With all the pristine parcels of land long ago scooped up during prior construction booms, area builders nowadays commonly resort to blasting to make way for new developments.
But in Woburn, where Connecticut-based Franklin Construction spent some two years blowing apart a ledge-riddled hilltop that at its pinnacle sat perched some 70-feet over a residential section of Route 38, shell-shocked city officials and citizens alike have become leery of any and all plans to remove underground rock deposits with explosive charges.
So when Boston developer Hamilton Construction approached the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals (BOA) last April looking for permission to blast away up to 8,000 cubic yards of newly discovered ledge outcroppings from a future affordable housing site on Mill Street in East Woburn, the petitioner met a wall of unexpected resistance.
Thankfully for the city, Hamilton Construction president Steve Weinig proved quite willing to assuage an apprehensive public’s concerns by agreeing to a series of conditions that will control blasting, trucking, and later stages of construction activity at the future 72-unit apartment complex by the Stoneham line.
“We’re only going to [be performing blasting activity] that is needed to prepare the site for construction…I can assure you we’ll be a good neighbor,” said Weinig, who during an BOA meeting in April pointed out that his firm’s parent corporation, the Hamilton Company, owns the adjacent 181-unit Mill Street Garden apartment complex and has a vested interest in keeping the peace in the area.
The BOA, acknowledging the last builder of affordable housing at the so-called “Ledges at Woburn” site was far less sympathetic to the plight of abutters, responded by last month voting unanimously to waive a previous 2017 permit restriction that prohibited on-site blasting and instead required the use of a drilling method to remove underground rock formations on the 3.52-acre site by the Salem Street bridge over I-93.
Because the Mill Street project was first approved under the state’s Chapter 40B statute, which enables developers to skirt most local zoning ordinances and building regulations in communities with insufficient affordable housing inventory, the BOA before declaring the permit change as “insubstantial” openly admitted they technically had little to no authority over blasting operations. That opinion was backed by a legal memo from City Solicitor Ellen Callahan-Doucette, who warned that a denial of the petitioner’s request would likely lead to an appeal to the state’s Housing Appeals Committee (HAC), an entity that deals with all initial challenges related to Chapter 40B projects.
Woburn, like many of its neighbors, has been rebuked by the HAC virtually every time the city has tried to deny or heavily condition permits for affordable housing developments.
“If we deny this and take it to the HAC, we could lose our power [to condition operations at this construction site]. So to me, we’re better off holding onto that power and conditioning this through an agreement,” BOA member John Ryan III stated during a meeting in City Hall last month.
“I can say with complete confidence that the conditions the applicant has agreed to would far exceed those being upheld by the HAC,” later agreed BOA Chair Margaret Pinkham.
Though offering assurances the work will be completed quickly, the blasting plans are complicated by the site’s close proximity to Salem Street and its bridge over I-93. In particular, the Mass. Department of Transportation (MassDOT), which oversees the highway, will require rolling stops of traffic by the site when charges are detonated, and Woburn Fire Chief Donald Kenton is currently asking for the same types of traffic controls for local traffic heading towards the overpass.
Project history
Back in 2017, the ZBA granted previous landowner and Reading resident James Lichoulas Jr. permission to construct the new apartments in a four-story building containing 91,500 square feet of space.
The new development when complete will contain 22 one-bedroom apartments, 40 two-bedroom units, and 10 three-bedroom dwellings. Though only 18 of those new homes will be marketed as "affordable" — or for lease to tenants earning no more than 80 percent of the area's median income — all 72 units will count towards Woburn's subsidized housing inventory.
The site, formed by combining several single-family housing lots, sits right off of I-93 by the Salem Street overpass. Because of the proximity to the highway, which complicates blasting work due to the involvement of multiple state agencies, the original developer ultimately agreed to remove all ledge by drill.
During the initial BOA meeting in April, Wakefield attorney Jesse Schumer, whose firm specializes in Chapter 40B law, explained his client purchased the rights to the development at the outset of 2020.
The project then languished with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, but recently, Hamilton Construction officials renewed planning efforts to break ground on the apartment complex before permits expire in Sept. of 2024.
While making those preparations to make ground, the developer hired Cambridge-based geotechnical firm McPhail Associates to drill 18 test pits to determine the profile of underground rock formations. During that process, a number of unexpected bedrock deposits were encountered.
