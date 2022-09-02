Clark visits Woburn in March of 2022- Assistant Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Katherine Clark was in Woburn at the former Hurld Elementary School off Bedford Road to visit the site of one of 10 water infrastructure and water resiliency projects being funded in the 2022 federal budget. The Hurld Park Green Infrastructure Project is expected to receiving $262,500 in federal funds. She was joined by (l-r) (l-r) State Rep. Richard Harggerty, Mayor Scott Galvin, City Council President Michael Concannon and Ward 3 Councilor Jeff Dillon and (not shown) Catherine Pedemonti, MyRWA’s Environmental Resiliency Manager.