Last October, Tewksbury Town Meeting approved a zoning bylaw and general bylaw change to allow for the sale of retail marijuana in town. This came after a ballot question passed during the presidential election in the fall of 2016 allowing for the sale of marijuana in the state. Although the question failed (by a fairly slim margin) in Tewksbury, enough time passed and residents apparently exhibited a change of heart.
Now, nearly 10 months later, eight marijuana companies came in front of the town’s Select Board last month hoping to get one of the town’s three available licenses. The article passed at special Town Meeting back in October caps the number of retail marijuana licenses in Tewksbury to 20 percent of the number of off-premises liquor licenses.
The article also set general compliance requirements for marijuana retailers, including maintaining a host community agreement, adhering to all state and local laws, and engaging in patron age identification. The article places licensing power with the Select Board.
For the retail marijuana license, a second article updated the town’s zoning bylaws to allow for it in four zones: South Village Business District (Market Basket to the Wilmington line), General Business
District (Lowell line to 655 Main St.), the
Industrial 2 District, and the Interstate Overlay District.
A third article passed at Town Meeting proposed a three percent local excise tax rate (the maximum allowed by state statutes). Residents were informed other towns saw hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue through a similar tax including $440,000 in Dracut, $694,000 in Ayer and $814,000 in Lowell.
With all that at stake, companies attempted to woo the Select Board during three hearings in June. The board, for their part, said they would grant licenses on a somewhat modified first-come first-serve basis, assuming an applicant offered a completed license application and did other due diligence. The board is also looking for companies that have been well-vetted.
The board will look at the following additional operational requirements, including: demonstrated relevant experience in the cannabis industry, no disqualifying criminal convictions among stakeholders, compatibility of the proposed location with the neighborhood and geographic location, traffic and parking impacts and mitigation plans, a security plan meeting or exceeding state standards, an opening schedule, and a business plan, financial records, and other documentation supporting the business’s likelihood of success.
Proponents will also need to gain site plan approval from the Planning Board before coming before the Select Board for a license approval.
During the board’s initial hearing, chair Todd Johnson said, “the issue here is about the qualifications and the background of each of the applicants.”
It should be noted that while the town has three retail marijuana licenses available, the Select Board is under no obligation to award all three. In fact, when the board reconvenes next week for more discussion on the matter, they could choose to award just one or two, or even none at all.
On night one, several businesses made their case: Sundaze, owned by Brad Tosto, Peter Wilson and Stephen Doherty, looking to operate at 2504 Main St. in the South Village District, Lazy River Products, owned by William Cassotis, Mark Leal and Kevin Platt, looking to operate at 533 Main St. in the Ocean State Job Lot lot and Full Harvest Moonz, owned by Janet Kupris and Michaela Ristuccia, looking to operate at 1 Main St. on the Lowell border; night two saw The Stories Company, owned by Davis and Yash Patel, looking to operate at 2122 Main St., Community Care Collective, owned by David Giannetta, looking to operate at 1693 Shawsheen St. and Pure Tewksbury, operated by Smyth Cannabis, looking to operate at 1695 Shawsheen St. (near I-93); and night three saw Bella Luna, owned by Patrick Nichols, looking to operate at 890 East St. and Carbonear LLC, owned by Dean Graffeo, looking to operate at 2186-2196 Main St.
Sundaze
During their time in front of the board, the company highlighted their plan to hire locally, create an elegant storefront and maximize security and diversion with a full-time security director. The company held community outreach meetings back in late 2022.
A traffic study found no significant impacts for the location.
Lazy River Products
During their time in front of the board, the company highlighted community service programs in Dracut in which they participate including road cleanups and food drives (they have a 40,000 sq. ft. manufacturing, cultivation and retail facility in Dracut).
They project to serve approximately 400 customers per day. They also held a community outreach meeting last year.
Full Harvest Moonz
The company, a certified women-owned business, operates marijuana establishments in Haverhill and Lowell and was named Best Dispensary by Best of the North Shore.
