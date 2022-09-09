During an era when citizens shared packed dirt roads with horse-and-buggies and a handful of first-generation cars, Stoneham citizens had plenty of space to roam about its historic downtown area.
But with those wide multimodal dirt boulevards since converted into a sea of pavement to accommodate the exploding popularity of modern day automobiles, which whiz up and down Route 28 by the thousands each day, Stoneham Square business owners and customers alike say pedestrians have been crowded out of the commercial hub.
Thankfully, according to various town officials and a team of design consultants from Stantec, there’s plenty of pavement to reclaim from the busy traffic corridor to bring some vitality back to the downtown hub.
Earlier this summer, Town Administrator Dennis Sheehan explained that he and Town Planning Director Erin Wortman had recently submitted to state transportation officials a proposed downtown redesign that would widen sidewalks and expand open-space areas by the junction of Main Street, Franklin Street, and Central Street in the heart of Stoneham Square.
Proponents of the economic development plan say that by carving out more appropriately sized travel lanes and expanding sidewalk areas along Main and Franklin Streets, the town can establish new business streetscapes and public gathering spaces for outdoor dining and community events while drastically improving both pedestrian and traffic safety.
“You can see some of the things we can improve in the downtown area in terms of safety. I think we’ve all been down there and know about some of the issues,” Sheehan said while presenting Stantec’s findings to the Select Board during a July meeting in Town Hall.
“One obvious concern discussed at [previous public forums with Stantec] was the performance of the intersection. Right now, the existing condition of Main/Central/and Franklin Street is an F and the engineers say under both options they considered, the traffic is improved to a Level of C, which is a drastic change,” Sheehan added. “We’re trying to balance out the Square for its many users, but it’s hard to ignore that this is Route 28 and a lot of traffic flows both north and south during the peak hours.”
Wortman and Sheehan began to get serious about the downtown redesign in 2021, when Stoneham completed three analyses that explored improvements to Stoneham Square. Those reports notably included a downtown parking study and a rapid recovery program plan that explored challenges facing local businesses in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those most recent studies similarly referenced portions of at least seven other housing, open-space, complete streets, and strategic action plans that had been commissioned by town officials since 2014. In the hopes of pulling all that information together, Stantec was hired to prepare an official “Downtown Redesign” plan that would eventually be submitted to the Mass. Department of Transportation (MassDOT) for approval and funding.
Ultimately, Stantec designers and engineers held a series of meetings with business owners, citizens, and local public safety managers and pitched two alternative design plans for the area, which were dubbed 1B and 3A.
According to Sheehan, following a public forum early this summer, he and Stoneham’s ad hoc traffic advisory board threw their support behind an option that expands a public space known as Buckley Memorial Park by Central Square and also creates a similarly sized gathering area by the corner of Central, Main and Franklin Streets. That option, known as 1B, was less aggressive than the competing 3A plan in terms of major roadway configurations, as the runner-up called for creating a new 5,500 square park by seizing a section of a memorial and pushing the entrance onto Central Street by the Stoneham Fire Station further down Main Street by the historic Dow Building.
To make space for that larger community gathering area, Stantec officials proposed seizing a large section of the existing Buckley Park Memorial, which is dedicated to Korean War veteran and former CIA Station Chief William F. Buckley, a Stoneham native who was killed after being kidnapped and tortured in Beirut, Lebanon in 1985.
“During the course of the public [forum in June] and subsequent to that, there was a lot of support for that option,” said Sheehan of 1B. “It sorts of protects the Buckley Square geometry and builds it out a little more. It also adds more space to where the police box is [by the corner of Main and Franklin Street]. This week, our traffic group, after taking into account all the information, has recommended this as the option to pursue.”
Major issues resolved
During a public forum in June, Stantec principal Jason Schrieber insisted that unlike many surrounding communities, which experience traffic and pedestrian issues in their downtowns due to a lack of space, Stoneham’s problems could largely be attributed to an overabundance of roadway pavement.
Specifically referring to the intersection of Main, Central, and Franklin Streets, which due to its odd geometry, contains oversized traffic lanes that includes areas of pavement that are rarely touched by vehicles. He also pointed out that the main Route 28 corridor, which includes ample on-street parking, currently functions as a four-lane thoroughfare which could benefit from some new turning lanes.
“The Square has become difficult for people to get through if you’re not in a car. It would be nice to get back some of this open-space to be able to feel like the area isn’t dominated by cars,” said Schrieber.
“The intersection itself is huge, which means it takes a while to get across it [if you’re a pedestrian]…In general, the street width has become an issue and some level of narrowing is not only possible, it’s something we should consider,” he later said.
Under the plan, Route 28’s southbound approach to the Franklin Street would be reconfigured at the intersection to include a new left-hand turning lane for vehicles heading towards Melrose. Meanwhile, on Main Street northbound, a crosswalk on Main Street to Maple Street would be pushed over to prevent future conflicts between turning vehicles and pedestrians.
Corner sidewalks on both sides of Franklin Street would also be expanded, thereby narrowing the intersection and creating a shorter distance for pedestrians to cross the street. Bump outs, or curbing near the end of on-street parking aisles, would also be installed to steer motorists further away from those spaces as Main Street drops from four-lanes of travel to two.
Lastly, the sidewalks along all four corridors would be widened to create room for additional landscaping around existing trees, new spaces for outdoor dining, and benches. On Central Street, where Stoneham’s solitary firehouse is situated, the sidewalk would be cut-off just before the historic station to minimize potential conflicts between pedestrians and fire apparatus.
A new crosswalk would also be added to the opposite side of Central Street, where a handful of existing restaurants are situated, to accommodate those looking to frequent downtown dining and shops. To make that space more appealing, Buckley Memorial Park would be expanded to create room for outdoor dining or similar amenities.
“Just widening the sidewalk spaces can really allow for other things to happen besides outdoor dining. We talked about how we could put in a nice crossing by the fire house and end the sidewalk with a nice gesture by [Buckley] Memorial Park,” Schrieber told local citizens and business owners.
Hoping that MassDOT will soon be in receipt of millions of dollars in new federal infrastructure funds, Stoneham aims to convince the state agency to approve the design - which would more than double the amount of available open-space in the downtown district - sometime in the next year.
The hope is that Stoneham would then become eligible for funding sometime between FY’24 and FY’25, with construction expected to begin by 2026.
“Seeing the list of all the studies and planning that went into this, it’s pretty impressive. The town is moving in the right direction, but things take time. This started in 2014 and it’s now 2022. Hopefully, when and if this comes to fruition, other construction projects will be done in town,” Select Board veteran Raymie Parker, who has been lobbying for a series of transportation and design improvements in Stoneham Square over the past decade, said of the latest proposal.
