Left with just weeks to respond to the inevitable loss of the emergency pandemic measure, town officials in Stoneham recently bemoaned the quiet removal of an outdoor dining extension that had been tucked inside a $101 million COVID-19 response bill.
During a virtual meeting last month, Stoneham Select Board member Shelly MacNeill, who works as Chief of Staff to State Senator Michael Moore, warned her colleagues that the final version of the COVID-19 spending bill had been shipped off to Mass. Governor Charles Baker without the proposed extension of the state’s special outdoor dining provisions.
In response, town officials are now scrambling to figure out what changes, if any, need to be made to town regulations and zoning bylaws to let restaurant owners to seat diners outside along town streetscapes.
The existing emergency regulatory structure for outdoor dining, which dates back to the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, will officially lapse in Stoneham and all other Massachusetts’ communities on April 15.
“As far as outdoor dining goes, the [state] Senate included language to change the date from April 15 to Dec. 15 of 2022. But then the House removed that language, so it’s no longer in the bill,” MacNeill explained during a recent virtual meeting.
“It’s very unfortunate,” later responded Stoneham Select Board Chair Heidi Bilbo. “That would have been one of the opportunities to support restaurants that are still trying to make their way back after the pandemic and the loss of business.”
As Stoneham tries to forge a path forward for outdoor dining, officials in neighboring communities like Woburn and Burlington have already passed zoning changes.
Meanwhile, a handful of cities and towns across the state, such as Winchester, don’t have to worry about the change because the community enacted an outdoor dining approval process before the emergence of COVID-19.
According to proponents of an indefinite outdoor dining extension, the popular “parklets” and outdoor patio spaces that cropped up all over the state have brought new life and vibrancy to downtown areas and other commercial districts.
First to ponder the potential permanent change to municipal streetscapes, Woburn’s City Council first began debating a pair of zoning changes back in May of of 2021 to codify the emergency state permitting process into local zoning ordinances.
“With all the horrible things that came out of COVID, one good thing that has come about is the appeal for outdoor and rooftop dining. What our zoning ordinance is doing is incorporating rooftop and outdoor dining into our definition of full-service restaurants,” said former City Council President Edward Tedesco during a meeting in Woburn City Hall last spring.
After spending months fine-tuning and expanding the initial proposal, Woburn ultimately passed a total of three zoning changes related to outdoor dining in the final days of 2021.
Ultimately, Woburn addressed the potential expiration of the state’s emergency pandemic permitting process by including outdoor dining areas in the definition of a full-service restaurant and allowing the use within all zoning districts where eateries are allowed.
During a prolonged debate over the outdoor dining issue, city officials also included a clause in the zoning regs that prohibit fast-food establishments from taking advantage of the legislation. City officials say the city’s License Commission will retain control over applications from petitioners seeking to set-up dining areas on public sidewalks or city parks.
Just weeks ago, Burlington Town Meeting representatives voted overwhelmingly in favor of enacting its own outdoor dining permitting process, which will enable food service establishments to apply for outdoor seating permits on a seasonal basis between April 1 and Nov. 1.
The Town Meeting initiative passed after a special task force spent more than 20 months studying in real-time the merits and potential pitfalls around allowing private businesses to set-up dining areas on both private property and public streets and sidewalks. The task force, consisting of representatives from various elected boards and public safety departments, had been charged with reviewing petitions for outdoor dining since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ultimately, that task force and Burlington’s Planning Board will retain jurisdiction over the placement of seating on public sidewalks and streetscapes through a special permitting/site plan approval process. The town’s Select Board will also have to issue a separate approval of any permanent patio or dining area that sits upon a public right-of-way.
Though some Burlington residents are worried about the potential for noise nuisances and the loss of public parking in busy commercial districts, most Town Meeting voters appeared satisfied that the town will retain the authority to respond to such situations.
“This [proposal] was developed to support a popular practice of creating outdoor seating options for patrons that many food-service businesses and property owners adopted during the pandemic,” said Melisa Tintocalis, Burlington’s economic development director, during the recent Town Meeting assembly. “The seasonal installations are not fixed structural changes, but rather light installations with bistro-style seating onsite, along sidewalks, or within protective barriers for safety and visual interest.”
Looking to help out businesses shuttered early on in the pandemic, Mass. Governor Charles Baker in June of 2020 first sanctioned an emergency public health directive that fast-tracked the local approval process for makeshift outdoor dining areas across the state.
Under the gubernatorial decree, made possible under the powers granted to the state’s chief executive during a state-of-emergency, municipalities were authorized to issue temporary special permits allowing private businesses to place tents, tables, and chairs in courtyards and parking lots, along sidewalks, and even along public ways.
Proving wildly popular, the outdoor dining areas have been credited with saving hundreds of restaurant owners from financial ruin as a result of the pandemic and related restrictions placed on business activities at the start of the public health crisis.
Back in the spring of 2021, after Baker called an end to underlying state-of-emergency over COVID-19, the state Legislature was asked to intervene to ensure the special outdoor dining permitting process didn’t lapse.
Last August, just after those special rules did indeed lapse, the Legislature extended the outdoor dining regulations until April 15 of this year.
Now that the state Legislature has apparently refused to extend the emergency regulations for a second time, officials in communities like Stoneham have just weeks to act.
According to Stoneham Select Board member Raymie Parker, though the town is responding to the issue last-minute, town leaders owe it to the business community to ensure outdoor dining continues.
“My understanding is that this will be a heavy lift, but it’s still something we have to move forward on with or without the state’s help,” said Parker. “It’s not something we should push aside. People enjoy it and it was a lifesaver for so many of our businesses.”
“That is our plan,” Bilbo later assured the public. “The extension from the state would have been wonderful, but it would have eventually [expired] too and we would have to move forward with something on a more permanent basis.”