During their time in front of the board, the company highlighted plans for zoning compliance, support for substance abuse prevention and traffic mitigation. They also proposed to hire local and diverse employees, plus offered to spend $700K to renovate the existing retail building on the site (1 Main St.).
The Stories Company
During their time in front of the board, the company mentioned receiving the approval of the Planning Board for a new 5,400 sq. ft. building on a lot next to Donna’s Donuts. Plans include splitting the building in half to accommodate both the real marijuana business and future retail or restaurant use.
The owners, the Patels, also operate Uma Flowers, a marijuana retailer in Pepperell and received favorable recommendations from the town’s chief of police and town administrator. The company also held a community outreach meeting last October.
The owners also spoke about their experience in the medical and business fields with an emphasis on promoting diversity in the cannabis industry, as well as an intention to participate in community outreach through substance dependent programs and health fairs.
Community Care Collective
During their time in front of the board, the company described security operations and prevention of sales to minors. The business would share the site with an existing contractor yard.
The owners currently operate marijuana businesses in Billerica and Littleton and held a community outreach meeting last November. They also mentioned plans to hire a diverse workforce of women, minorities and veterans.
Pure Tewksbury
During their time in front of the board, the owners noted the site contains 4,500 sq. ft. for a dispensary and more than 2,000 sq. ft. for office space. The company currently operates retail and cultivation in Lowell, in addition to a licensed cultivation facility in Aurora, CO.
The owners expect to hire 30 or so full-time employees with priority given to local residents. They also plan to hold public seminars on marijuana-related topics as part of a public outreach campaign. Pure Tewksbury held its own community outreach back in March of this year.
Bella Luna
During their time in front of the board, they mentioned partnering with another company, CannaVanna, and said they hope to exceed $9M in gross annual sales over the first three years. They outlined loss and diversion prevention strategies and quality control and testing plans.
The owner also said he plans to give hiring preference to those competent with American Sign Language, as well as to those disproportionately affected by the war on drugs. He held a community outreach meeting last October.
Carbonear LLC
During their time in front of the board, the company said it plans to donate one percent of gross sales to local charities and offer 100 hours of paid employee time to volunteer in the community. The company aims to reach $8M in gross annual sales in the first three years.
The owner said the location will be operated by CNA Stores, a veteran-owned business. He proposed a low-profile design to better blend in with the “semi-rural” location with six to eight employees in store at any given time.
The company held a community outreach meeting back in March of this year.
Next steps
Board members asked proponents about their business plans, including preventing sales to minors and maintaining security, and residents primarily questioned traffic impacts. The board pushed some applicants on mitigating impacts on neighboring residential lots through vegetation and fencing.
The Select Board plans to meet again on Tuesday, July 18 to continue the matter. The board could be expected to make formal votes at that meeting on whether to award all three licenses, just one or two, or not award any at all.
With the amount of tax revenue the town could see, it appears highly unlikely the board would vote against all eight proposals. Of course, awarding any license is in the board’s discretion, similar to awarding liquor licenses. Enough of the members may feel none of the applicants produced an application worthy of receiving a license.
The Planning Board continues to hold hearings on the matter. Several weeks ago, they continued hearings for Bella Luna/CannaVanna, Carbonear LLC and Pure Tewksbury. Residents in attendance questioned conservation efforts and traffic mitigation.
Carbonear LLC said about conserving trees on the site and any potential animal disruptions, it would plan to use native species and make the lots pollinator-friendly. Pure Tewksbury said it would bring its traffic engineer to a future meeting and Bella Luna said it’s in the process of conducting a traffic study and addressing a DPW review letter.
In a follow-up meeting, Pure Tewksbury requested withdrawal without prejudice of a site plan review application while Bella Luna offered an updated plan to include a loading area and a traffic study that showed an additional 19-29 peak hour trips. Carbonear also offered an updated plan that includes new landscaping designs. The business plans to bring a traffic study forward next week.
(Materials from Rosalyn Impink were used to compile this report)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.