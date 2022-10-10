Thanks to advances in medicine, breast cancer is survivable. Just ask Winchester resident and Reading native Brienne Black.
On Friday, October 14, Black will participate with the Runway for Recovery organization and walk as a fashion model in their runway show in Boston.
In a special twist, Black, along with some other survivors, will be dressed for the show by fellow cancer survivor and Winchester resident Shauneen Donlon, owner of Revel.
A breast cancer survivor herself, Donlon said she was “so blessed to be a woman of a small business who can support and inspire others in need.”
She also announced she would be doing a small fall fashion presentation on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Revel from 6 - 9 p.m. and will donate 10 percent of her sales to Runway for Recovery.
For Black, this will be her second time dancing down the runway. Working at The Energy Barre teaching dance and barre style classes, Black met a woman named Jocelyn who was a breast cancer survivor herself. When Black received her own diagnosis that same year, the two became fast friends.
“I remember admiring her strength at such a young age battling and overcoming such an awful disease,” Black said, noting how the two became close when Jocelyn learned through a mutual friend about Black’s diagnosis.
“(She) immediately reached out to me to give support and became one of my biggest cheerleaders,” Black noted.
During treatment, Black said Jocelyn told her about Runway for Recovery and suggested she participate. Black also mentioned that Jocelyn nominated her to be a model.
“In that time that felt so dark, that moment gave me a glimpse of hope,” Black admitted. “Hope that I would dance that runway, as Jocelyn had done in the past, and share my story while raising money for such an incredible foundation.”
It also gave her pause, since she wasn’t quite a survivor yet as she was still undergoing treatment. Jocelyn, though, reminded Black she was a survivor, a “survivor of getting through each treatment.” Jocelyn also told Black about all the different types of survivors including metavivors and previvors, terminology new to Black.
However, it inspired her to dance and celebrate with all the ‘vivors there, as well as for the families who lost someone to breast cancer.
So, last October, with her husband, mother, sister, and aunt in attendance, Black strutted her stuff down the runway at the Westin Hotel in the Seaport District in Boston (due to COVID, her children weren’t allowed at the event but watched from home with their uncle).
Receiving her diagnosis
Getting the worst 40th birthday present ever, Black received her diagnosis while in Florida visiting family during February school vacation week last year. Taking the trip just after COVID vaccines became available for the elderly and immunocompromised, Black shared hesitation but eventually decided to drive and make the 24 hour excursion.
“The kids were so excited to get away after so many months in our house doing remote learning and (my husband) and I were ready for a change of scenery, as well,” Black remarked.
It appeared everything was in place for a great and relaxing week: warm weather, sun, family, and some much needed pool time. While getting ready, Black felt a lump on her breast that she never felt before.
“I was frozen,” she acknowledged. “I knew I could not enjoy the week in the Florida sunshine knowing I had this lump so we got to work figuring out how I could be checked.”
This lead to Black and her family finding an imaging center in Florida that afternoon. This would turn out to be Black’s first mammogram.
“I remember the silence as I was examined and the feeling deep down knowing that this was serious but praying it wasn’t and I was misreading the silence,” Black shared.
After she received the results, her OB/GYN suggested she return home to Boston. Black once again felt an uneasiness in her stomach.
“I cried and was scared,” she admitted.
Jumping on a flight home, she immediately went in for a biopsy which revealed she had breast cancer with two tumors as well as evidence found in her lymph nodes.
“My life changed in an instant,” she noted. “I will never forget my doctor calling me and telling me I had an aggressive form of cancer and that I would need chemotherapy.”
Black said time then stood still as she attempted to process this information and what it meant, but in the moments that followed “we went into full speed motion.”
Black and her family began looking for an oncologist, a surgeon and a way to fight this disease “that seemed to come out of nowhere.” Within a week of her diagnosis, Black began treatment with Dr. Winer at Dana Farber and Dr. Specht at Mass. General.
It was then Black realized why she lived in Massachusetts: access to some of the best healthcare care in the world. She underwent treatment for a year and during that time “received the best care from my nurses and doctors.”
This past February, Black went into remission, finishing her treatment in February. Going forward, she will be checked every six months for the next five years. Black noted breast cancer doesn’t run in her immediate family so she never worried about a positive diagnosis. She said she tested negative for the BRCA gene meaning that her cancer was not hereditary.
Runway for Recovery
This year, Black plans to have her mother, husband, sister, and two children with her as she dances down the runway.
“They were all such a huge part of my journey, and so to honor and show my gratitude, I have asked them to be by my side on that runway,” she exclaimed.
Black said she and her sister have a special relationship. In addition to being neighbors and best friends, the two both teach a class called Cardio Dance, where they choreograph dances and then lead them in a group fitness setting. She called it a dance party mixed with a workout.
When the pandemic hit, and when she received her diagnosis, Black worried she’d never teach the class again. She endured 12 rounds of chemo from March 2021 until May. She said her sister would stand outside on the curb every week with a poster she made with the countdown of the amount of chemo sessions she had left along with an encouraging note.
Black added how her sister would have sat next to her during treatment, but COVID regulations wouldn’t allow it. However, her sister, who shares Black’s joy of dancing, kept Black dancing throughout her treatment.
“(I remember) one afternoon I saw my mother’s car turn on to Brookline Avenue and I could hear the song ‘Warrior’ blasting and I could see my sister holding a sign up as she danced through the sunroof. She then hopped out of the car and had me dancing in front of Dana Farber to the song, as the staff and other patients looked on (and a few danced a little, too).”
She said those moments allowed her to forget the IVs pumping chemo into her body and just dance. Her family said she was “dancing through cancer.”
While Black remains a survivor, she lost two in-laws to cancer: her mother-in-law at the age of 62 after she battled Stage 4 Glioblastoma Brain Cancer and father-in-law after he fought bladder cancer twice.
For Black, her survival comes down to inner strength and the love of her family. She said her husband kept her and her children laughing all day, and “hearing my kids laugh gave me strength.” She added how her family tried to keep life as “normal” as possible.
Black will join 103 other “incredible, courageous and kick-ass” women, men and children who are dancing on Oct. 14, according to Runway for Recovery Executive Director Olivia Boger.
