While some area communities have proudly supported Pride Month honors, other communities have become caught in debate and controversary around the now politically charged LGBTQ celebration. With America becoming a more polarized nation, things that once seemed simple aren’t.
President Bill Clinton back in 1999 declared “the anniversary of (the) Stonewall (riots) every June in America as gay and lesbian Pride Month.” In 2011, President Barack Obama expanded that proclamation to include the whole LGBTQ+ community.
Pride Month began as a result of the Stonewall riots, a series of gay liberation protests, back in 1969. The riots began after a police raid at the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in New York City. The month honors both the culture and the movement for LGBTQ+ rights.
For almost 25 years, Pride Month seemingly went off without a hitch: companies catered to the LGBTQ+ community, sports teams wore rainbow-themed jerseys, TV stations would air messages about the importance of celebrating and promoting diversity, etc.
This year, however, seems different. Anti-Pride sentiment seems more prevalent across the country than in recent memory. That sentiment even stretches to, yes, liberal Massachusetts.
Nearly 20 years ago, this state passed legislation legalizing same-sex marriage (and did it under Republican Governor Mitt Romney, although he unsuccessfully attempted to block it). Nine years later, the Supreme Court authored Obergefell v. Hodges that ruled the right to marry is guaranteed under the 14th Amendment (which addresses equal protection under the law).
That all seems like a million years ago given what’s happened recently. Pride celebrations have become the target of many conservative lawmakers and legislators introduced hundreds of anti-LGBTQ+ bills across the country (not to mention the current boycotts of Bud Light’s parent company Anheuser-Busch and retail giant Target for supporting Pride Month and gay and trans rights).
Even in Massachusetts, Pride celebrations haven’t exactly gone as planned. In Burlington, Pride decorations and displays were destroyed at the Marshall Simonds Middle School. Students at the school were asked to wear rainbow clothes to mark a Pride Month Spirit Day, but some organized a protest wearing either red, white and blue or black.
In a letter to families, principal Cari Perchase said that Pride posters were torn down, stickers were ripped up and some students chanted, "USA are my pronouns."
While some of that behavior isn’t unusual for middle school students to display, chanting “USA are my pronouns” probably isn’t something heard in the halls of a middle school. It’s most likely something a young person hears on TV or from their parents.
Some parent and community groups are now calling for the town and School Committee to take action in support of diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.
"The issue of Pride at schools is very controversial, I understand that. I think we need to start at a place of commonality," said parent and School Committee member Carl Foss.
When the School Committee met, they allowed parents, students and school officials a chance to have their voices heard. The meeting opened with a formal statement from the School Committee through Chair Martha Simon.
In it, she said, in part, “the (School Committee) supports our LGBTQ+ students, staff and community members.” She went on to note the issue at hand (and other incidents), calling it “painful to the LGBTQ+ community.”
She said her school district is “focused on making sure that all perspectives are welcome and all students feel they belong.” Going forward, “we are now involved in a healing process. We do not think there are hateful middles school students. Students at this age are finding their voices, or changing their voices, or challenging adult voices. The middle school is a safe space for all students to express themselves, to make mistakes, and learn from each other.”
Superintendent Dr. Eric Conti also read prepared remarks. He noted his disappointment in the behavior of some of the students, but also reminded parents “these are middle-school-aged children and many, if not most, behaved appropriately.”
Conti pointed out how even Burlington isn’t immune to the “diverse, polarized climate of the country,” noting how parents can become siloed in their own culture, religion and personal history. But, he stated, “public schools, however, are not siloed by design. Our schools have become a place where all perspectives, religions, and personal identities come together.”
He ended by reiterating how Burlington Public Schools are committed to “tolerance and inclusivity for all, and that includes our LGBTQ+ students. We are committed to ensuring all our students are safe and supported so they can reach the depth and breadth of their abilities.”
Some parents called on the school department to hire a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) director as soon as possible. Conti said he would fill the position after “careful consideration.”
