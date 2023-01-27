CHANGES ON THE HORIZON - The town of Winchester approved a multitude of projects that could enhance the area from Washington Street to Mill Pond to the Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station and its surrounding area. At left, 10 Converse Plan design plans could change the familiar skyline. Property at the Washington Street / Swanton Street intersection (center) which has been boarded up for more than a decade, is under consideration for a proposed three-story building with 60 total units. Above, far right, The Waterfield Lot project, next door to the commuter rail, will add 60 units with a 40/20 split and 119 parking spaces with 48 private and 71 public over a four-story building within 60,000 sq. ft. upon completion.