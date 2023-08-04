Helping to make Winchester more bike-, walk-, and roll-friendly, the Mystic River Watershed Association received more than $175,000 from the MassTrails grant program and $44,000 from the Lawrence and Lillian Soloman Foundation to begin the design of a two-mile shared use path with the City of Medford and other amenities along Mystic Valley Parkway.
The project will bring accessible facilities to a section of the Mystic Lake State Park that has not seen community input or investment in decades.
“High quality parks and connected paths are not luxuries; they are essential infrastructure for 21st century cities. They improve community health and well-being, mitigate climate impacts, and encourage active mobility,” said Karl Alexander, Greenways Program Manager for the
Mystic River Watershed Association. “With these new proposed improvements–we are helping create this critical infrastructure in partnership with area residents.”
Two other communities, Somerville and Charlestown, will also benefit from the MyRWA through grants of nearly $500,000 and $250,000, respectively, for green infrastructure at Blessing of the Bay Park in Somerville and to design and construct the CharlesNewtown Plaza.
The projects are part of the Mystic Greenways Initiative – now two-thirds complete – that will connect 25 miles of paths and improve hundreds of acres of parklands in partnership with thousands of community members from the Mystic Lakes to the Boston Harbor. These new grants are part of a major renaissance along the Mystic River and its tributaries, with over $100 million in park and pathway projects currently under design or construction.
"The MassTrails Grant program funds critical connections within communities and across the Commonwealth that people rely on for exercise, recreation, transportation, and economic development," said DCR Commissioner Brian Arrigo. “The Mystic Valley project in Medford and Winchester will create a shared use path that will increase accessibility and increase opportunities to enjoy our outdoor spaces.”
The 76-square-mile Mystic River Watershed stretches from Reading through the northern shoreline of Boston Harbor to Revere. An Anglicized version of the Pequot word missi-tuk (“large river with wind- and tide-driven waves”), it is now one of New England’s most densely populated, urbanized watersheds.
“The Town of Winchester is thrilled to hear about the recent grant to advance development of a two-mile shared use path along Mystic Valley Parkway,” said Winchester Town Manager Beth Rudolph. “The town, working in conjunction with MassDOT and the communities of Woburn and Stoneham completed construction of the Tri-Community Greenway several years ago. This new path will create a connection between the existing bikeway, the Wedgemere commuter rail station, the DCR-owned Shannon Beach, and other recreation amenities. The new path will be a tremendous asset for Winchester residents and the region as a whole.”
Both the Tri-Community Greenway (or Bikeway) and Shannon Beach are already quite popular, so improving the shared use path that connects them all will most likely only increase their popularity within the community and outside
of it.
“I’m very excited to see progress being made to upgrade the Mystic Valley Parkway in Winchester to include a shared use path,” said State Senator Jason Lewis (D-Winchester). “These projects are excellent ways to foster engagement in the community, and to provide environmentally-friendly transportation options, improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists, and promote local businesses and economic development.”
Sen. Lewis helped usher the bikeway over the finish line, as it started many years before he ever took office as a state representative.
“It is imperative that we continue to create and maintain green spaces in our increasingly urban environment,” said Representative Sean Garballey, Chair of the House Committee on Global Warming and Climate Change. “Parks and open areas are of vital importance to the Commonwealth and I am very pleased to see these plans coming to fruition."
In Somerville, grant money will help the city continue on its path toward a greener and more accessible future along the Mystic River.
"Open spaces are incredible assets to our community," said Senator Patricia Jehlen, who represents Somerville as well as four precincts in Winchester. "The improvements being made with these grants will ensure that these parks are safe and accessible to all for many years to come. It's wonderful to walk along the Mystic, and these improvements will make it even more enjoyable."
“Access to parks and green spaces grants our communities the freedom and mobility needed to live healthy lives,” said Representative Christine Barber. “Funding for these critical projects, the Blessing of the Bay path and shoreline improvements and shared use path on Mystic Valley Parkway, are critical to addressing climate change and the health of our communities. Through continued partnership at state, local and federal levels, I am grateful for the work of the Mystic River Watershed Association to leverage funds to ensure all have access to parks, green space and the River.”
