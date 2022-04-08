As Woburn officials threaten to ignore the new mandate entirely, municipal leaders in Reading, Burlington and Stoneham also recently denounced a new state law that will result in the construction of thousands of new apartments across the region.
By far taking the most aggressive posture so far in regards to the state’s proposed “MBTA Communities” regulations, Woburn Mayor Scott Galvin and the City Council this month warned the community won’t comply with the current version of so-called “housing choice” regs being contemplated by the Mass. Executive Office for Housing and Economic Development (EOHED).
According to Galvin and local Planning Director Tina Cassidy, local officials believe the draft MBTA Communities “guidelines” - which would require Woburn to allow for the by-right construction of some 3,500 new multi-family housing units - threaten the very character of the city.
“There was not a single [City Councilor] who expressed interest in trying to comply with the law; none whatsoever,” Cassidy emphasized during a Planning Board meeting in City Hall late last month.
“The [council] is disappointed, as are the mayor and I, that the law as drafted at the moment gives no recognition to communities like Woburn that have done an incredible job in creating new housing of all kinds,” added the Woburn official.
Also discussing the MBTA Communities initiative during a Town Hall gathering in late March, Reading’s Select Board similarly rebelled against the proposed mandate, which as presented will require the town to allow for the construction of just shy of 2,000 new multi-family housing units within a half-mile of the community’s downtown commuter-rail station.
“Who came up with this? I don’t know why we’re even discussing something [like this]. It just seems absurd, ” an incredulous Select Board member Christopher Haley said of the mandate.
“Our comments are being echoed by many other communities,” Reading Community Development Director Julie Mercier later assured the board. “Our comments are right in line with what other communities are saying. The pushback on the things we’re looking to change are pretty consistent.”
The regional revolt against the MBTA Communities initiative is taking place in Town Halls across The Middlesex East’s coverage area as the state housing agency looks to institute by this summer a final set of regulations that codify municipal obligations under a zoning reform and economic development bill passed by the state legislature and signed by Governor Baker.
Communities had a March 31 deadline for submitting initial comments on the draft guidelines.
If left unchanged, the new mandate would require Stoneham, Reading, and Woburn to establish new zoning districts, each consisting of at least 50-acres of land, where a combined 7,530 new apartments and other multi-family housing complexes can be erected as a matter-of-right.
Though leaders in Woburn, Stoneham, and Reading have recently been at the forefront in criticizing the new mandate, officials say they are hardly alone in lodging formal protests with EOHED before last month’s comment deadline.
Under the draft regulations, some 175 communities across the state that receive direct MBTA services - or abut a municipality with a bus, subway, or commuter rail stop - will be required to amend zoning bylaws to let developers construct multi-family housing developments with a density of at least 15-units per acre.
Besides agreeing to set aside at least 50-acres of land for such by-right projects, communities will also reportedly have to meet a “minimum district unit capacity” that is based upon the total number of housing units in each city and town and the type of MBTA services available to area residents.
As proposed, the rules would require communities within the Middlesex East region to sanction the potential construction of some 17,132 housing units. A breakdown of those MBTA service designations and unit thresholds is as follows:
• Winchester, dubbed a bus community despite the MBTA’s Wedgemere Station stop on the commuter rail, is being asked to allow for 1,627 new multi-family units;
• Burlington, defined as an MBTA bus community, will be required to establish a by-right zoning district with room for 2,086 new housing units;
• The Town of Wilmington, classified as an MBTA bus community, would need to allow for 1,664 new multi-family units;
• Tewksbury, defined as a rare MBTA adjacent community with no existing public transportation services in town, would need to zone for 1,214 new units;
• Wakefield, labeled an MTBA bus community, would have to allow for 2,261 new housing units;
• and North Reading, with no in-town MBTA services, would need to allow for a minimum of 750 new multi-family housing units.