According to Chris Erikson, a geotechnical engineer from Cambridge’s McPhail Associates, the use of explosives will certainly make it much easier to remove the unexpected bedrock formations. However, he argued the switch in methodology will not result in any material change to overall construction operations, as an identical amount of earthworks activity and trucking trips will be needed regardless of how the rock is removed.
Based on his estimates, it should take roughly three to four weeks to remove the bedrock, while between six to 12 dump trucks will be needed daily to cart that material away during the same time four-week window.
Throughout the BOA deliberations, board members repeatedly compared the request to a Chapter 40B permitting change first sought sought by the Ledges at Woburn developer back in 2011.
Already one of the most controversial projects in recent memory, the first iteration of the Ledges at Woburn project - then dubbed the Woburn Heights development - involved the removal of some 120,000 cubic yards of stone from 1042 Main St. by the city’s Altavesta Elementary School to make way for an 168-unit apartment complex.
Under the revised proposal pitched in 2011, a new developer - who had like Hamilton Construction purchased the rights to the project - essentially asked for permission to level the entire hillside and in doing so triple the amount of ledge being blasted away to 357,000 cubic yards.
Befuddled BOA members were also told that in order to partially finance the operation - which would involve the construction of four separate apartment buildings instead of one giant complex - the developer also planned to crush all rock on site.
To remove such a vast volume of ledge, the developer proposed setting off daily two controlled demolition charges, each containing the equivalent of 2,000-to-2,500 pounds of TNT.
Contractors, after then using heavy machinery to crush and grind an estimated 357,632 cubic yards of materials, also unveiled plans to truck away that material for direct sale to a New Hampshire buyer. Those heavy vehicles, according to the petitioner, would travel to and from 1042 Main St. some 13,332 times over a two year period.
In October of 2012, defiant BOA members rejected the revised Woburn Heights plans with the full backing of Mayor Scott Galvin and the City Council. Convinced the state would rebuke the developer for proposing to turn a residential neighborhood into a de facto quarry, city officials were shocked to find the HAC completely backing the developer in a May of 2015 decision.
The city eventually appealed the HAC decision all the way to the Mass. Appeals Court, the second highest judicial body in the state, but in 2017, the court refused to intervene.
What resulted was a scene that North Woburn residents compared to a war zone as a blasting contractor leveled the hillside, blanketing the entire neighborhood in a fine dust. Others complained about boulders and other debris careening down the hillside.
In fact, conditions became so loathsome that in April of 2019, the city’s entire State House delegation urged the Mass. Department of Environmental Protection to intervene.
"While we support accessible and affordable housing opportunities in the greater Boston area, the impact the proposed project has on the surrounding neighborhoods in terms of dust, noise, and construction on an environmentally damaged plot leads us to believe that such a project’s negatives far outweigh any perceived benefits," the legislators wrote.
Assurances offered
Throughout the more recent BOA deliberations involving the Mill Street development, Hamilton Construction officials vowed their blasting operations would look nothing like that activities in North Woburn.
In fact, from the outset of the project discussions, Weinig promised to complete all pre-construction blasting and early earthworks activity within a four-to-six week timeframe. He also vowed that no processing or crushing of stone would be happening on the site.
“There were 18 test pits done across the property, so we feel we have a very accurate calculation of how much material needs to come up and our [blasting contractor’s contract] will be tied to those numbers,” Weinig told BOA members during a meeting last month.
“The only breaking up of material will be to make it small enough to get into trucks and safely off the site. They’ll be no gravel processing or anything like that,” he further stipulated.
In exchange for the ZBA’s favorable vote, the Hamilton Company has agreed to make the following other major concessions regarding the project:
• To keep heavy vehicles off of all residential side-streets around the site by consenting to a city-sanctioned trucking route that will remain in effect throughout the larger 18-month construction project;
• An agreement to have all construction workers park on-site during the project;
• Stipulations to regularly street-sweep abutting roadways and wash down heavy vehicles exiting the site;
• An agreement to power wash any residential homes within a 500-foot radius that are covered in dirt or debris as a result of the excavation activity;
• A pledge to notify all neighbors, through both email and regular mail service, about the blasting schedule and any other major project-related impacts;
• Stipulating that no blasting activity will begin before 8 a.m., while all other construction work will be prohibited on Sundays and state and federal holidays;
• A promise to erect perimeter fencing around the entire construction site and to control access into the property through a single entry point off of Mill Street;
• An agreement to stage all equipment and materials on-site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.