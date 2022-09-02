Surrounded by small bedroom communities like Reading, Burlington Winchester, and Stoneham, the City of Woburn has long been envied by abutters for its booming industrial and commercial tax base.
But the same business base that draw tens of thousands of workers into the community of about 40,000 residents has also been a subject of scorn by neighbors, who have often rallied against controversial projects within their borders by warning that their town would become “just like Woburn” if too much development is allowed.
Despite that label, few of Woburn’s neighbors could seriously compete with the city’s ambitious parks and green-space movement over the past decade.
Adding more than 100-acres of parkland and green spaces across the city during the tenure of Mayor Scott Galvin, the city has also opened a brand new bikeway, proposed the restoration of wetlands by preexisting conservation spaces in West Woburn, and unveiled plans for new splash and skateboard parks.
Since 2013, some of the city’s accomplishments include:
• The purchase of the 75-acre Whispering Hill conservation space by the Burlington line, where a handful of new athletic fields opened in 2013;
• The acquisition in 2016 of some 23-acres of land, which is now open-space, at the former Shannon Farm site off of Lexington Street;
• The conversion of the old Clapp Elementary School that overlooks the city’s Horn Pond conservation area into a new 2.9-acre park with a playground, basketball courts, a general athletic field, and splash park features;
• And the 2021 acquisition of 12-acres of land by the city’s Shaker Glen Conservation Area, where a series of wetlands will be restored to create excess stormwater storage capacity in an area long prone to flooding.
This summer, Galvin and city officials continued to build on the city’s amazing parkland momentum by firming up plans to officially convert the community’s former Hurld Elementary School property off of Bedford Road to a new public park and conservation area.
Situated in West Woburn by the Burlington line, the old 11.6-acre school site was abandoned as an educational site by the School Committee in the winter of 2018, or a few months after a new $35 million, three-story elementary school opened in Woburn’s central square area.
Though the old Hurld School had been slated years earlier for recreational uses, city officials had been slow to introduce their vision for the property, which includes the old 28,000 square foot school house that dates back to 1957.
That lack of progress changed in May of 2021, when Galvin and City Councilor Jeffrey Dillon, whose ward includes the Bedford Road area property, unveiled plans to raze the one-story building and create a new park at the front of the site.
Meanwhile, the rear half of the property, which is bisected by Cummings Brook, would be slated as a conservation space featuring walking trails and boardwalks over a wetlands area that is bordered by a single-family neighborhood on Sheridan Street.
“It’s about what the neighborhood wants,”said the mayor of the general proposal during a neighborhood tour of the property back in May of 2021.
Funding keeps on pouring in
Since that initial neighborhood gathering in May of 2021, the Hurld Park plans have gained considerable traction as both state and federal officials have poured at least $600,000 in funding into the project.
During a ceremony at the old school grounds in March, US Congresswoman Katherine Clark, the assistant speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, revealed she had secured roughly $262,500 for the project, which federal officials say will build the city’s climate resiliency.
Besides removing blockages and improving the flow of water at Cummings Brook, the wetlands restoration is also expected to help surrounding neighborhoods “combat rising summer temperatures and rainfall intensity due to climate change.”
“These investments are a direct response to the needs of our local community. We are improving our climate readiness through green infrastructure, investing in higher education for underserved youth, expanding accessibility for community health care services, and much more. These projects will undoubtedly improve the lives of residents in the Fifth District and the long-term welfare of our community. Democrats are listening to leaders on the ground, delivering results, and rebuilding a better America for everyone,” said Clark of the federal earmark.
More recently, State Rep. Richard Haggerty (D-Woburn) and other state house legislators heralded the influx of some $300,000 in additional money to help with the design and construction of the new park.
According to Haggerty, the funding was included as part of a $4.2 billion economic development bill that utilizes federal COVID-19 bailout money, surplus revenues, and funding raised through new state bonds.
“This Bill ensures our Commonwealth remains focused on job creation, economic growth, and opportunity for its residents,” said Haggerty in a prepared statement released in late June. “I was also pleased to direct resources towards the Hurld Park Project, which will offer beautiful open spaces for our residents and help address the flooding challenges in the area.”
Also lending a helping hand with the design is the non-profit Mystic River Watershed Association, which received funding through the state’s Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness (MVP) program to improve wetlands resource areas in Woburn, Lexington, and Reading.
Under a conceptual design for the Hurld Park site that was floated to city leaders, the series of boardwalks and walking trails would be constructed over the riverbed and by other wetlands for passive recreational uses. A nature playground, as well as an active recreational field area and an outdoor basketball court, would also be created by the Bedford Road side of the parcel where the old school was situated.
Initial plans further call for the construction of a garden and an outdoor pavilion where residents could gather.
According to the designer, the biggest impediment to developing the 11.6 acre parcel is the existence of Cummings Brook, which bisects the land.
The stream, which feeds a large swath of surrounding wetlands, crosses into the parcel on a lower portion of the undeveloped green-space closest to the Willow Street side by running roughly east and parallel to Bedford Road.
It then changes direction about halfway across the property and heads in a northerly direction towards Sheridan Street, where it then again switches course and flows easterly towards Winn Street.
Ultimately, because of the path of Cummings Brook and the wetlands it feeds, just 4.6 acres of land has been deemed by the architect as appropriate for development, and that area is limited to the space where the existing building is situated.
“Cummings Brook and other wetlands have a significant impact on how the site is laid out,” said DiNisco. “It has a tremendous impact on the Hurld district and how people [will get to alternate sites].”
Located towards the Burlington line, the existing Hurld School property is surrounded by a residential neighborhood with few major thoroughfares that connect that portion of the city to the Wyman School area, which the designer indicated is another significant impediment to using the parcel.
