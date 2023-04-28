Only a few short weeks ago, hopeful Reading officials envisioned they’d be stepping before Town Meeting members right about now for permission to purchase a coveted piece of downtown real-estate for a luxurious new community center.
Instead, dejected Select Board members, after spending the better part of the past six months trying to hammer out a purchase-and-sales agreement for a vacant Walgreens Pharmacy store at 17 Harden St., are trying to keep positive after declaring an end to those futile real-estate talks last week.
Though the exact negotiation sticking points are unclear, Select Board Chair Mark Dockser, an early and vocal supporter of acquiring the building for a new senior center, insisted the recent breakdown had little to do with money.
“We tried really, really hard. We just couldn’t get there,” a frustrated Dockser told a Reading Daily Times Chronicle reporter after the Select Board met in executive session last week. “Not for a money issue. Just a deal structure issue. Couldn’t get there. The fact that we had bond counsel, town counsel…we poked all different ways, but we couldn’t find something mutually agreeable.”
The Walgreens’ site setback will result in a renewed focus on a series of alternative locations that had also been considered in recent years by the Select Board and members of Reading’s Center for Active Living (ReCALC), a special senior center advisory committee formed in 2021.
Some options include a costly rehab of the existing senior center, a historic 1883 building that originally served as the town’s police and fire headquarters, the construction of a new building on a 25-acre parcel of land of Symonds Way, and new construction at another downtown parcel.
In recent years, some citizens have also proposed building a new community center on private property by Market Basket Plaza off of Walkers Brook Drive and repurposing the old Killam Elementary School, should that educational facility be replaced as hoped in the coming years.
Walgreens site tunnel vision
Back in May of 2022, the Select Board steered $300,000 in federal COVID-19 bailout funding towards a proposed feasibility study that would consider ways to either rehab the town’s existing two-story senior center off of Pleasant Street or to construct an entirely new facility that served patrons of all ages.
Though the start of that study was shelved back in the summer of 2022, when town officials received word the 14,582 square foot Walgreen’s Pharmacy building had been placed on the rental market, Dockser says the time has come to push ahead with that analysis.
“I think what it can do is more formally lay out some of the options we’re talking about. We got kind of a first cut. If you go here it could look like this. If you go there it can look like that. I think we can dig deeper into that,” said Dockser last week.
Reading’s citizens have been pushing for a new senior or community center since 2017, when a team from UMass Boston’s Gerontology Institute declared the existing Pleasant Street Center as woefully inadequate and incapable of meeting the future needs of the town.
Since that original 58-pages study was released, UMass researcher and lead report author Caitlin Coyle has only reiterated the antiquated facility, which lacks handicapped access and other key amenities, is not setup to handle Reading’s rapidly growing elderly population.
Currently, 26 percent of Reading residents are now aged 60 and over, while another 15 percent of citizens - aged between 50 and 59 - are just years away from their golden years.
Supporting the idea that space is also needed for local teens, the latest demographic data shows that nearly a quarter of Reading residents are currently aged 18 or younger.
While ReCALC officials have been focusing on various senior/community center options, town officials have been almost singularly focused on the Walgreen’s site since June of 2022, when the .25-acre site’s owners submitted a formal proposal to lease the property to the town for $18,000 a month. Per that original multi-year lease offer, the monthly rent would climb to $36,000 by 2031.
Town officials ultimately nixed that idea, but with the empty pharmacy being fewer than 20-years-old and containing more than twice as much space as the existing senior center, the Select Board was tantalized by the possibilities.
In October of 2022, the elected officials were so excited by the prospects of retrofitting the building for a new community center that they voted unanimously to begin negotiations to buy the Walgreens site. With site owner BH Waltham II setting an initial $5 million price tag for the Reading Center property, Dockser and other town officials almost immediately began talking about heading to Town Meeting within months to okay the real-estate purchase.
At the time, Gienapp Architects of Danvers, the town’s on-contract design firm, estimated it would cost $7.3 million to gut and furnish the building. All told, even if the Select Board couldn’t negotiate down the $5 million purchase price for the Reading Center property, that meant a new senior/community center would cost $12.3 million.
Gienapp also in the fall of 2022 forecasted that a major renovation project at the existing Pleasant Street Center site would cost as much as $21 million, while new construction at town-owned land off of Symonds Way would be even more expensive with an estimated $30-to-$40 million price tag.
Town officials were so serious about the Walgreen’s grab that they began suggesting that Reading’s citizens would be asked by January of 2023 to okay an proposition 2-and-1/2 override to finance the undertaking.
However, with real-estate negotiations proving much tougher than originally thought, the Select Board by Oct. of 2022 had shelved plans to ask Town Meeting to approve the purchase. The tentative override election date was also crossed off the calendar.
Disaster then struck in December of 2022, when news emerged that the old pharmacy had been sold to a New Jersey entity for $6.5 million.
Battle of the pharmacies
Just days before receiving word about the Walgreens sale, the Select Board learned that Reading’s old Rite Aid Pharmacy building off of Haven Street had been listed for sale with a $2.6 million asking price.
Assessed by the town at $2 million, the older building dates back to 1938 and was last purchased in May of 2020 by Wakefield residents Walderi and Claire Lima.
Given that development, the Select Board instructed the town manager last December to solicit another round of requests-for-proposals (RFPs) to see if the second Reading Center landlord was interested in selling the 8,000 square foot building.
By January, Reading’s Select Board celebrated upon hearing that both the Rite Aid and new Walgreens ownership groups had responded to that solicitation.
Just a month later, local officials, still convinced the Harden Street site was the best locale for a new senior/community center, agreed to discard the Rite Aid proposal and enter a new round of real-estate negotiations for the Walgreens property.
At the time, the Select Board dismissed the second pharmacy site as a viable alternative based on limited parking availability in the area by Reading’s MBTA commuter rail station. Also circulated were Rite Aid site construction estimates that predicted it would cost roughly $30 to $34.2 million to construct a new three-story facility with a ground-floor parking deck.
By early March, when Gienapp Architects unveiled “pie-in-the-sky” renderings and cost estimates for a luxurious brand new two-story senior center with an attached double-level parking deck, that Rite Aid projection didn’t seem quite that bad.
Specifically, that new community center, which would include outdoor mezzanines and a rooftop garden, a grand banquet and function hall with seating for 80 people, and amenities like a lounge, billiards room, library area, and yoga studio, was now projected to cost $34.8 million, while the two-level parking garage would add another $6.4 million to that total.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.