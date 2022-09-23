Already visited by Congressman Seth Moulton earlier this summer, a quiet nature trail and bird watching spot by the Aberjona River and Austin Preparatory High School in Reading sure is catching a lot of attention these days.
This week (on Wednesday, Sept. 21), Mass. Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card will become the latest state official to draw attention to a high profile stormwater storage project at Reading’s 19-acre Maillet, Sommes and Morgan Conservation area.
With environmental advocates labeling the wetlands restoration plans as a key to combating downstream overflows along the larger Mystic River Watershed, Card will hold a press conference with local state legislators to underscore the importance of a proposed $3 million project.
Already this month, town officials and members of Reading’s State House delegation, celebrating the receipt of a $2.1 million state grant, have drawn quite a bit attention to the proposed “climate change resiliency” project, which will create new flood and stormwater storage areas on the parkland, which sits by Lowell and Willow Streets.
“Reading understands that this is truly a regional issue that impacts multiple communities and requires a shared response,” State Rep. and House Minority Leader Bradley Jones said earlier this month of the Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness (MVP) grant award. “When all levels of government and local stakeholders work together to achieve a common goal, good things happen. This grant award is a testament to Reading’s perseverance and commitment to taking a proactive approach to increase stormwater capacity and mitigate the impacts of climate change.”
Also drawing attention to the proposal this summer was Moulton, who in August visited the 18-acre wetlands area to announce that another $1.5 million in federal funds had been earmarked for the project.
Moulton, along with other federal legislators, included the Reading funding within a larger $12.2 million earmark for various infrastructure projects across the state. The line-item has thus far gotten preliminary approval as part of a FY’23 appropriations bill, but still needs to make it through US Senate deliberations.
“This is a critical initiative that will make the community more sustainable and resilient,” Moulton said during his visit to Reading in early August. “I’m thrilled that this project and many others I submitted have cleared the first hurdle in securing funding through the appropriations process.”
According to town officials, the genesis of the project dates back to a 2018 partnership between the Mystic River Watershed Association, the Mass. Water Resource Authority (MWRA), and some 17 communities which abut the main seven-mile-long river and the various ponds, lakes, and tributaries that make part of the larger watershed.
After obtaining an initial MVP grant in 2020, members of the collaborative conducted a series of studies to identify the best ways to control regional flooding events, which are expected to become much worse as climate change fuels more severe weather events.
Ultimately, say project proponents, of the 465 locations studied for potential improvements, Reading’s Maillet, Sommes and Morgan Conservation Land ranked as one of the top three spots for “nature-based” flood control. Work at neighboring Woburn’s Hurld Elementary School, as well as improvements to the Aberjona River basin in Lexington, are also being fast-tracked by the environmental group.
“The site was specifically selected through a rigorous selection process based on its feasibility for a constructed stormwater wetland, access, and opportunities to provide ecological benefits both locally and regionally. This site also provides opportunities to improve water quality within the immediate receiving water body, the Aberjona River, which is listed as impaired in the most recent Massachusetts Integrated List of Waters,” project manager Jennifer Relstab, an engineer from consulting firm Horsley Witten Group, advised Reading’s Conservation Commission in a 2021 permitting request.
Reading town officials, who plan to ask Town Meeting representatives in November to appropriate up to $3 million in up-front funding for the project, also say the work will improve overall water quality within the Aberjona River. Though town officials do expect the project’s original $2.1 million price tag to climb substantially due to inflationary pressures, most of the project’s costs should be covered by the predicted combination of state and federal funding sources.
“The project proposes several mitigation measures and public benefits as part of the overall design. These include the constructed stormwater wetland system itself, which will result in water quality benefits within the Aberjona River and will contribute to improved water quality within the Upper Mystic River watershed,” Relstab explained when seeking initial permits from town officials last year.
According to town officials, the Maillet, Sommes and Morgan land is considered a perfect spot for improving flood storage capacity because the wetlands sit right by the headwaters of the Aberjona River. Besides preventing flooding along Lowell Street, the wetlands enhancements should also reduce downstream erosion and flooding events that plague abutting communities.
“The wetland system would be designed to maintain a consistent water level by utilizing overflows and set elevations with an eventual discharge back into the Aberjona River. The Town of Reading will reduce local in-land flooding, which is being exasperated through climate change, in the adjacent residential neighborhoods,” reads a town summary of the project that was recently prepared in advance of Reading’s upcoming November Town Meeting.
“Regionally, the lower Mystic River communities will see reduced flooding impact and erosion; and, stormwater quality and runoff will be improved by filtering sediments and pollutants through the treatment train and series of wetlands and marshes. The project mitigates local and regional climate impacts through nature-based solutions and will turn a pre-existing non-accessible area into a vibrant, multi-use area with ADA accessible trails,” town officials added in that explainer.
Earlier this summer, the Mystic Valley Watershed Association asked for roughly $77,000 in town funding to finish the project design, which has already made it through the state’s 75 percent complete phase.
Besides adding new flood storage areas, the plans also call for enhancing the 18-acre parcel by expanding existing walking trails and boardwalks over wetlands, cleaning out culverts that connect to the conservation land, stabilizing river banks along on-site portions of the Aberjona River, and adding new drainage capabilities by connecting various pools of water on the site together.
Hoping to begin work on the project sometime in the spring of 2023, construction is expected to last through 2024.
