Visitors to Reading Center would be well advised to carefully read all the new parking signs.
Capping off years long debate over how to fix a perceived parking shortage in and around the downtown business zone off Route 28, Reading’s Select Board earlier this month agreed to start charging visitors for the long-term use of municipal spaces in two public parking lots.
Hoping to further discourage MBTA commuters, neighborhood residents, and area workers from hogging front-and-center spots in the heart of the dining and shopping district, the Reading officials also took the following actions:
• Voted to approve the installation of four new parking kiosks in Reading Center’s busiest public parking lots off of Main Street and Brande Court, where long-term visitors will eventually pay anywhere from $1 to $5 an hour for a parking spot;
• Created a new employee-parking permitting system, which will allow Reading Center workers to utilize spaces around the outer edges of the commercial zone by Chute and Woburn Streets, Vine Street and High Street, and portions of Lowell Street, Haven Street, and Ash Street;
• Imposed new two-hour parking restrictions along Chaplin Avenue, Chute Street, and Gould, Vine, and High Streets.
• and established 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. “resident-only” parking restrictions, which will similarly be monitored via a permitting system, along portions of High and Sanborn Streets.
According to Reading Deputy Police Chief Christine Amendola, a newly hired parking enforcement officer will not ticket the general public immediately for parking violations, as the town has agreed to first install new signage explaining the restrictions and promote awareness of the new regs through an education campaign.
Amendola, who estimates the town will have to budget an extra $4,268 this year to expand enforcement activity in the downtown area, also told Town Meeting representatives earlier this month that Reading’s bylaws currently call for a $20 fine for most types of parking infractions.
“Half my day is taken up with parking. But I think this will be a very big help,” the deputy chief told the Select Board at their subsequent meeting in Town Hall.
“I take many, many complaints from employers and employees. They have nowhere for their staff to park,” Amendola added. “Customers come in complaining that they have nowhere to park too…People say they don’t want to come to Reading because there’s no parking.”
The recent Select Board vote occurred just days after Town Meeting endorsed the centerpiece of the town’s Parking Advisory Recommendation Committee (PARC) agenda by allocating $110,000 in free cash for the purchase of the new solar-powered kiosks.
Critics of the parking kiosks, challenging the idea that charging for parking would increase the viability of the economic zone, ultimately tried and lost in an attempt to strip away the capital funding for the equipment.
Ultimately proving the most controversial piece of PARC’s recommended regulatory reforms, the idea of establishing metered parking in Reading Center’s two busiest municipal lots is hardly new.
In fact, the concept was first floated in Jan. of 2020 by Boston-based Nelson Nygaard, a transit and transportation consulting firm that was retained by town officials a year earlier to study the reasons for the downtown parking congestion.
Set to report their findings to the Select Board in March of 2020, the Nelson Nygaard review was ultimately derailed by the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the summer of 2021, town officials opted to restart the whole process by forming PARC, a nine-person board that included town officials, various downtown merchants, and a handful of area residents.
Commissioning a downtown parking survey and hosting at least 10 public meetings leading up to this month’s Select Board vote, PARC’s findings unsurprisingly mirrored many of conclusions reached in the Nelson Nygaard report.
Counting a total of 875 parking spaces in the downtown area, the group determined that there are in fact plenty of spaces in Reading Center to accommodate visitors, residents, and employees.
However, the problem is almost all of the user groups fight for one of the 191 premiere spots in the municipal lots behind CVS Pharmacy and at Brande Court by Haven Street.
Recent survey results, which were based off of a questionnaire filled out by 810 town respondents, suggest there should be plenty of turnover in those prime parking locations based upon the shopping behavior of the typical Reading Center visitor. Specifically, PARC members found that just 20 percent of visitors parked in the area for longer than an hour, while the typical shopper spends between 15 and 60 minutes in Reading Center and frequents two area establishments per visit.
As Reading Town Manager Fidel Maltez explained, that data led to local officials’ quest to find the best way to discourage long-term parking in the municipal parking areas.
“My understanding is the main issue with parking downtown is [poor] turnover. So the kiosk is really a way to change behaviors,” Maltez explained to Town Meeting voters in April. “We don’t think it will be a revenue generator, but we do think it will really encourage residents and visitors to not park in these lots for eight hours.”
“What is being presented [by PARC] is the following: Up to one hour would be free and up to four hours would be $1 per hour. More than four hours in those two lots would cost $5 per hour,” added the town administrator.
According to Julie Mercier, Reading’s community development director, she is currently soliciting bids for the parking kiosks from vendors. Though Mercier is unsure as to how long it will take for the new pay stations to be installed, Nelson Nygaard officials had previously contended it takes around two months for the machines to be shipped and fully installed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.