According to many housing advocates the language included in the economic development bill is intended to increase housing supply in response to what many are calling “a housing crisis.” As regional rents have more than doubled in the past decade and the cost to purchase a home in the area has exploded. The average price of a home in Massachusetts in April of 2012 was $302,000 while today that number sits at $556,000.
The cost to buy a home in Woburn in 2012 was $344,000 and in February of this year was $649,000
The cost to buy a home in Reading in 2012 was $430,000 and in February of this year was $771,000
The cost to buy a home in Stoneham in 2012 was $374,000 and in February of this year was $695,000
Housing advocates also argue that greater supply will help tap the breaks on run away increases in home prices as well as rents.
Relief mechanisms
Though hardly delighted by the proposed regs, Stoneham Planning Director Erin Wortman recently suggested the community will likely have a much easier time than neighbors in responding to the housing regs.
Specifically, under another proposed clause included in the EOHED regs, communities with bus, subway, or commuter-rail stations would be required to designate their new by-right multi-family housing districts on land situated within a half-mile of those MBTA locations.
Because Stoneham has no such central depot - just one MBTA bus line travels through the town - the community is free to create its 50-acre obligation within any single location or combination of land areas. Already, at least one landowner has proposed that a portion of that minimum acreage be set aside on the southern edge of town by Fallon Road, where a number of heavily wooded and largely underdeveloped commercial sites are situated by the I-93 and the Winchester line.
According to Wortman, if that space is combined with land bordering Route 28 and I-95, the town should be in compliance with the MBTA Communities initiative.
“I think Stoneham is set-up well for this legislation. I think we can be smart about this and have a good conversation,” the planning director told the town’s Select Board during a public hearing last month. “If you look at our commercial corridors that don’t have any multi-family housing today, you can allow mixed-use housing and [have that acreage count towards] being in compliance.”
Forced to set aside by-right housing districts within a much smaller footprint by the town’s MBTA commuter-rail station off of High Street, Reading would need to rezone a large section of Reading Center to allow for multi-family housing.
And though Reading has already established a 40R or smart-growth district within that portion of town, that approximate 48-acre zoning district is not sufficient to meet the new state standards.
“We would have a pretty significant shortfall. We’re really not in striking distance [by maximizing the unit density allowed in the smart growth district],” warned Mercier. “Our existing zoning cannot accommodate all 2,000 units.”
Facing similar geographic constraints regarding parcels situated within a half-mile Anderson Regional Transportation Center, Woburn’s mayor contends that the city is in effect being penalized for targeting its busy Commerce Way corridor for housing developments over the past decade.
Galvin and other Woburn officials have also recently complained that the state law ignores the city’s recent progress in encouraging the creation of more affordable housing inventory.
“The intent of the law is to spur multi-family housing in all communities that have or benefit from MBTA service. Respectfully, it is my opinion that Woburn has already more than done its part in that regards,” a frustrated Galvin vented in a Feb. 10 memo to the City Council.
“Roughly, 2,400 housing units have been approved for construction in various locations across the City in just the last seven or so years, with more than 1,500 of those units located within a half mile of the Anderson/Woburn station. None of the production ‘counts’ under the new law,” he further explained.
According to Woburn and Reading critics of the new law, EOHED officials should amend its draft version of the regulations to include a mechanism that recognizes recent approvals of multi-family housing around MBTA hubs.
Along similar lines, various municipal officials believe that communities that have meet the state’s Chapter 40B or affordable housing mandates should similarly be granted some relief.
In recent weeks, says Reading Town Manager Fidel Maltez, he has joined with local officials from Woburn and Burlington in lobbying state legislators for changes to the proposed regulatory structure.
“I had a meeting with our [Beacon Hill] delegation last Monday and this is a hot issue for Woburn and Burlington too,” Maltez explained during a recent Town Hall meeting. “At this point, we should continue to [look at how we can comply with the regs] while pushing our legislators to tell the state to be more fair to communities.”
