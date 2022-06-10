MIDDLESEX EAST - Stoneham officials and state highway planners a quarter century ago first began eyeing a potential makeover of the southern gateway into Stoneham via Route 28 by the Hall Memorial Pool complex.
And thanks to some intense lobbying on the part of Stoneham Town Administrator Dennis Sheehan and various members of the community’s legislative delegation, some big changes may finally be coming in the next few years as state transportation officials eye the potential construction of a new $4.2 million roundabout by the four-way intersection of Route 28, North Border Road, and South Street.
Though the roundabout concept floated by Mass Department of Transportation (MassDOT) officials earlier this spring was listed as just one of several options being eyed for intersection, the unique alternative has recently become a favored traffic-calming solution employed at similar trouble-spots across the state.
For example, in neighboring Melrose, a similar roundabout installation was chosen to safely process motorists and pedestrians through the tricky three-way intersection of Howard and Green Street by Franklin and Main Streets.
“The $4.2 million estimate does not include any right-of-way acquisition costs [that may be required for the project],” MassDOT representative Greg Frazier explained during a virtual public hearing this spring. “We anticipate the design will be completed in 2024 and once scheduled, construction will take a couple of seasons].”
Stoneham’s town administrator and area residents and merchants, who in recent months were asked to provide feedback on three potential designs for Route 28/North Border Road/South Street, expect to hear back from MassDOT sometime this summer as to the agency’s preferred alternative for the undertaking.
Other project proposals include the installation of a new overhead traffic signal with the capability to process traffic in real-time. New left-hand turning lanes would also be added to both sides of Route 28/Main Street to prevent motorists heading either towards Stoneham Center or Route 93 south from being blocked by those waiting to turn towards Melrose/Malden or North Border Road and I-93 north.
A more involved project, labeled a “high-impact” signal, would redesign all four approaches to the intersection through a road widening in order to add new exclusive left-hand turning lanes and a combination right-hand turn/through traffic lane. A high-tech traffic signal, which includes a turning-only sequence is also proposed.
A lot of change
Quite a bit has changed in the decades since MassDOT representatives first began exploring enhancements to the commuter thoroughfare back in 1997.
Long a haunt of families visiting the nearby Stone Zoo complex, recreating by Spot Pond, or looking for some refreshment after taking a dip at the Hall Memorial Pool property across the street, the Friendly’s Restaurant that was long a fixture by the corner of Route 28 and North Border Road now stands vacant. A short ways down North Border Road’s solitary ramp onto Route 93 north, acres of undeveloped forested land were years ago converted into The Mave apartment complex and an adjacent storage facility. Meanwhile, while decades ago commuters heading towards the Melrose and Malden lines could have very likely been on their way to the nearby Boston Regional Medical Center (BRMC) campus on Woodland Road, the hospital shuttered its doors just two years after MassDOT began its initial study examining enhancements to the Route 28 and North Border Road/South Street crossroads.
But as Frazier and MassDOT Transit Coordinator Andrew Wilkins pointed out during this spring’s virtual public hearing, while the landscape around the intersection has undergone drastic changes, too much has stayed exactly the same.
As the MassDOT officials explained, not only is the four-way intersection processing quite a bit of commuter traffic, it has long stood out as one of the transportation agency’s “top-1000 accident locations”.
Because Route 28’s northbound approach to the intersection from Route 93 heads through the sparsely populated woodlands that surround the nearby Fells Reservation, transportation experts also worry that motorists are traveling too fast into the crossroads.
The intersection, where speeding cars are much more likely to encounter other commuters waiting in long turning queues, also delineates the transition from woodlands to Main Street’s much more densely populated residential neighborhoods and business districts.
Supporting that theory, a recent MassDOT accident analysis concluded that just about 30 percent of all area accidents involve rear-end collisions, which suggests precipitating factors such as speeding, poor visibility, or sudden breaking of turning cars.
Engineers involved in the project also reported that slightly more than half of all accidents in the intersection are “angled” collisions, which suggests motorists are either swerving around other cars waiting turn or involve commuters turning left across oncoming traffic.
“From the latest reports we have on record between 2016 and 2018, we’ve had 16 non-injury crashes, eight non-serious single-vehicle crashes. There were no fatal crashes, but we do want to be cognizant of the high [accident] rate there,” Wilkins told local residents at the MassDOT hearing.
Future growth hotspot
MassDOT’s renewed focus on the intersection enhancements comes more than two years after Stoneham officials began lobbying the state anew for a redesign of southbound gateway into the community.
After being hired as Stoneham’s CEO in Feb. of 2019, Sheehan was asked to identify solutions to rush-hour queuing issues by the intersection that had been greatly exacerbated by an unrelated MWRA pipeline
project.
After learning that MassDOT had as recently as 2016 identified Route 28/and North Border Road as a candidate for a state-financed overhaul, Sheehan approached officials at the state agency and convinced them to conduct a road safety audit.
By the winter of 2020, the results of that study had placed the project back onto the state agency’s radar.
“They’ve pegged the [cost of correcting traffic and design flaws] at $1.6 million. That doesn’t mean we have dedicated funding. But it does mean the project is being referred to a consultant for a design phase,” boasted the town administrator during a 2020 Select Board meeting.
Months later, COVID-19 happened, and until the latest MassDOT hearing was held a few months ago, many in town had all but forgotten about the initiative.
Though both MassDOT and town officials have made clear that a roundabout fix for the intersection is just one of three proposals being explored for the area, the traffic-calming option is nearly identical to similar concepts floated by private developers over the past 17 years.
Initially hoping to widen various network roads around the old BRMC site in the early 2000’s, Burlington’s the Gutierrez Company in 2007 footed the bill for a “vision” study that proposed the use of various traffic-calming measures in and around the nearby Fells Reservation Parkways.
In that final version of that study, released as the Burlington developer looked to construct housing on a large portion of the hospital site, the private consulting firm suggested the use of a roundabout to more safely process commuter traffic by Main and South Streets.
Several years later, Wilmington’s Richmond Company upon purchasing the former A.W. Chesterton site by North Border Road that is now home to The Mave Apartments, proposed the installation of a similar roundabout as part of a doomed proposal to construct a Home Depot store in the area.
Though not dismissing the idea of constructing a roundabout, various residents and business owners in and around South Stoneham wonder whether the MassDOT design will be sufficient to handle future traffic demands.
Particularly, abutters and town officials alike have pointed out that the nearby Fallon Road area is likely to be targeted for at least one other apartment complex redevelopment, while the Gutierrez Company is about to construct a brand new life sciences campus at the site of old BRMC hospital building.
