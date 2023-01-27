It’s said the more things change, the more they stay the same. However, in downtown Winchester that saying might not apply.
Within the next five or so years, the look of the downtown, from Washington Street to Mill Pond to the Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station and its surrounding area could look markedly different than it does today. The town approved a multitude of projects to go forward, most of them dealing with affordable housing (as the town lacks the necessary amount of affordable units
to satisfy state law).
The one non-affordable housing project involves the rehabilitation of the commuter rail station by the MBTA. For that project, the state’s transportation authority is currently demolishing parts of the station in order to rebuild it to assuage safety and accessibility concerns.
It’s a $50M project, paid for by the MBTA (minus a few add-ons paid for by the town). The project began more than a decade ago with initial costs expected around $15M. Since then, the MBTA pushed the project back and the cost continued to increase. One year ago, State Senator Jason Lewis told the Select Board the MBTA was finally ready to move ahead and put the project out to bid.
In recent months, the MBTA began demolition in the Laraway Road area, began demolition in the Waterfield lot area, formed the caps and grade beams in the Aberjona lot area, removed granite stone in the Laraway Road area, removed granite stone and started demolition, with dust control, in the Laraway Road area, began demolition on the northeast ramps, drilled shafts in the Waterfield lot area, and started pouring the foundation.
Back in October, Senior Project Manager Nathan Rae told the board everything remains on schedule. He added how they hoped to finish the demolition by the end of 2022. Rae said the MBTA planned to start construction of ramps off Laraway Road in November.
The project consists of reconstructing the ramp and installing a new stair on Laraway Road; installing a new stair and elevator on the inbound side at the Waterfield Lot; installing a new elevator, stair and ramp on the outbound side at the Aberjona Lot; and installing a new stair and elevator on MBTA-owned property behind the buildings on Laraway Road.
Waterfield lot
Next door to the commuter rail sits the Waterfield lot, a parking lot used by residents who take the train into Boston (or other places). The Select Board decided it made sense to lease the land for use as affordable housing. They released a Request for Proposals and heard back from five developers, eventually settling on Civico.
With Town Meeting support, the town and Civico agreed on a 99-year lease for the developers to construct a building complex with 60 units where enough will be made affordable under state law to qualify all the units for the town’s Subsidized Housing Index. However, even though Town Meeting approved the Land Development Agreement, some members opposed to that decision gathered enough signatures to force a town-wide special election.
There, voters, by a slim margin, rejected the LDA and sent the Select Board back to the negotiating table where they came to a new agreement that gave the town more money and more public parking spaces.
This new deal isn’t significantly different from the original one; however, the town will receive more affordable units, more public parking spaces and more money ($1.5M to the town). In return, the town, through its Affordable Housing Trust, will loan Civico $500,000, which the developer will pay back over a 13-year period (with five percent interest).
In total, the project adds 60 units with a 40/20 split and 119 parking spaces with 48 private and 71 public over a four-story building within 60,000 sq. ft. The town expects to receive nearly $8M over a 15-year period from the project including property taxes ($3M), the money from Civico ($1.5M) and parking ($2M for a parking garage).
Washington/Swanton Street parcel
Residents who drive down Washington Street in Winchester (either coming from or going toward Woburn) have probably noticed buildings on the corner of Swanton Street all boarded up (and it’s been that way for more than a decade). That strip of land used to house small businesses including Winchester Savings Bank before CVS leased the property with the intent to build a standalone one-story, 13,158 square foot, rectangular building on a site of about 1.19 acres.
For about a year, CVS went before the Zoning Board of Appeals for a special permit/site plan review. The Planning Board recommended unfavorable action; however, in July of 2013, the ZBA formally approved the site plan review.
During the hearing period, residents spoke out against the plan and pushed for the ZBA to reject it. Instead, since the use was allowed by right, the ZBA was limited to imposing conditions based on standards in Section 9.5.7 of the Zoning Bylaw.
This decision led to an appeal by neighbors (many of whom placed “No Mega CVS” signs on their front lawns). In October of 2013, neighbors filed a formal appeal to the land court to annul the site plan approval granted by the ZBA. After years of waiting, the land court eventually sided with the neighbors and rejected the site plan review.
CVS moved on and the property laid dormant until the Select Board purchased it, through eminent domain, in 2021, after Town Meeting authorized them to do so (and spend $5.3M in the process). Because the owners wouldn’t negotiate, the town used eminent domain to acquire the property (it’s allowed because taking the property would be for the betterment of the town through its use as affordable housing, something the town lacks).
The Select Board then released an RFP, to which the Melanson Development Group out of Woburn responded. Coincidentally, Melanson originally intended on purchasing the property several years ago and working with the town to develop it. However, possibly due to the coronavirus pandemic, those plans fell through.
Today, Melanson and the town will work together, as his team’s project received the necessary approval of Town Meeting. While the town won’t recoup the full purchase price after selling it to the Melanson Development Group, it will eventually receive property taxes, something it hasn’t received while the property sat there unused.
The Melanson proposal includes a three-story building with 60 total units, 16 of which will be deed-restricted affordable to those making 60 and 80 percent of the Area Median Income. (This means, because it’s a rental project, all the units will count toward the town’s Subsidized Housing Index. Town Meeting voted that amendment in.)
The plan also calls for 90 resident parking spaces and 16 customer parking spaces (as the development team plans to convert 6,000 square feet on the first floor into commercial space). More importantly, the developer offered just north of $4M or approximately $1.3M less than what the town paid to acquire the property through eminent domain.
10 Converse Place
The last change to the look of Winchester’s downtown might not actually happen, as this project at 10 Converse Place was recently rejected by the Conservation Commission. According to developer Ian Gillespie, his development team did everything the commission asked, including having the project peer reviewed twice. He called the rejection bizarre.
“They never looked at the information provided by us or the peer reviews,” he said.
Gillespie said he plans to appeal the decision.
“We did everything we could to work with them,” the developer added, noting his team would “never violate the wetlands protection act.”
With the project abutting Mill Pond (across from the public safety building and down the road from the town hall and library), the project needed the Conservation Commission’s approval. Gillespie said his group already passed the Planning Board phase.
This 25,800-square-foot site is currently home to a four-story office building with a 3,300-square-foot footprint. Ad Meliora and GCI purchased the building and land in 2020. The proposed design by architect Hacin + Associates was submitted to Winchester by the development team for 46 residential units and retail on the ground floor, with parking below grade.
The project now remains in flux, even as the Select Board planned this week to vote on the team’s Notice of Intent for environmental work around Mill Pond. With the vote now scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 25, it’s unclear if the board will hold off as the project remains in limbo.
At a recent meeting with the Select Board, Gillespie and his architect Larry Beals said they sought an “opinion on if we should proceed; if so, we will move forward.” The board chose to wait until town counsel could offer a recommendation; now, with the entire project on hold pending an appeal, there seems to be no reason to rush.
Gillespie also said. when asked after the meeting, he didn’t have a firm timeline knowing the project hinged on a positive vote of the Conservation Commission. He seemed disappointed over the phone several days later when discussing the reaction by the Conservation Commission, suggesting he jumped through all their hoops.
(Gillespie also has another project with the town at 654 Main St., the site of Fells Hardware.)
If his appeal succeeds and the project goes forward, it will be just another change to Winchester’s downtown landscape.