Billerica also ran into some trouble recently in its attempt to support the LGBTQ+ community. According to a report in the Boston Globe, two members of the town’s Select Board argued against supporting the town’s LGBTQ+ community.
They abstained from casting a vote on a resolution declaring June as Pride Month because they felt it pressured private businesses and schools to “recognize and celebrate” LGBTQ+ Pride Month.
Member Michael Rosa questioned what the resolution forced people to do, saying, “the Town of Billerica should not be doing this, in my opinion.”
Fellow board member John Burrows agreed. He said he didn’t think the town “should be promoting it,” believing it “overstepped its boundaries.”
Both men said they support equality and supported past proclamations. This current one also passed with a majority of the board voting in favor.
“The last thing we need to be worrying about is whether (people) can be authentically themselves in their own hometown,” Yaakov “Trek” Reef, who sponsored the measure and is openly gay told the Globe.
Good news
It’s not all bad news, however. Boston’s annual Pride parade, the largest in New England, returned after a COVID-hiatus and Tewksbury resident Mason Dunn was one of those in attendance. Speaking to the Associated Press, he called the crowd diverse, noting all the different identities, races, ethnicities, ages, and abilities.
“We’re seeing a really great representation,” he pointed out.
Some participants memorialized transgender people who died because of bias or hate in the U.S. by carrying signs with one of their names in the parade, Dunn said.
Dunn, the vice-chair of Tewksbury’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Advisory Committee, also spoke during a Tewksbury Pride Night event earlier this month.
“In a time where the rights of LGBTQ+ people are being challenged across the country, being able to be out, proud and welcomed in Tewksbury is so important to me and many other LGBTQ+ people in our town,” he said.
The Tewksbury event welcomed more than 100 residents, including the chief of police and his fellow officers, plus members of the town’s Democratic Committee, the schools’ Gender Sexuality Alliance, Tewksbury CARES, and the Community Behavioral Health Unit to celebrate the town’s first Pride Lights event.
Said Police Chief Ryan Columbus: “We have a tremendous group of officers who want to support the community in any way we can. Modern policing is all about building relationships within the community and positive interactions.”
After speaking with some residents to learn more about what Pride means to them, the chief said when he hears that someone contemplated taking their own life or had a difficult childhood because they were not supported, “it puts things in perspective.”
Winchester also held a Pride Night earlier this month. Prior to that, the town’s Select Board adopted a Pride proclamation that affirmed their support of the LGBTQ+ community through its Human Rights Statement they adopted in 2009 and updated three years ago, which reads: “Winchester is a community that is grounded in respect for every individual, and therefore protects all residents, employees, business owners, students and visitors in the enjoyment and exercise of human and civil rights. It is town policy to ensure equal treatment and opportunity to all individuals regardless of race, gender, gender identity, ethnicity, religion, ideology, socio-economic status, health, sexual orientation, age, military status, disability, country of origin or immigration status.”
Vice-chair Anthea Brady summed it up: “This statement is valuable to showing the town’s values and principal’s.”
Other local communities, like Woburn, continue to support the LGBTQ+ community through various events and by raising the Pride Flag like it did last week with Mayor Scott Galvin in tow.
In Tewksbury, the lead up to the Pride Lights event saw someone stealing Pride signs from the lawns of residents. Resident Brent Conway spoke to this during the event.
"When incidents like this happen in a community, there are two messages sent. The first is by the people stealing the signs meant to show support for those who have been historically marginalized, hurt, laughed at and excluded. These people are sending a message of intolerance, hate, exclusion, and fear. However, there is a second message sent, too - and it comes from how a community responds to such incidents.
“If we are silent - we send a message that these acts are accepted and not our problem, or we can speak up, demand action from our community leaders, and show authentic support for those impacted. Our response should be the message we focus on as we can be a community where we all feel like we belong."
(Materials from Paige Impink and Mark Biagiotti were used to compile this
report)
