that exist in the current building, where local residents commonly gather to play cards and board games, share meals, and watch movies together.
“Do we have a place indoors where we can go a play a sport? That would be helpful,” later added another local citizen, who like many attendees, lamented the lack of affordable sporting, yoga, and other exercise programming for senior citizens in town.
“I know at a lot of the larger towns like Cambridge and Boston, they just don’t have [enough] parking and it discourages people from going. So wherever it is, I would make sure the property has convenient parking,” later remarked another attendee.
Ultimately charged with making a final recommendation regarding the fate of the Pleasant Street Center property are members of Reading’s Center for Active Living (ReCALC), an advisory committee formed in late 2021.
Reading’s Select Board, which expects to receive a final report from ReCALC sometime before the end of 2022, has asked the seven-member panel to not only examine where to place a potential new center, but also to gauge public sentiment around creating a multi-generational “Active Living Center” that caters to both senior citizens and young teens.
Shortly after being formed in 2021, members of ReCALC quickly reached a consensus on perhaps the easiest task assigned to them: Determining whether the existing Pleasant Street facility could be rehabbed to meet the townspeople’s needs.
“The main thing is just get out of that building as fast as we can,” said ReCALC and Reading Council on Aging representative John Parsons during a gathering in Dec. of 2021. “It just doesn’t have enough room…The building doesn’t cut it at all.”
Though the recent $300,000 set aside by the Select Board will reportedly include money to consider the costs associated with renovating a building of historical significance, town leaders have known since at least 2017 that new construction is likely the best option for the undertaking.
Serving first as a joint police and fire services building and then as the Reading fire department’s headquarters for nearly a century, the municipal building at 49 Pleasant Street was converted into a senior center back in the early 90s.
Originally, town officials envisioned using the property, which lacks handicapped access, as a multi-room space where visitors could sit on couches and socialize by a warm fire. However, as other towns’s have expanded the menu of services offered to its senior populations to include free meals and transportation services, exercise programs, legal services and health clinics, and game nights, Reading’s Council on Aging has tried to keep pace.
Serving at least 50 patrons a day prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the town has gotten quite creative.
“Right now, people are exercising on hard concrete…right on the same place that the fire trucks parked 140 years ago,” Reading Community Services Director Kevin Bohmiller advised ReCALC members at one of their first meetings in 2021.
Also declaring the existing space as insufficient is a team from UMass Boston’s Gerontology Institute, which in a 58-page report issued to the Town of Reading back in 2017, recommended either a major rehab or new building initiative to bring the senior center into the 21st Century.
Earlier this month, the lead author of that report, researcher Dr. Caitlin Coyle, reiterated that present and future population models for the Town of Reading underscore the need for expanded programming for local seniors.
“In 2017, the Reading Council on Aging worked with us to develop a needs assessment for Pleasant Street Center that was specifically focused on that building,” Coyle said during this month’s public forum in the town’s library. “We know the current Pleasant Street Center isn’t working. It isn’t meeting the current capacity needs of the community. So what’s next?”
Back in 2017, the UMass Boston team estimated that about 30 percent of Reading’s population is comprised of persons aged 60 and older. According to Coyle, though that figure has dipped slightly to 26 percent, with Americans living longer than ever, Reading’s elderly population will only grow in the coming decades.
To support that contention, she pointed out that nearly 15 percent of the town’s residents are now aged between 50 and 59, meaning they are just a few years away from their retirement years.
Though ReCALC’s public forums have been dominated by older participants, there is demographic data to back up the contention that young children and teens also need a place to call home. Specifically, roughly a quarter of Reading residents are 18-years-old or younger.
However, during the latest public forum, many local residents pointed out that the town, through both the school department and partnerships with non-profit entities like the Burbank YMCA, already offers a variety of extracurricular activities and athletic programs to the town’s youth.
“I feel like our children have enough places to go with the schools and so-forth. I would really think this would be a place for people who are 60 and older,” one local resident commented.
So far, ReCALC has not gotten into in-depth discussions around where to place a new senior center. However, some initial
include municipal lots off of Oakland Road near Reading Memorial High School and by Symonds Way right by the Burbank Ice Arena.
Some citizens have also suggested placing a new senior center on private property situated by Market Basket Plaza off of Walkers Brook Drive or within the old
Killam Elementary School - should a new school be erected as hoped in the
coming years.
