THE ROADS AND RESIDENCES IN THE VICINITY OF HORN POND BROOK in Woburn already experience flooding. Building this neighborhood's resiliency is a top priority to city officials. Flooding in this area could also harm the local herring migration on the Mystic River, which is one of the largest in the Commonwealth. The City of Woburn is beginning a project to restore Horn Pond Brook, while at the same time aiming to reduce localized flooding and improve fish habitat.