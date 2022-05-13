Five years ago, Winchester made the decision to send two building projects, the Lynch Elementary School and the Muraco Elementary School, to the Massachusetts School Building Authority for help with funding. While the town knew the chances were slim the MSBA would agreed to fund both projects at the same time, it also knew both buildings needed some TLC and hoped the MSBA would pick one to receive funding assistance.
After being invited by the MSBA in late 2019 to move forward with the Lynch Elementary School project, the town continues to proceed with the project’s timeline.
Back when this all began, then-School Committee Chair Susan Verdicchio said the money was needed to accommodate enrollment growth, both current and future. Projections turned out to be accurate, as enrollment grew in Winchester until the pandemic hit.
As the School Committee voted to send two buildings to the MSBA, they had to place a priority on one and they chose the Lynch School. In order to complete the application process, the Select Board had to sign off, which they did. They voted to allow the superintendent to submit the Statement of Interest (SOI) to the MSBA.
It is a lengthy process to go from initial submittal to final completion. First, the town submits the SOI to the MSBA for approval. Once approved, the town must vote to fund the project before the MSBA offers its own funds. This is usually done through a debt-exclusion override passed during spring town election or a special election.
Next, the MSBA and town form the project team, then complete a feasibility study and schematic design that the MSBA must approve. The third phase involves a detailed design and construction.
It took some time, but in December of 2019 the MSBA agreed to partner with the town on the Lynch Elementary School. Located on Brantwood Road (off Pond Street and near the Woburn line), Lynch was built in 1961 as a junior high school. In the 60 years of its existence, there has never been a major building renovation.
According to former Superintendent Judy Evans, interior spaces have been reconfigured to meet elementary and preschool classroom needs. She noted the windows are steel-framed single panel and original to the building as are most doors, and they are in poor condition. The HVAC electrical systems are also original to the building. The fire alarm system was last updated in 2009.
The school includes approximately 21 K-5 core classroom spaces of various square feet, from 800-1,200, and comparisons with current MSBA space standards indicate that classrooms and core academic spaces are undersized. The school converted many non-traditional classroom spaces into classrooms and specialized space to accommodate rapidly growing enrollment and changing program needs.
Five of the classrooms, Evans noted in 2019 (prior to the MSBA approving the Lynch School for funding), lack natural daylight. She further explained that the art room was converted from kitchen space, library media space was converted into reading support rooms, and hallways have been converted to teacher workspace.
Historically, this building housed the district's pre-kindergarten program and two special education sub-separate programs, but due to the sustained growth from 2016-2017, two preschool classrooms moved from Lynch to the recently expanded Vinson-Owen School. This move was completed for the 2017-2018 year. However, the district's other elementary schools are similarly overcrowded, with two having modular classroom additions in recent years.
Knowing all this, the town hoped the state would agree and offer its assistance. Two and a half years after submitting the project, the state responded favorably. Evans stated at the time, “We are thrilled to have been invited to partner with the MSBA to build a school that is up-to-date and meets the need for additional classrooms resulting from our growing enrollment.”
The next steps involved the town submitting its preferred design choice. In this case that amounted to a full rebuild. The last time the town and MSBA partnered on a school-related project involved the high school. In that instance, the MSBA only offered money to make repairs and additions to the current building; the state did not approve the construction of a new building (on the same site).
The town’s preferred choice for Lynch involved constructing a new building just to the north of the existing building; therefore, the town would demolish the existing building. Other options included simply renovating the current building or a renovation and addition approach.
A renovation option, according to Charlie Hay of Tappe Architects, wouldn’t meet the town’s needs, but admitted a renovation + addition approach was a “definite possibility.”
It’s a “large, but unusual” space, School Committee and Educational Facilities Planning and Building Committee member Chris Nixon noted a year ago, pointing out the floodplain, floodway and the water department land (spring Town Meeting this year authorized the transfer of that water department land to the School Committee as it’s needed for the Lynch project).
Two and a half years after the MSBA agreed to work with the town on the Lynch project, they also agreed with the town’s preferred option. In a meeting held on Wednesday, April 27, State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg, Chair of the MSBA, and MSBA Executive Director/Deputy CEO John K. McCarthy announced that the MSBA Board of Directors voted to move the Lynch Elementary School into the Schematic Design phase.
In the Schematic Design phase, the MSBA and the district will look at possible options to replace the existing Lynch Elementary School with a potential new facility. The next step is for the MSBA to work in collaboration with the district to produce detailed designs for a potential project.
“Thanks to our collaborative work with local officials, we are working to build a 21st century educational facility that will provide Winchester students with a top-notch learning environment,” said Treasurer Goldberg.
“The new Lynch Elementary School will mean a better learning and teaching location for students and teachers,” stated Executive Director/Deputy CEO McCarthy.
With this knowledge, the town’s next steps include moving the Lynch students off site. After a Town Meeting vote this week, Winchester approved $169,750 to pay for the design and engineering services for the development of plans and specifications to make improvements and alterations to the Parkhurst School in preparation for its use as temporary swing space. This includes the potential for adding 16 modular classrooms to the site.
The town last used Parkhurst as swing space during the Vinson-Owen Elementary School rebuild approximately 10 years ago. Since then, the building was upgraded for ADA accessibility through the addition of an elevator. However, one issues remains: the town currently houses its school administration offices there and would need to move them out of the building before any students move in.
This week, Town Meeting voted against a warrant article to repair the Carriage House, located on the campus of the Ambrose Elementary School on High Street. The plan involved moving the central office to the Carriage House; however, at a cost of nearly $6M, Town Meeting rejected that idea. Instead, the town may look to rent office space in town or in neighboring communities like Woburn and Stoneham (or possibly even Burlington).
Regardless, the town will need to remove the central office from the Parkhurst School prior to the start of the Lynch project. The town could potentially vote on an override for the Lynch project in January of 2023. There is no cost for the project yet, but estimates put the projected cost around $80M. This means the town could be on the hook for upwards of $40M (depending on what percentage the MSBA agrees to fund).
(Materials from Michelle Visco were used to compile this report)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.