MOVING IN CIRCLES - One proposed traffic solution in Stoneham would reduce Route 28 to one lane in each direction through the intersection. South Street (westbound, entering the roundabout) would have two lanes on the approach – one for right-turns, one for through- and left-turns. People walking and biking would use a shared use path around the outside of the roundabout. Also being considered are a High-Impact Signal and a Low-Impact Signal.