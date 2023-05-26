With the excavation activity taking years longer than projected, municipal officials in Stoneham, Winchester, and Woburn say Eversource has long overstayed its welcome as work crews finish up the installation of a massive underground transmission line.
Expecting one last summer of traffic nightmares as work crews install a new stormwater culvert in Stoneham on Montvale Avenue by Lindenwood Cemetery, town DPW Director Brett Gonsalves recently assured the Select Board and local residents that the finish line is finally in sight.
Included as part of the final “mitigation” phase of Eversource’s 345 kilovolt (KV) project, in which a high-voltage electricity cable was buried underneath various town roads, one of the last phases of the years-long undertaking involves tearing out an old culvert on Montvale Avenue by Lindenwood Cemetery and replacing it with a larger concrete structure that can process much larger volumes of runoff.
Expected to bring much needed flooding relief to a low-lying area of Montvale Avenue that sits in the community’s sole flood plain between Stoneham Square and the I-93 on-ramps, the new culvert will take roughly three months to install.
Once that work is finished, Eversource will repave effected portions of Montvale Avenue, which is used daily by thousands of commuters heading towards the I-93 highway. Road restoration activity is also expected on Main Street by Stoneham Center, as well as by the busy crosspoint of Main, Central, and Elm Streets by the town’s middle school.
“There’s an existing arched culvert which is 12 feet by 5 feet and they’ll be replacing it with a concrete culvert that is 12 feet by 7 feet,” Gonsalves explained during a Select Board meeting in early April. “One concern that public safety and myself share is how to get traffic through this area with minimal impact.”
“I know it’s in tough shape at the moment with all that construction, but we expect smooth surfaces on [Main Street up to Elm Street] very shortly,” the DPW director later said.
With Stoneham’s leaders counting down the days until Eversource’s departure, Winchester’s Select Board just last week also began preparing its populace for one last summer and fall of traffic gridlock.
Specifically, during a meeting in Winchester Town Hall on May 15, Eversource project manager Mike Hager explained the utility company’s final 345KV project construction season will involve excavation activity at several key Cross Street intersections.
Besides installing a massive 8-by-30 foot vault where the oil-cooled transmission lines will be spliced together by Cross Street and Arbor Lane, Eversource also still needs to finish a jack-and-bore operation where the new conduit is being inserted underneath a section of the Aberjona River.
The company, which also has to conduct work on an MBTA bridge by Davidson Park and Winchester Hospital, is pushing to finish the Winchester spur of the 8.5 mile transmission line route by the middle of November.
Last week, the Select Board alerted Eversource to the various road projects set to begin in town, such as the closing of the Lake Street bridge, and asked that they be mindful of how difficult it will be for some residents to get across town (with Lake Avenue, Cross Street and Lake Street practically or totally shut down).
To move the project along, Hager proposed eight-hour work days on Cross Street and said his crews were authorized to even work 10-hour days if allowed. Winchester Police Chief Dan O’Connell offered no objections to allowing Eversource to work longer days.
“We appreciate all you’re doing [to finish all this work up],” Winchester Select Board Chair Rich Mucci said.
Meanwhile, in Woburn, Eversource has already completed the installation of a major section of the high-voltage cable in East Woburn by Washington Street and Montvale Avenue, where the conduit runs from Washington Street all the way to downtown Stoneham.
Contractor McCourt Construction has also drilled under the Aberjona River in Woburn by Lake Avenue and Horn Pond, and in the coming months, the company hopes to finish installation of the duct bank along Arlington Road.
Some tough conversations
First unveiled back in 2015, the ongoing infrastructure project is a joint undertaking by Eversource and National Grid to bury the 345KV cable underneath an 8.5-mile stretch of local roadways between an electrical substation by Woburn’s Horn Pond and Wakefield’s Junction Substation off of Salem Street by the Lynnfield line.
With the project proving controversial from the start, local officials in Woburn, Stoneham, and Winchester all opposed the project at some point between 2015 and Feb. of 2017, but the state’s Energy Facilities Siting Board (EFSB) overrode those local objections and granted a state permit with few conditions on construction operations.
Meanwhile, Wakefield, dealing with National Grid, signed off on the proposal early and allowed contractors to get right to work on planning and implementation.
In 2018, Stoneham joined with its neighbor by withdrawing its opposition and granting right-of-way and street-opening permits. Woburn soon followed, with Winchester holding out for a while longer before it too gave up the fight.
With Winchester residents now facing some tough traffic conditions due to the estimated $140 million undertaking, Stoneham citizens who live along Elm Street have been complaining for years now about the major inconveniences being caused by the work.
Breaking ground on the project back in the late spring of 2020, Eversource originally projected it would be finished installing the underground transmission line in Stoneham in under two-years time.
However, back in October of 2021, Hager approached the town’s Select Board and sheepishly admitted that Stoneham was living up to its name, as work crews were experiencing tremendous difficulty in drilling through massive ledge deposits underneath local roadways.
In fact, those unexpected underground rock formations proved such a problem that the contractor called in a specialized drilling team from the midwestern United States to jack a hole underneath an offshoot of the Aberjona River that runs underneath Central Street by Elm Street. Ultimately, that big rig ended up suffering from repeated mechanical breakdowns.
A major commuter thoroughfare that draws motorists heading westbound towards I-93 in Stoneham off of Montvale Avenue, Elm Street is almost entirely residential in character between Route 28 and the Wakefield line, where the road becomes Albion Street.
By last December, workers actually resorted to digging the final 30-feet of the underground trench by hand before breaking through
the other side of the
subsurface stream.
“We’ve hit a stretch - it’s about 30-feet long - where there’s some ledge and some very wet soils and silty sands. We were starting to create some voids on top of our excavations and we didn’t want to impact the roadway and utilities,” the project manager explained during a Select Board meeting last May.
Over the years, Hager, who repeatedly failed to meet promised timetables and project milestones, was dressed down by frustrated Stoneham leaders on various occasions.
“This was supposed to be an 18-month project which would have taken us to 2021. Now we’re looking at June of 2022 and you’re telling me [the restoration of Elm Street may not happen until] the spring of 2023?” Stoneham Select Board member Raymie Parker asked incredulously last spring.
“I’ve sat down with an Elm Street resident who cried [over the impacts of this project]. I’ve sat and spoken with many very angry people. There’s just no end in sight,” later lamented Parker, who described the construction activity as “unbearable”.
