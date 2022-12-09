For those more intimately familiar with the byzantine bureaucracy involved with getting utility companies to remove the eyesores, it’s a crusade that just can’t be won.
But in Woburn, a new generation of eager city councilors, baffled as to how it can be so difficult to get dilapidated utility poles taken down, is ready to tackle the thorny problem of double poles more than a decade after the board’s eldest members largely failed in a near identical effort.
Specifically, after the City Council battled with Verizon representatives over the summer in regards to the removal of a double-pole on Warren Street in the community’s South End, new Ward 6 Councilor Lou DiMambro emerged with a proposal to hold a summit with a number of utility and telecommunications companies to work out a commonsense solution to the problem.
Per his suggestion, council members, along with Woburn’s DPW director and other key City Hall managers, are to gather together in the near future to address the decades old problem of “double poles, triple poles, dangling parts of poles and wires, and movement and replacement of poles in a timely manner.”
Usually the result of emergency repairs that occur after a car accident or adverse weather event, the typical double-pole setup consists of a seriously damaged utility pole being propped up by a second free-standing pole. There are also other circumstances where double pole arrangements are created in order to quickly route electricity connections or fiber optic cables for Internet and cable television services to new developments.
Considering the structures an eyesore, Woburn officials for close to two decades now have tried to coax utility and telecommunications companies into removing all such damaged infrastructure.
DiMambro, along with Ward 7 Councilor Charles Viola, is just about to wrap up his rookie year on the City Council. The North Woburn official’s resolve was adopted unanimously by his colleagues in late August, but to date, the council’s Ordinance and Public Lands Committee has yet to hold the proposed sit-down.
An old fight
If history is any guide, the wait for results from that still-to-be-held double pole summit just may take longer than expected.
Specifically, back in 2007, or early into the tenures of elder Woburn City Council members Richard Gately and Darlene Mercer-Bruen, city officials similarly tried to gather representatives from Eversource (NStar), Verizon, Comcast, and RCN together to figure out why it was taking so long to permanently repair scores of double poles and similar utility equipment issues across the community.
With companies like Verizon and Eversource - which generally own most utility poles in Massachusetts - blaming delays on other infrastructure users who take forever to move their equipment off of damaged poles, City Councilors like Mercer-Bruen and Gately back in the mid-2000s believed all sides just needed to communicate with one another more clearly.
However, by 2009, frustrated city officials, stymied in efforts to ascertain basic data sets like a total count of all double poles within the community, were ready to start lodging fines against any companies that failed to get rid of double poles within 30 days after they were created.
In particular, an ordinance considered by Woburn’s City Council in the fall of 2009 would have fined utility companies up to $25 a day in circumstances where double-poles were standing more than 30-days after being erected. Ultimately, city officials were dissuaded from enacting the local regulation by municipal attorneys, who pointed out that the state’s Supreme Judicial Court had invalidated a similar bylaw in the nearby Town of Bedford.
According to comments made back in 2009 by Kopelman and Paige attorney Mark Reich, while he recognized the city’s frustration in getting firms to remove double poles, superseding state laws give utility companies a 90-day period to transfer infrastructure onto a new pole.
Reich also informed the council that while state law requires utility companies to replace double poles within that allotted deadline, the statute doesn’t equip municipalities with enforcement tools, such as the ability to impose fines.
“Interestingly and unfortunately, the state statute doesn’t provide for enforcement mechanisms,” the Kopelman & Paige attorney explained at a Nov. of 2009 council meeting. “The law undercuts the very thing you’re trying to accomplish.”
Back in 2015, various utilities - under pressure from state politicians to begin adhering to state laws that require all double poles to be removed within 90 days - agreed to establish a new database tracking the progress of removing wires and equipment off of all damaged poles.
According to utility companies, whenever a new pole is erected, all equipment is transferred from the old pole in a specific order. Under many circumstances, electrical equipment is moved immediately as a circumstance of emergency repairs being needed. Municipal equipment, like street lights and fire alarms, must be moved next, and then cable television and Internet/wireless telecommunications equipment is last.
The state’s Department of Public Utilities (DPU), charged with overseeing the removal of double poles, has required all utility pole users to post semi-annual reports regarding the issue.
According to the latest such filings, submitted at the end of November, there are currently nearly 17,000 double and triple poles scattered across the state of Massachusetts. Back in 2015, when the new database was created, there were an estimated 30,000 double poles in existence.
Woburn, with at least 43 double poles being acknowledged by various companies, actually has fewer eyesores than most of its neighbors based upon the latest DPU counts.
Burlington has the highest number of double poles with 96, while Reading and Winchester are close behind with at least 86 in total. Wakefield reportedly has at least 72 double poles standing across town and Tewksbury has 47, based on the November figures.
Stoneham has the lowest double-pole tally with just 20 being reported in the latest DPU counts.
Current strategy
In 2014, Woburn’s City Council, learning there were at least 120 double poles within the community, tried to employ a new strategy by linking the removal of damaged equipment to new permitting requests from utility companies.
During the first attempt at adopting the new tactics, the city officials wanted to force NStar representatives to take down at least a dozen double poles in exchange for a pair of special permits needed to make utility connections to a private development.
"You are asking for the permit, and ultimately, the buck has to stop somewhere," Mercer-Bruen, who represents residents in East Woburn, insisted at the time.
However, that new strategy proved to be controversial from the outset. Specifically, back in 2014, critics of the new tactic argued the new policy would unfairly jeopardize progress at private developments that have nothing to do with the offsite double poles being linked to permits.
Since that time, the council has tried to find a balance whereby utility companies like Eversource must remove at least one double pole whenever a request comes before the city to install new equipment. But even under that moderated policy, issues still abound.
For example, in the fall of 2021, the city officials begrudgingly freed NStar from an obligation to remove a double-pole from the vicinity of a new apartment complex development off of Green Street after local builder George Gately pointed out that the requirement was delaying his construction schedule.
This spring and summer, the City Council similarly spent in an inordinate amount of time debating a Verizon request to install fewer than 50-feet of conduit across Montvale Avenue after the underlying permit was linked to a demand that a double-pole be removed from an offsite location in the nearby South End.
In July, or several months after the council approved Verizon’s original permitting request, a company representative asked for relief from the permitting condition based on the familiar complaint that other utilities were taking too long to relocate their equipment from the damaged pole.
With various Woburn officials pointing out specific double and triple pole locations and other baffling instances of Micky-Mouse repair jobs in their wards, the elected officials made clear that they were out of patience.
“I’m the retired police chief. At the corner of Beach Street, Mishawum Road, and Clinton Road, there’s a pole that was struck when I was a lieutenant in the police department. That thing has been there for at least 12 years and it’s sticking out into the middle of the lane on Mishawum Road,” vented Councilor at-large Robert Ferullo.
“I’m with my colleagues on this,” DiMambro later responded. “Up in North Woburn, there’s double poles. There’s triple poles. There’s 4 by 4 [boards] bolted to telephone poles. On Merrimac Street by School Street, there’s even a chunk of a pole that is actually dangling [in the air] from a set of wires.”
In late September, DPW Director Jay Duran informed the council that Verizon had completed the repairs on Warren Avenue to the city’s satisfaction.
