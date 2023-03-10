Having the United States Air Force Band come to Reading Memorial High School is a big enough deal on its own, but it’s even more special when a former RMHS student returns to her old stomping grounds as part of the ensemble. On Wednesday, March 29 at 7 p.m. that exact scenario will take place.
The performance will be held at the Reading Memorial High School Performing Arts Center.
Master Sergeant Greta Asgeirsson, a 2009 graduate of RMHS, joined the Air Force Band nearly seven years ago as a harpist. Prior to that, she played the french horn in the concert band at Reading and served as a drum major of the marching band for two years, plus played piano in the jazz band.
She took up the harp as a progression from playing piano at age four. She said her mom wanted her to learn another instrument.
“My mom is a flutist and she wanted a harpist to play with,” Asgeirsson said. “We had access to a harp and there was a harp teacher in Reading. I’ve been fortunate to have had the support of my family and music teachers throughout my education.”
When asked why she chose to join the Air Force, Asgeirsson said, “Following graduate school, I was on the audition trail. I had taken a handful of orchestral auditions by the time that the Air Force Band's harp vacancy was announced and the audition was the next one to take.
“Each branch of the US military has at least one premier band located in Washington, D.C. and/or at their respective military academy. These bands employ full-time musicians in the military who are permanently stationed at each band’s base.
“Premier military band auditions operate like orchestral auditions.There is one person chosen after multiple rounds of an audition day. Unlike orchestral auditions, only after you win the audition do you start the recruitment process that takes you to Basic Training prior to joining the band.”
Asgeirsson’s mother, Cherie, said each military band - Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Coast Guard - come around to each part of the country every five years. For instance, Greta and the Air Force Band likely won’t be in the northeast for another five years. Cherie also said the band goes on a 10-day tour cycle.
“They were supposed to come two years ago,” Cherie said, but noted how COVID canceled those plans.
Asgeirsson said because her parents and brother still live in Reading, playing at Reading Memorial High School “feels like coming home.”
She added, “I know (my family are) excited to see us perform. It will be nice to see familiar faces again, though I hope to see many new faces enjoy the concert, as well.”
Although she’s been in the band for seven years, Asgeirsson still has a ways to go. She said her plan involves “stay(ing) in the band until I complete at least 20 years of service.” This means she has plenty of time to figure out a next step.
“Until then, there’s lots to keep me busy between concerts, priority missions (playing at the White House, state department, Pentagon, etc.) and teaching harp lessons,” Asgeirsson acknowledged.
She had the opportunity to play for Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, calling the experience an honor.
“She said hello and it was a pleasure to meet her,” Asgeirsson remarked.
The Air Force Band also performs internationally, though Asgeirsson has yet to make any overseas trips with the band. She has, however, performed internationally with the Iceland Symphony Orchestra in Reykjavik, Iceland.
This summer, though, the Air Force Band will perform at the Royal Edinburgh Tattoo in Scotland.
Stateside, Asgeirsson performed with the Air Force Band of the West in San Antonio, Texas. She also performed with five other premier harpists in the Joint Service Harp Sextet.
Although Asgeirsson gets to return home to Reading in a couple of weeks, she’ll make the trip without her husband, euphoniumist Technical Sergeant Erik Lundquist, whom she said won’t be on the upcoming tour. While the two met at work, Asgeirsson said they first crossed paths in high school “when we both performed at the National Association for Music Education’s All Eastern Honors Festival in Providence, RI.”
Asgeirsson currently resides in Virginia and is based at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C.
While the performance at RMHS is free, attendees are encouraged to visit eventbrite.com for tickets.
About the Air Force Band
According to the United States Air Force Band website, “the (band) is the premier musical organization of the U.S. Air Force. The excellence demonstrated by the band’s active-duty musicians reflects the excellence carried out by the airmen stationed around the globe. Each member is proud to represent all airmen whose selfless service and sacrifices ensure the freedoms enjoyed by citizens of the United States of American. Since its formation in 1941, this world-class organization has inspired billions of listeners through its exhilarating music, engaging programs and masterful recordings.”
The United States Air Force Band was formed in 1941 with the formation of the Bolling Army Air Forces Band under the sponsorship of Lieutenant L. P. Holcomb, commanding officer of the Air Base Group at Polling Field.
The band’s mission includes “honor(ing) those who have served, inspir(ing) American citizens to heightened patriotism and service and positively connect(ing) with the global community on behalf of the U.S. Air Force and United States of America.”
The group began with only four musicians, but a year later expanded to include a total of 100. The group then began to travel throughout the United States, performing at fairs and athletic events. A couple of years later, in 1944, the band embarked on its first international tour, performing in England and France. At the same time, the Royal Air Force Band toured the United States.
Once World War II ended, many of the band members returned to civilian life. However, due to the band’s popularity, it was decided to reorganize it to serve during peacetime. The band’s conductor and commander at the time, George Howard, began a recruiting mission and eventually grew it to 115 members.
In 1947, the band officially became the United States Air Force Band when the Army Air Forces were officially designated as the United States Air Force.
Since its inception, the band performed for 100s of millions of people in person and with broadcasts via television and radio. The band also embarked on 12 international concert tours with performances in nearly 50 countries.
The band is currently lead by commander Don Schofield.
