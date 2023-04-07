When Reading’s Select Board last fall slated $1.5 million in COVID-19 bailout funds for a major park project in the heart of town, Recreation Administrator Genevieve Fiorente sat in Town Hall’s hearing room in a state of disbelief.
“I feel like I have to pinch myself honestly. I never thought the day would come and that I would still be here when it happened,” stated the pleasantly stunned municipal worker, who had been advocating for various components of the Birch Meadow Park project since her arrival in Reading as a recreation program coordinator in 2012.
Little did Fiorente and other park plan proponents know at-the-time, in fewer than six months, unprecedented inflationary pressures in the construction sector would begin threatening to unravel the entire undertaking.
Specifically, late last month, Reading Town Manager Fidel Maltez advised the Select Board that low bids for the first-phase of the improvement plan came in nearly twice as high as initially forecast last September, when the sizable $1.5 million share of the towns’ $7.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding was allocated for the improvements.
“If you recall, we heard from the architect that with inflation and everything happening with the economy, the $1.5 million estimate given was likely going to be blown out. Unfortunately, the architect was correct,” Maltez appraised the elected officials in early March.
Now, Town Meeting members are being asked to make up for that shortfall by redirecting $1.2 million in funding from capital projects and other reserves towards the phase one initiative. If approved, the full scope of improvements will begin as soon as this summer, including a major “Imagination Station” parking lot overhaul by the community’s Coolidge Middle School, the construction of a new restroom/storage facility and picnicking area, and the installation of lighting and new walking trails that will connect Birch Meadow Drive to the baseball diamond at Morton Field and a polyturf athletic space by Reading Memorial High School (RMHS).
A grand vision
The Birch Meadow Park improvements will be the first part of a three-phased overhaul that aims to tie together a sprawling network of conservation areas, playgrounds, and athletic spaces that sit just northwest of Reading Center between Main Street and Route 129.
The genesis of the project dates back to 2007, when a special Select Board advisory committee was formed to create a master plan for the series of parks, which abut a myriad of recreational and educational landmarks that include the Burbank YMCA, the Higgins Conservation area, RMHS’s Field House and polyturf athletic fields, and Coolidge Middle School.
With original capital funding requests for that 2007 vision shelved back in 2014, Reading’s Recreation Committee took another stab at revising the master plan four years later by creating a second working group to solicit feedback from town residents and other stakeholders. Then in 2020, the town hired Needham-based consulting firm Activitas Inc. to create official project plans that incorporated that public input.
By the spring of 2021, architects for the consulting firm unveiled the current three-phased proposal, which based upon initial budget forecasts would cost between $10 to $17 million to implement.
With those plans in hand, the Recreation Committee and project proponents like Fiorente - who has since been promoted to Reading’s community services director position - about a year later began lobbying the Select Board and a special ARPA advisory committee for a slice of Reading’s COVID-19 bailout money.
According to the town manager, with the original $1.5 million budget based off of a spring of 2022 estimate, he had anticipated the final price tag would come in higher than first projected. However, even Maltez was caught off-guard by the $2.887 million low bids for the work.
“We certainly did not expect it to be this high,” the town manager admitted during a Town Hall discussion about the project in early March. “These numbers are insane, and we were also blown away [by the bids that came in].”
Though the Town Hall CEO last month pitched two alternative options that would break the first-phase improvements would be into two smaller components, Maltez has since joined with the town’s Recreation and Finance Committees to recommend funding the full project scope through a supplemental appropriation of $1.2 million.
“We heard that Birch Meadow has been a community priority for over 10 years. We also know that construction prices are not likely to go down soon, and the Town would gain economies of scale by completing the entire project at once. Finally, this project is shovel-ready and would be built this coming construction season,” the town manager reasoned in a March 16 memo to the Select Board.
Future phases of the Birch Meadow improvement plan propose the construction of an upgraded children’s playground, eight new eight new pickleball courts, and two new outdoor basketball courts by Bancroft Avenue and the RMHS’ Rise Preschool parking area. A new multi-purpose field for lacrosse, soccer, and softball games is also proposed for park land situated behind the Coolidge Middle School.
A second walking “spine”, consisting of another lighted eight-to-ten foot wide walking trail, would also be constructed to connect distant parking areas to all of the site’s field and passive recreational sites.
Presently, Reading’s long-term capital budget includes a $2.5 million line-item for FY’25 that would cover Phase 2 of the project.