Winchester has, for years, attempted to reduce traffic by offering travelers other modes of transportation: commuter rail service at Wedgemere and Winchester Center (currently under renovation) and of course bike paths for walking, biking, or rollerblading/rollerskating both through the Tri-Community Greenway and with upcoming bike lanes on Main Street to the Medford line.
"The proposed Mystic Valley Parkway path would add another important segment to the continuous walking/biking route emerging along the length of the Mystic River in Medford,” said Mary L. Werowinski, President of the Friends of the Mystic River. “It will provide a safe and accessible route, in all seasons, for thousands of visitors to the popular Mystic Lakes area -- site of the area’s only free, public swimming lake, at the Charles E. Shannon Memorial Beach."
In Charlestown, grant funding will support rehabilitation of the CharlesNewtown Plaza, which aims to improve a recreational space and increase accessibility for
elderly, disabled and low-income individuals.
"Living in Boston, we face the constant impact of climate change. The rising sea levels, higher temperatures, and stronger storms pose a threat to our communities, public spaces, buildings, and infrastructure," said Thadine Brown, Director of the City of Boston’s Community Preservation Office. "We are very excited to support the funding for the design and construction to rehabilitate the CharlesNewtown Plaza … which is essential for the overall health and well-being of Boston residents.”
"The Mystic River runs through so many historic and culturally diverse communities along its path to Boston Harbor,” said Terry E. Carter of the West Medford Community Center and the City of Medford’s Inaugural Poet Laureate. “Having MyWRA as advocate and agent for equity and inclusion toward full participation in the amazing resource the river represents, in all of these communities, is critical.
“Likewise, environmental justice is not accidental. The cities and towns in the watershed need to see both a watchdog and an active caretaker, as they develop and promote infrastructure improvement and positive change. We see MyRWA as that watchdog and active caretaker, bolstered by the work of countless constituent volunteers, and lifted by the local concern of dedicated champions and engaged charitable interests. We look forward to continued partnership in this work and applaud the outstanding stewardship of the resource by our friends at Mystic River Watershed Association."
Mystic Valley Parkway connects to Rt. 16 in Everett, under Rt. 93 in Medford, around Lower and Upper Mystic Lake, past Shannon Beach in Winchester, past the Wedgemere Commuter Rail Station, past the McCall Middle School, across Washington Street, and all the way up to the Middlesex Fells Reservation.
“Parkways were originally built to access parkland by horse or the newly invented bicycle,” said Roger Wilson of the Winchester Friends of the Tri-Community Greenway. “They were repurposed as commuter routes when the motorcar came along. In the modern day, multi-use pathways along the Mystic River and its tributaries are as important for getting around by bicycle as they are for pleasure walking and riding. The projects now in the planning stages will help create a true network that will move the whole metro area forward in a healthy, sustainable, and thoroughly enjoyable way. Congrats to MyRWA!”
“Climate change is beginning to impact the quality of life in our dense urban neighborhoods with extremes of weather: hotter days, torrential rains, droughts, and now smoke! Resilience in all its forms will be needed by residents in the decades ahead to weather these evolving conditions and to build a better future for the planet,” said Herb Nolan, Executive Director of the Solomon Foundation. “What better way to build both community and resilience than to gather together in parks and paths by the river. Congratulations to the staff of Mystic River Watershed Association for being awarded four grants towards the expansion of parks and paths along one of Boston's great rivers.”
The Mystic River stretches from the Boston Harbor all the way to Upper Mystic Lake where it eventually siphons off into the Aberjona River that continues through Winchester, past the McCall Middle School and into Mill Pond (behind the public library and town hall).
The Mystic River’s 21 municipalities are home to 600,000 residents, including many who are disproportionately vulnerable to
extreme weather: environmental justice communities, new Americans, residents of color, elders, low-income residents and employees, people living with disabilities and English-language learners.
“The Mystic River
Watershed Association (MyRWA) builds shared solutions so that all people, no matter who you are or where you live across the Mystic River Watershed, have safe and easy access to nature and a healthy environment. MyRWA believes that understanding the roots of current inequity, access to information, and opportunities to learn about the natural world empower us all to work together for a better future in the Mystic.”
